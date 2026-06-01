A high-speed Honda Forza 350 crashed into a median barrier in Pathum Thani after a failed overtaking manoeuvre, killing both riders. A 26-year-old woman was decapitated and the 24-year-old Myanmar driver also died. Police are reviewing CCTV footage.

A high-speed overtaking manoeuvre ended in one of Pathum Thani’s most gruesome road crashes this year when a Honda Forza 350 slammed into a median barrier, killing both occupants and decapitating a 26-year-old woman. Police arrived to find bodies, debris and the wrecked motorcycle scattered across a wide stretch of Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road. Investigators believe the 24-year-old Myanmar rider lost control while passing another vehicle. However, no second vehicle has been linked to the crash. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to reconstruct the final seconds of a collision whose sheer violence shocked experienced emergency crews.

The horror of motorcycle accidents on Thailand’s roads erupted again with a shocking double fatality in Pathum Thani. A high-powered Honda Forza 350 smashed into a median barrier after an overtaking manoeuvre failed. The violent crash killed both people on the motorcycle. One victim, a 26-year-old woman, was decapitated.

The collision unfolded at about 1 a.m. on May 31 on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road in Thanyaburi district. The crash site was located at kilometre marker 23+800 between Khlong 10 and Khlong 11 in Bueng Sanan subdistrict.

In response to the emergency call, Pol Lt Col Sastra Sikhem of Thanyaburi Police Station rushed to the scene. Doctors from Thanyaburi Hospital accompanied him. Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation also joined the response.

Police find decapitated woman, dead rider and wrecked Honda Forza scattered across crash scene

When officers arrived, they found a scene spread across a broad section of roadway. The scale of the debris field immediately pointed to an extremely violent impact. Notably, the victims and the motorcycle were found in separate locations.

Police identified the female victim as Ms Kai, 26, from Lopburi province. Her body was discovered in the far-right lane. It lay almost 100 metres from the Khlong 10 bridge. However, investigators made an even more disturbing discovery. Her severed head was found on the opposite side of the road.

Meanwhile, a second victim was located near the concrete median barrier. Police identified him as Mr Sai, 24, a Myanmar national. He had been riding the motorcycle when the crash occurred. Both victims died at the scene.

Separately, officers located the wrecked Honda Forza 350. The motorcycle was found about 20 metres away. It was lying on its side after sliding a considerable distance. The machine’s final position became an important part of the investigation.

Police find no sign of a second vehicle as speeding Honda Forza loses control while overtaking a car

As part of the initial examination, traffic police searched for evidence of another vehicle. Officers inspected the roadway and surrounding area. They looked for debris, damage patterns and impact marks. However, no second vehicle was found. Likewise, investigators found no immediate indication of a collision involving another road user.

According to preliminary findings, the Honda Forza had been travelling at speed before the crash. Investigators believe the motorcycle crossed the Khlong 10 bridge moments earlier. It then approached a vehicle travelling in the middle lane.

At that point, the rider attempted to overtake. The motorcycle moved into the right lane during the manoeuvre. Shortly afterwards, control was lost. The machine then veered toward the median barrier.

Seconds later, the Honda slammed into the concrete divider. The impact proved catastrophic. Police believe the barrier strike triggered the chain of events that followed.

Victims die after violent ejection as investigators map final seconds across wide crash scene area

Mr Sai was thrown from the motorcycle. His body was hurled across the roadway. He landed on the opposite side and suffered fatal injuries. At the same time, Ms Kai sustained devastating trauma. Investigators said she was decapitated in the crash.

In parallel, the motorcycle continued sliding along the road surface. It eventually came to rest roughly 20 metres away. The distances involved underscored the force generated by the collision.

By the time emergency crews arrived, there was nothing they could do for either victim. Medical personnel confirmed both deaths at the scene. Rescue workers then assisted police with securing the area and preserving evidence.

On another front, investigators began reconstructing the final moments before impact. Officers carefully documented the positions of the victims, the motorcycle, and the debris. The examination covered multiple sections of the highway. Consequently, the investigation extended across a large area.

CCTV review becomes key as police examine evidence trail and unanswered loss of control questions

The distribution of evidence painted a grim picture. Ms Kai’s body was found in one location. Her severed head was discovered elsewhere. Mr Sai’s body lay near the median barrier. The motorcycle stopped farther down the roadway. Together, those findings reflected the violence of the crash.

For investigators, one question quickly emerged. Why had the motorcycle lost control? Initial evidence suggested the critical moment occurred during the overtaking attempt. Even so, police have not yet reached final conclusions.

To advance the investigation, officers are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area. The recordings may reveal the motorcycle’s speed before impact. They may also clarify its movements between the Khlong 10 bridge and the crash site.

At present, police have not disclosed additional details about the victims’ journey before the collision. Nor have they reported evidence of direct contact with another vehicle. Nevertheless, investigators continue examining all available material.

Police rely on CCTV and forensic evidence to establish final moments before fatal impact sequence

While the forensic review continues, the known sequence remains stark. A Honda Forza 350 crossed the Khlong 10 bridge at speed. The rider then attempted to overtake a vehicle travelling in the middle lane. Control was lost during the manoeuvre. Moments later, the motorcycle slammed into the median barrier.

The result was one of the most gruesome road fatalities reported in Pathum Thani this year. A 24-year-old Myanmar rider was killed instantly. A 26-year-old woman from Lopburi also lost her life.

Police are now relying on CCTV footage and physical evidence to establish exactly how the fatal crash unfolded in the final seconds before impact.

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