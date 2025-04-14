Hi So Hot’s fake uniform and royal claims land him in deeper trouble as lèse-majesté charges are filed. Now in a wheelchair under suicide watch, the jailed fraudster faces a growing list of serious charges over his fabricated life and forged state ties.

When it rains, it pours. After being exposed last Monday and attempting suicide, Mr. Thanathep Sirithapdechakul, or Hi So Hot, was landed in prison by Wednesday evening at Thonburi Special Prison. The wheelchair-bound man is under suicide watch while the revelations of his fraudulent lifestyle are still being felt on the outside. Indeed, he is already facing additional charges, including for lèse-majesté, and cyber police are taking an extremely dim view of a well-decorated uniform discovered on Sunday. The 31-year-old is already facing fraud, forgery and Computer Crime charges, all of them of a serious nature in that he intended to deceive in a lifestyle built around lies.

Things on Sunday were going from bad to worse for Mr.Thanathep or Hi So Hot, the alleged fraudster exposed last week. Previously, the con man had coaxed TV actress and star Kana Rinyarat into marrying him.

After that, when arrested, he threw himself out of a police station window. However, on Wednesday evening with the furore about the man’s activities growing, police took him into custody.

This came after doctors at Bhumibol Hospital gave the nod. A brace was placed on the injured man’s spine. After that, he was carried off to Thonburi Prison.

Crime Suppression Division confirms four charges including lèse-majesté in the case of Hi So Hot fraudster

According to Crime Suppression Division Deputy Commander Colonel Anek Taosuphap, police had, by that time, already obtained an arrest warrant covering four separate charges: fraud, violation of the Computer Crime Act, document forgery, and a serious allegation under Article 112 of the Criminal Code — lèse-majesté.

The charges were approved by the Criminal Court after investigators presented witness testimony. In addition, other evidence was collected from a growing number of female victims who had come forward to accuse the 31-year-old of deception.

Due to his background, Mr. Thanathep, or “Hi So Hot,” on Monday having tried to commit suicide twice, he was carefully monitored in prison. Nonetheless, his condition was reported as stressed. Despite being put on medication, the prisoner additionally is now dependent on a wheelchair.

In the meantime, anger and wonder in society are growing at his actions. Both Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra insisted on charges being properly pursued. The con man had lied to his would-be wife about his relationship with the Prime Minister.

Thanathep lied about knowing PM, forged messages and used faked ties to gain trust and admiration

He said that both the PM and her political allies were close confidantes of his. In truth, Ms Paetongtarn had no contact with him whatsoever. Both the PM and her close aides were extremely unhappy at the lies perpetrated by the Walter Mitty figure.

Furthermore, he boasted that he worked at the Prime Minister’s Office. He even had the Prime Minister’s state emblem emblazoned on personal business cards.

Indeed, he forged text messages with ‘Ing’ to curry favour with his actress fiancee. At the same time, he used a selfie with Mr. Thaksin to claim he was intimate with the billionaire tycoon and former Prime Minister.

Police say Thanathep repeatedly used doctored images and counterfeit official affiliations to support his deceptions. During a follow-up search on 12 April at the suspect’s residence, officers discovered photos of him in a white civil servant’s uniform. At length, this was adorned with an array of official medals and even royal decorations.

Suspect’s fake decorations and uniform were uncovered, sparking possible further charges under royal law

The Crime Suppression Division confirmed that these images would be entered into the investigation report and used as evidence.

However, on Thursday and Friday, things really started to get serious. Mr. Thanathep, initially charged with fraud and an offence under the Computer Crime Act of 2027, was charged under Article 112 of the Criminal Code. This is lèse-majesté.

It is alleged that the charges may be linked to his fraudulent claims of access to Royal circles.

Police Colonel Anek confirmed that a full review was underway into the insignia and honours depicted in the portraits. Any unlawful use of symbols reserved for royalty or officials would carry additional legal consequences.

Under Section 146 of the Criminal Code, impersonating a decorated civil servant through uniforms or decorations is already an offence. It can bring up to one year in prison, a ฿2,000 fine or both.

Military escorts disciplined while new accusers and a supportive girlfriend step forward on television

In addition, on Saturday, it was learned that two members of the Military Police were disciplined over the affair.

The two motorcyclists previously escorted Hi-So-Hot in his glory days. Both had their salaries docked according to the Minister of Defence, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. Meanwhile, another girlfriend came out of the woodwork claiming fraud in relation to a promised wedding.

In the meantime, a girlfriend who stood by him appeared on TV. Certainly, she appeared more understanding of the reviled man than other women in his life. She told the unvarnished truth about her experience and gained strong public support.

After that, on Wednesday, Mr. Thanathep was taken out of his hospital after being presented with an old 2021 arrest warrant for fraud. He was subsequently brought before the court and later incarcerated. Previously, no one turned up at Thonburi Court to offer bail for the former high flier.

Crime Suppression Division vows to pursue all charges as more fraudulent decorations are scrutinised

The Crime Suppression Division has made clear that it will continue to pursue all leads and press charges against Mr Thanathep. In particular related to any symbols, documents or acts falsely suggesting royal, political, or governmental endorsement.

On Sunday, Police Colonel Anek Taosuphap, Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, had a further update. Following days of officers searching the colourful character’s home, they found a large photo portrait.

The portrait of Hi So Hot shows him in full state uniform together with noble order awards and a gong.

Police Colonel Anek noted that this is an offence. Firstly, as mentioned earlier, under Section 146 of the Criminal Code, it carries a potential jail term of up to one year. However, police are examining the fake awards and the person incarcerated at Thonburi Prison may expect to hear of more serious charges.

