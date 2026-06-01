Koh Samui taxi war suspect ‘Bank’ has been arrested after a regional manhunt over the fatal shooting of a taxi driver. Police say 10 suspects are now in custody, while two alleged accomplices remain on the run as the probe widens into southern influential networks.

The alleged gunman in Koh Samui’s deadly taxi war has been captured after a major police manhunt, as investigators widen their probe into the network accused of helping him flee the island after the fatal shooting of taxi driver Shikharin “First” Phromcharoen. The arrest of 28-year-old Pakasit “Bank” Yotha in Surat Thani has reignited scrutiny of violent rivalries in the island’s transport trade, with police hunting two remaining fugitives and examining claims he escaped by fishing boat with help from associates in a case that has revived allegations of taxi mafia influence on Koh Samui.

The main suspect or shooter in the Koh Samui taxi mafia case has been detained by local police. ‘Bank,’ identified as Mr. Pakasit Yotha, has been arrested in Surat Thani Province. Police confirmed the arrest followed a coordinated regional operation.

Meanwhile, police working on the case have confirmed the arrest is tied to the fatal shooting of a taxi driver on Koh Samui. Senior officers said the suspect is 28 years old. He faces charges of premeditated murder and violations of the Firearms Act.

Police detained him at a friend’s house in Surat Thani city. The address was 9/111 Vibhavadi 2/1 Road, Makham Tia Subdistrict. Notably, he was taken into custody without resistance.

Regional police operation tracks and arrests Koh Samui shooting suspect at Surat Thani hideout

At 5:45 PM on Sunday, May 31, 2026, the operation was launched. It was led by Pol. Col. Phitsanu Phuangphrom from Region 8 Investigation Division. In parallel, Pol. Lt. Col. Witthaya Phitak supported the field team.

Officers from Surat Thani Provincial Police joined the coordinated sweep. Separately, Surat Thani City Police Station investigators reinforced the operation. The arrest was executed under a warrant issued by Koh Samui Provincial Court. As part of this, police moved with full legal authorisation.

Following the shooting on May 24, investigators tracked the suspect’s escape route. Police said he fled Koh Samui shortly after the incident. In response, surveillance teams monitored contacts across Surat Thani Province.

Intelligence units mapped his movements through associates and safe locations. As a result, officers narrowed his hiding place to a residence in the city. Notably, the suspect had been staying at a friend’s house during the manhunt. The arrest team then moved in and secured the target.

Taxi driver killing investigation focuses on suspect’s account of deadly confrontation on Samui

The case centres on the death of taxi driver Mr. Shikharin Phromcharoen, also known as “First.” Police said the shooting began from a dispute in Koh Samui. In parallel, tensions escalated between taxi drivers in the area.

The confrontation quickly turned violent on May 24. The victim suffered fatal gunshot wounds during the clash. Authorities confirmed he later died from his injuries. Therefore, investigators classified the case as premeditated murder.

During questioning, Mr. Pakasit admitted firing the fatal shot. However, he claimed the victim stabbed him first. He stated the injury hit his right rib cage. According to his account, the conflict began as a verbal argument.

Then it escalated into a physical fight. In parallel, he said he worked as a motorcycle taxi driver via an application. He also said he stopped to meet taxi driver friends before the confrontation. The dispute then developed rapidly between the parties. Authorities have not independently verified his claims.

Police trace suspect’s escape route while examining alleged assistance from key accomplices

Following the incident, the suspect fled Koh Samui immediately. In response, he escaped to mainland Surat Thani in the early hours. Police said he then went into hiding in the city. Separately, investigators maintained continuous surveillance across known contact points.

Intelligence tracking followed his movements across multiple safe houses. As a result, officers located him at the residence where he was arrested. The operation ended without reported resistance.

As part of this, investigators examined the role of additional suspects. Mr. Sin allegedly assisted the suspect after the shooting. Police said he provided medical treatment following the incident. In addition, he helped facilitate the escape from Koh Samui.

The escape reportedly used a fishing boat in the early hours of the following day. Afterwards, the suspect and Mr. Sin separated in Surat Thani Province. Notably, police identified Mr. Sin as the person linked to the firearm used in the shooting.

Two remaining fugitives stay at large as police widen the search across Surat Thani province

On another front, Mr. Sin is also the manager of a yellow-plate taxi queue. Meanwhile, another suspect is the owner of the rented house tied to the group. Witnesses confirmed multiple individuals were present during the incident.

In parallel, police said both men were named in arrest warrants. Authorities believe they were directly connected to the sequence of events. Both remain central to the widening investigation.

Police confirmed that a total of 12 suspects were named in arrest warrants. So far, officers have arrested 10 individuals linked to the case. However, two suspects remain at large. One of them is Mr. Sin. The other is the owner of the rented property used by the group. Notably, both are considered fugitives in an ongoing manhunt.

In response, authorities said the investigation remains active across multiple areas. All available units have been deployed to locate the remaining suspects. As a result, operations have expanded across Surat Thani and surrounding regions.

Officers stated arrests will be expedited as intelligence develops. Meanwhile, investigators continue gathering evidence tied to the shooting and escape network. Police also called for public assistance, stating that information can be reported at any time.

Further reading:

Taxi business crackdown on Koh Samui after murder of taxi driver last Sunday linked to local mafia gang

Police deny any Koh Samui taxi mafia but confirm 8 suspects are now being sought over cabbie’s murder

Ko Samui taxi war erupts leaving one taxi man dead, one arrested and police seeking seven more suspects

40 year old taxi driver murders his girlfriend in Nonathaburi. Brings body to the police station in cab

Boyfriend flees Nonthaburi condo after murder of 25 year old girlfriend. Arrested in Chiang Mai by Police

Murder suspected by police in Pakkred, Nonthaburi. Wealthy barber charged with premeditated killing

Police officer found dead sitting next to murdered wife in Nonthaburi in yet another love triangle crime

Raging prison director in Korat guns down estranged wife and her new lover before taking his own life

Prison officers defended as ex officer reveals they are 13 more likely to commit suicide than inmates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>