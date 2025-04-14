Two Italian women lost in a dense jungle on Koh Phangan were rescued after a three-hour mission triggered by the Italian Embassy. The search, slowed by rain, ended in smiles as authorities, rangers and volunteers brought the tourists to safety.

A rescue mission on Koh Phangan fortunately ended in smiles on Friday night. Two Italian women were rescued in a dense jungle on the island. However, after three hours, rescue workers were able to reach the women after the the lost pair finally made contact. In the meantime, an alert from the Italian Embassy had reached authorities on the holiday island, mobilising a rescue mission.

Two Italian tourists, Maria Abaca and Linda Raterro, were thanking their lucky stars this Songkran weekend. That is because the pair were successfully rescued from a dense jungle on Friday night. At length, this was near Khom Beach in Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani.

It came following a tightly driven rescue operation. This was coordinated by police, district officials, park rangers and volunteers. Previously, it commenced after the Tourist Police office on the island received notification from the Italian embassy in Bangkok. Basically, an alert regarding the missing citizens.

Italian tourists found safe after three-hour jungle rescue in rain near Koh Phangan’s Khom Beach after alarm call

Inspector Vinij Boonchit of the Tourist Police reported that both tourists were later located safe. The women were unharmed after managing to send their location to the rescue team. However, due to heavy rainfall hindering search efforts, it took approximately three hours for the team to reach their location.

Koh Phangan, a southern island in Thailand, is currently experiencing a surge in visitors as it gears up for the Songkran festivities.

In addition, it is hosting the renowned Full Moon Party on Rin Beach. Benjawan Tanpaiboon, general manager of Seatran Ferry Co, highlighted the increased transport demand. Notably, ferries are departing every hour to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. Furthermore, these are supplemented by additional vessels on standby at Don Sak district’s pier.

“We are accommodating a higher-than-usual number of travellers due to the convergence of the Full Moon Party and Songkran festival,” noted Tanpaiboon.

Songkran and Full Moon Party drive tourist influx to Koh Phangan with ferries running flat out at full capacity

Deputy provincial governor Nanthawat Charoenwan was upbeat. Indeed he estimated that the combined allure of the long holiday break and beach celebrations would inject a significant economic boost.

Certainly, he was expecting at least 50 million baht in revenue for the island.

The incident highlights the importance of preparedness and safety awareness during peak tourist seasons on Koh Phangan. It comes as ensuring timely responses to emergencies amidst bustling tourist arrivals is now a key priority for Thailand.

