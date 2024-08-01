united-nations-warns-terrorism-in-particular-islamic-terrorism-is-again-on-the-rise-in-the-world

UN issues a grave warning: Islamic State (ISIS) resurges in Syria, recruits teens online for jihad. Global security is at risk as terror plots threaten the Paris Olympics and beyond.

The United Nations has issued a warning regarding the rising threat of international terror groups. It comes as the Islamic State (ISIS) is again on the rise in Eastern Syria. In particular, recent disturbances surrounding the Olympic Games in Paris have reminded the world that this menace still lurks. Indeed, there are reports that ISIS, in a new format, is recruiting teenagers in developed countries online. The goal is to carry jihad to the West and associated countries. Security experts have long warned that Thailand and Western holidaymakers are a target.

The world is once again facing a terrifying resurgence of terrorism and radical groups, raising the alarm about an increase in intensity and brutality similar to the era of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS).

The United Nations (UN) representatives in Syria have issued stark warnings about this escalating threat.

UN representatives in Syria warn of increasing terrorism due to weak state power there and in Iraq

The UN, particularly its representatives stationed in Syria, has observed the alarming trend in a region devastated by civil war. Syria’s collapse into chaos has created a fertile ground for various terrorist groups.

The Islamic State, or ISIS, has notably used eastern Syria, bordering western Iraq, to reassert its influence, using Raqqa as its de facto capital.

In the 2010s, ISIS attracted followers from around the globe, including Europe, and orchestrated deadly attacks across multiple continents, causing widespread fear and destruction.

ISIS attacks bring widespread fear of mayhem, death and destruction across continents, particularly in Europe

Countries like Australia and New Zealand suffered from ISIS-related sabotage, leading to numerous deaths and injuries.

The threat is particularly heightened in Europe.

In particular, the war in Gaza has fermented unrest among groups opposed to Israel and sympathetic to Islamic fundamentalism.

In Europe, the terror spread to countries like England, France, Belgium, Germany and Russia, each facing various forms of threat:

Bombings : In 2017, ISIS targeted an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, with a suicide bombing, killing and injuring many. Similarly, in 2015, multiple coordinated attacks in Paris, France, resulted in hundreds of casualties.

Vehicle attacks : In 2016, a terrorist drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, killing and injuring dozens.

Knife attacks : Also, in 2016, ISIS militants used knives to attack people and police officers in Belgium.

Lone wolf terrorists present ongoing challenges for European security agencies constantly on alert

The latter two forms of attack, vehicle and knife assaults, are particularly concerning because they can be carried out by “lone wolves,” individuals acting independently.

This makes it extremely challenging for security agencies to predict and prevent such incidents, as these attackers blend into society and strike without warning.

The global terror landscape seemed to improve after the US-led coalition dismantled ISIS strongholds in eastern Syria and western Iraq, including the fall of Raqqa and the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019.

However, remnants of ISIS have persisted, evolving into networks like IS-K, with new leaders emerging to continue their deadly mission.

Remnants of ISIS evolve into new online networks and will continue their deadly missions

In March, the world was reminded of ISIS’s enduring threat when IS-K attacked a concert at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries. This resurgence is not limited to ISIS alone.

The group has announced its intention to recruit teenagers through its website, sparking fears of new attacks, especially with the 2024 Olympics currently underway in Paris, France.

Recent incidents in Paris, such as a car crashing into an outdoor café and an arson attack on train equipment, underscore the vulnerability of high-profile events to terrorist activities.

Global terrorist threats persist as new leaders and groups emerge to carry the fight to the West

The UN representative in Syria recently briefed the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the escalating threat, stressing that the resurgence of terrorist movements is not confined to ISIS.

Other groups are exploiting countries with weak state power, like Yemen, Syria and Iraq, to regroup and strengthen.

This includes the support of armed groups by some nations, such as Iran’s backing of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi group in Yemen, further exacerbating the threat.

World urged to address rising terrorism threat

The UN’s warnings underscore the need for the global community to address these growing threats with urgency.

Strengthening international cooperation and intelligence sharing, alongside robust counter-terrorism measures, are crucial to mitigating the resurgence of these dangerous movements and ensuring global security.

