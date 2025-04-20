BMW road rage incident involving ex-mayor’s son sparks political storm in Thailand as injured elderly couple dubbed Uncle and Auntie win sympathy, online outrage erupts, and Red Bull scandal comparisons highlight growing calls for justice over dynastic privilege.

A routine road traffic mishap on Wednesday morning in Bangkok within 48 hours became a political hot potato. It happened as a young scion of a Pathum Thani political dynasty appeared to lose his head and rammed a pickup with an older couple off the road. The result was immediate and heaped pressure on local police officers. They were, of course, determined to show fairness and the application of the law impartially. At the same time, by Sunday there were shows of solidarity among ordinary Thai voters in Pathum Thani for a popular former local mayor.

Thailand has been gripped this week by another family drama. In a country where family is so important, it extends into politics and law. On Wednesday, 28-year-old Smitthiphat Leenawarat was driving his new BMW on a motorway in Bangkok. It was on the eastern outer ringway of the metropolis.

However, he was suddenly interrupted by a black pickup which moved into his lane. The other vehicle was driven by 65-year-old Prachak Duangyai, who was accompanied by his wife, 64-year-old Somsri.

Elderly couple known as Uncle and Auntie injured in BMW pursuit after driver forced their pickup off the road

These older people have become known in the Thai media as Uncle and Auntie. It is another cultural attribute that shows the reverence Thai people have for the elderly.

In short, Mr Smitthiphat, or ‘Peach’ as he is known to friends, was forced to the side and may have damaged his vehicle. However, the incident was not yet over.

In turn, perhaps in an angry fit or road rage, the young BMW driver tore after the black pickup. First, he swerved in and ourt erractically. Finally, he forced the vehicle into hitting the side rail. In effect, he incapacitated it and at the same time caused injury to the older occupants.

The BMW subsequently exited on a side ramp at speed.

The whole series of events was caught on CCTV. Soon Police Colonel Thiradet Chanlad, the Superintendent of nearby Lam Luk Ka Police Station, had a problem. Later, when it emerged that the driver was the younger son of the former Mayor of Thanyaburi, Krissada Leenawarat, or “Mayor Biew”, it also became a political issue.

Public outrage erupts online as BMW driver’s political ties revive memories of infamous Red Bull scandal

The incident took place on April 16th and rapidly spread online, where it drew widespread condemnation. Social media users were quick to compare the event with past scandals, while others focused on Peach’s political connections. At the time, Peach was running as a candidate for District 2 councillor in Thanyaburi, a position some critics feared might shield him from scrutiny.

Certainly, since the infamous Red Bull case involving the young scion of the Yoovidhya family, the wealthy partner in the famous drink, erupted, the country is sensitive to such situations.

This harks back to the death of an on-duty policeman killed in a road accident in September 2012. The suspect in the case, the grandson of the founder of the Red Bull empire, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, later skipped bail. Indeed, he is still wanted abroad. At the same time, the statute of limitations expires on the one remaining charge in September 2032.

Inequality in Thailand is very real and endemic. However, there are efforts to combat it, particularly as it is seen as damaging the country’s reputation. In short, the rule of law is critical to investment decisions. In truth, there are real efforts to improve jurisprudence and equality in Thailand.

However, in a country where some enjoy fabulous wealth in contrast to those who survive on meagre incomes, rooting out inequality will take a long time. Recently, Forbes confirmed the Yoovidhya family as the richest in Thailand. They enjoy a formidable estate of $36 billion.

Police Commissioner denounces road rage as Prime Minister vows equal treatment under rule of law

Within hours of the incident, Peach or Mr Smitthiphat later surrendered to Lam Luk Ka Police Station. After that, he tested negative for alcohol.

In the meantime, the National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet came out to attack his behaviour. In particular, he said that it was entirely selfish and indeed dangerous.

Mr Smitthiphat’s brother, at the same time, is a Pheu Thai Party MP for Pathum Thani. Later, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra acknowledged the case and said that the law would be imposed impartially. Notably, she also referred to the incident’s media coverage within minutes of the event. She said that is how we live now.

In response to the criticism, Prime Minister Paetongtarn stated that the prominence of the case in the media would actually diminish the likelihood of any special treatment, emphasising the transparency of the process.

Afterwards, police brought reckless driving charges against both the BMW and the pickup driver. Meanwhile, both elderly people were admitted to Bangpakok-Rangsit 2 Hospital in Rangsit, a city in Pathum Thani.

Investigators weigh serious charges as police warn both sides while media pressure remains intense

For the next few days, questions arose about the BMW’s licence plate and possible further charges for Mr Smitthiphat. However, his brother, Manasanan Leenawarat, brought the car’s papers. This and other aspects were declared fully in order on Saturday.

After that, senior police pushed for a full investigation of the affair. At length, there is now a fear that a charge of intent causing injury or even attempted murder of the other car’s occupants may follow. Indeed, this has alarmed the family and some of their supporters in Pathum Thani.

Certainly, at this time, Police Colonel Thiradet of Lam Luk Ka Police Station has tasked his officers with expediting the case. He particularly emphasised being fair to both parties. Nonetheless, there are fears that prosecutors may take a dim view of Mr Smitthiphat’s angry outburst when he appeared to drive the elderly couple off the road.

On Sunday, Mayor Biew or Krissada Leenawarat, the patriarch of the family, and his son Smitthiphat Leenawarat arrived at Bangpakok Hospital. They wished to meet Mr Prachak and Ms Somsri, the injured parties.

Victims reject the Leenawarat family’s visit and financial offer but an apology letter is left at the hospital

They were rebuffed by the patients. At the same time, they offered to settle the hospital and medical bills with ฿200,000. However, they were told they had already been paid by the family at 11:30 am. Specifically, the bills were ฿8,000 for Mr Prachak and ฿50,000 for his wife.

Unable to leave the money, Mr Smitthiphat showed the media the bundle of cash and expressed his desire to assist with medical costs. When informed that the bills were already settled, he penned a handwritten note addressed to the couple apologising and wishing them a swift recovery. According to him, he had come to pay the expenses and ask forgiveness but respected their decision not to see him.

It comes as nearby people in Thanyaburi have come out to show support for the former much-loved mayor. Certainly, it shows how Thai politics is different. It is still also about powerful dynasties and familial groups.

Local voters defend family dynasty as new generation’s calls for justice reshape Thai political identity

Many local residents in Lam Phak Kut Subdistrict, where the Leenawarat family has long-standing influence, were quick to defend both the father and son. Sakchai Chan Khiao, a 68-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, said he still supported Mayor Biew. He especially praised his attention to infrastructure and the needs of residents.

Another resident, Auntie Jeab, a local food vendor, described Peach as normally sweet-natured. At length, she believed the incident was likely a momentary lapse. She reiterated her loyalty to the family. She noted that when problems arise in the area, the mayor’s team responds promptly.

In the meantime, modern politics based more on identity politics is creeping in, particularly supported by the younger generation.

Of course, this is a reflection of changing political winds, as generational shifts challenge traditional power structures. While dynastic loyalty remains strong in key suburban and rural districts, calls for greater legal equality and transparency are growing.

