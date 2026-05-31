31 year old man dies in front of his wife in Buriram talking on a charging phone after lightning strike

Buriram man, 31, dies after lightning strike hits inside home during storm while using a charging phone. Wife and child witnessed the collapse. Devices showed no damage. Shock case in Nongki District raises questions as thunderstorm struck at 8.30 pm on Friday.

A 31-year-old man was killed by a lightning strike inside his home in Buriram Province on Friday, collapsing in front of his wife and child while using a charging mobile phone during a thunderstorm, according to police reports released Saturday. Mr. Rung died moments after a flash of light filled the room and a thunderclap followed heavy rain and storm activity outside. His wife, Ms. Supicha, witnessed the collapse and said he convulsed and died within seconds. Despite the strike, a plugged-in phone and electric fan showed no visible damage, deepening confusion over what triggered the fatal discharge inside the house.

A 31-year-old man died after a lightning strike inside his home during a rainstorm in Buriram Province, according to police reports released on Saturday. The victim, identified as Mr. Rung, was a resident of Bukrasang Subdistrict in Nongki District.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29. However, what stunned local residents was the reported location of the strike. The victim was not outdoors. Instead, he was sitting inside his own house when the fatal incident occurred.

According to information released in the update, Mr. Rung was using a mobile phone at the time. Moreover, the phone was plugged in and charging. His wife, 29-year-old Ms. Supicha, and their child were also inside the house.

Storm worsens as wife warns husband using charging phone before flash fills room and fatal collapse

Meanwhile, heavy rain was falling outside. At the same time, thunder was occurring intermittently across the area. Consequently, conditions were already dangerous as the storm intensified.

According to Ms. Supicha, she had switched off most of the lights earlier that evening. Only one light remained on. However, she said it was not bright enough to fully illuminate the room. Meanwhile, her husband continued using his phone as the rain fell outside. As thunder sounded periodically, she became concerned about the worsening weather. Therefore, she warned him to be careful.

Ms. Supicha recalled that her husband looked at her after the warning. He then replied, “Huh? It’s alright.” However, she said those were among the last words he spoke.

Moments later, events unfolded with extraordinary speed. According to her account, a flash of light suddenly entered the room. Instantly, the room was engulfed in a blinding brightness. Then, a deafening clap of thunder followed. Immediately afterwards, she saw her husband collapse in front of her.

Husband dies before wife and child as shocked villagers focus on lightning strike inside home

According to Ms. Supicha, the victim’s body convulsed after he fell. He then took several deep breaths. However, despite those final movements, he died moments later. The entire sequence occurred in front of both his wife and their child. Consequently, the incident left the family devastated and in shock. Furthermore, she said she still struggles to accept what she witnessed firsthand.

The circumstances surrounding the death have attracted widespread attention. Many villagers were shocked after hearing the details. After all, the victim was reportedly inside a house when the strike occurred.

Moreover, he was seated in a domestic setting rather than an exposed outdoor location. As a result, the case quickly became a topic of discussion among local residents and those who learned of the incident.

Ms. Supicha said she had never previously heard of a lightning strike killing someone inside a house. Furthermore, several details from the scene left her puzzled. According to her observations, both a mobile phone and an electric fan were plugged into electrical outlets during the storm. However, neither device appeared damaged afterwards. The fan remained intact. Likewise, the phone showed no visible signs of damage.

Undamaged phones and fan deepen mystery as wife questions possible fault beneath house floor

Moreover, Ms. Supicha said her own phone was also undamaged. Consequently, she questioned why the apparent electrical force affected her husband while nearby devices appeared untouched.

According to her account, the electric shock seemed to pass into her husband’s body. However, she could not understand why the connected appliances showed no obvious damage. Therefore, the lack of visible evidence only deepened her confusion.

In addition, Ms. Supicha raised concerns about the house itself. She said she does not know whether anything beneath the property could have contributed to the incident. However, she suspects there may have been some form of electrical fault under the floor. At the same time, she stressed that she has no clear explanation for what occurred. Nevertheless, the possibility continues to worry her.

Family fears staying in house as final moments of lightning death continue raising questions

The fatal incident has also left the family uncertain about the future. According to Ms Supicha, concerns remain about continuing to live in the house. After all, she said, the family does not know whether any hidden danger exists beneath the structure. Consequently, questions about the circumstances of the death remain unresolved.

According to the May 30 update, the known sequence of events remains clear. Mr. Rung was sitting inside his home during a thunderstorm. Meanwhile, his phone was connected to a charger. His wife warned him to be careful as the weather worsened. However, seconds later, a flash of light entered the room.

Then came a powerful thunderclap. Immediately afterwards, the 31-year-old collapsed. He convulsed, took several deep breaths, and died in front of his wife and child. As of the latest information available, those details remain at the centre of a case that has shocked residents across the area.

Further reading:

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