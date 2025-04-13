Water fights erupt across Bangkok as Songkran 2025 kicks off in full force. PM Paetongtarn takes to the skies to monitor traffic as crowds of locals and Western tourists soak up the fun. Safety remains a focus but the festive spirit is flooding the streets.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was the government’s eye in the sky on Saturday as she oversaw traffic exiting the city. In the meantime, the Thai capital was roaring to life with the annual street water fight battles that have become synonymous with the country’s Songkran holiday. Certainly, the emphasis this year was on tourist safety. However, this has not deterred the fun element, with 2025’s Songkran celebrations catering to tens of thousands of foreign tourists, particularly Western visitors.

On Saturday afternoon, traffic was still flowing out of Bangkok for the annual Songkran Holiday. Certainly, it began on Friday afternoon and continued through the night. In short, Thai families were heading home to be with loved ones over the kingdom’s key holiday.

The exodus from the capital was closely monitored by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who took to the skies with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungruangkit.

Departing from Bang Pu District in Samut Prakan Province, their aerial survey covered major outbound routes, including Bangna-Trat Road, Mittraphap Road towards the Northeast, Phahonyothin Road heading North, Taling Chan-Suphan Buri Road in the West, and Rama II Road—the critical gateway to the South.

Water fights erupt in Bangkok as organised celebrations return to Silom and Khao San for Songkran 2025

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, the water fun opened up in Bangkok. There are organized events this year both in the Silom area of the city and on Khao San Road.

Both destinations were already buzzing with crowds by early afternoon on April 12. At Khao San Road, festivities began in earnest with a central stage and the sounds of music pumping from tuk-tuks and roadside speakers.

Thousands of Thai and foreign tourists—many of them young Westerners—gathered under the sweltering heat to take part in the iconic water fights. Stalls lined the road selling everything from floral shirts and water guns of all sizes to snacks, garlands, and colourful hair clips. Authorities closed off traffic in nine surrounding streets to give revellers full access to the area, which will remain pedestrian-only from noon to midnight throughout the holiday.

Presently, the emphasis is on public safety but also exuberant fun. Plenty of water guns for sale and accessories including goggles and other kit to make the water wars a little more comfortable.

Silom celebrations and aerial traffic inspections coincide as the city shifts into full holiday party mode

On Silom Road, the mood was equally lively. Stretching from Sala Daeng to Nararom intersections, the street was closed to vehicles and transformed into a water play zone.

Thai and international tourists packed both sides of the road, many dressed in floral shirts and bright attire. Corporate sponsors such as CP All and Singha Corporation had set up stages with DJs and water-blasting zones, while the Bang Rak District Office coordinated closely with police and first responders to ensure safety. A medical tent staffed by the Vachira Hospital SMART Life Saving Medical Unit was on standby.

At 2:30 pm, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra boarded a helicopter with her Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungruangkit. She was observing traffic flow out of the city. After that, she joined work crews on the Rama 2 motorway where the main road was being opened up for holiday travellers.

During her inspection on the ground, the Prime Minister visited the site of ongoing construction along Special Highway No. 82, at the Ekkachai-Ban Phaeo section of Rama II Road.

In short, she was briefed by Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, who confirmed that construction activity would pause during the holidays. Machinery was being cleared and the road surface was restored to allow smooth travel for outbound holidaymakers. Some completed sections of the highway were also tested by the PM herself before she returned to Bangkok.

Prime Minister calls for safe holiday travel while younger tourists boost international spending

In a message posted to social media, Ms Paetongtarn wrote, “Checking the traffic routes for everyone to return to their hometowns during Songkran as safely and conveniently as possible. We’ve paid special attention to Rama II Road to ensure readiness, safety, and 24-hour monitoring. Our aim is to make everyone’s journey home as smooth and safe as possible.”

Despite the kingdom’s economic challenges, there is a vibrantly positive spirit in Bangkok this year for the festival. Certainly, the childish water play, annually Songkran attracts tens of thousands of visitors. Many of them were younger Western holiday makers.

This week, Visa announced that for the first two months of 2025, its cards are being used more this year in Thailand by British and American visitors. At the same time, middle-class Chinese tourists were also seen spending more.

Health and safety authorities have also issued stern warnings in the lead-up to the celebrations. Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin urged caution around natural water sources. In particular, he highlighted that Songkran is annually associated with a spike in drownings.

Authorities warn of drowning risks as Songkran period averages 15 water deaths per day in April

April sees an average of 327 water-related fatalities. Significantly, there are 15 deaths per day on average during the peak period from April 13–15. Adults aged 45–59 are statistically most at risk, followed by children under 15.

According to the Department of Disease Control, 79% of these drownings occur in rivers, ponds, or agricultural waterways. Alarmingly, 12% involved alcohol consumption and none of the victims were wearing life jackets.

Somsak appealed to the public to follow safety guidance at tourist spots, wear life jackets during water activities, and avoid drinking near water. He especially emphasised that parents should not leave children unattended near water.

Tourist areas such as beaches, waterfalls, and reservoirs have been given orders. Basically, they are directed to establish safe swimming zones away from boats and ensure that lifeguards are present.

Marine safety stepped up with nearly 800 officers and canal closures to reduce Songkran water risks

The Marine Department has deployed nearly 800 officers and 52 patrol boats nationwide. Their goal is to enhance water safety during the holiday period.

Collaborations with the Royal Thai Navy, Marine Police and rescue foundations have been rolled out to provide robust coverage. Passenger boat services along the Saen Saeb Canal have also been suspended. That is from April 12 to 15 as part of the nationwide effort to minimise risk.

The government’s approach ranges from transportation management to road safety. At the same time, it also facilitates fun on the streets with water safety. In short, officials are aiming to ensure a joyful but secure Songkran for all.

Whether in the city enjoying the vibrant chaos of water fights or heading back to ancestral homes, Thais and tourists alike are participating in a uniquely exuberant celebration. It is a national holiday steeped in tradition and community spirit.

