Drug gang smashed in Phitsanulok moving 1.7 tonnes of meth pills and 50 kg of ketamine in an oil tanker

Police smashed a major drug pipeline after intercepting a fuel tanker carrying 1.737 tonnes of crystal meth and 50kg of ketamine worth more than 200 million baht. Three alleged traffickers were arrested as investigators uncovered a Chiang Rai-to-Bangkok supply route.

Police have smashed a major drug shipment after intercepting a fuel tanker carrying 1.737 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine and 50 kilograms of ketamine worth more than 200 million baht. The dramatic highway bust in Phitsanulok led to the arrest of three alleged traffickers, including a suspected mastermind who police say admitted moving the drugs from Chiang Rai to a major dealer in central Thailand. Investigators believe the tanker, supported by a scout vehicle, was heading for Bangkok-area distribution networks when officers moved in, and it shut down.

A fuel tanker packed with more than 1.7 tonnes of crystal meth and 50 kilograms of ketamine was intercepted by police in Phitsanulok, triggering the arrest of three alleged traffickers and exposing a major drug route linking northern Thailand to Bangkok.

The seizure, valued at more than 200 million baht, unfolded on the evening of May 29 in Don Thong Subdistrict, Mueang Phitsanulok District. Officers stopped a fuel tanker and an accompanying passenger vehicle after an investigation pointed to a large shipment moving south from Chiang Rai Province.

Police announced the operation on May 30. Present at the briefing were Deputy Royal Thai Police Commissioner Pol. Gen. Samran Nualma, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Pol. Maj. Gen. Pallop Aeromla and Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet Thamsuthee and Narcotics Suppression Division Superintendent Pol. Col. Supachai Chaisuwan.

Investigators identify three suspects as probe uncovers Bangkok network moving drugs south from Chiang Rai

Also attending were senior investigators from the Narcotics Suppression Division, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Woraprat Wutthirak, Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyarat Wessakosal, Police Lieutenant Colonel Narathip Kongpetch, Police Lieutenant Colonel Woraphol Somprasong, and Police Captain Ratipat Kaewsomboon.

The three suspects were identified as Wittaya, known as Tik, 30, Pongsak, known as Sak, 44, and Anucha, known as Dew, 38.

The arrests capped an expanded investigation into a Bangkok-based trafficking network. Investigators believed the group was moving narcotics from Chiang Rai before storing them near the capital. The drugs would then be distributed across Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

As part of that probe, officers received intelligence about a fresh shipment heading south. The load was reportedly destined for storage sites awaiting future sale. In response, surveillance teams were dispatched to monitor suspected transport routes.

Surveillance teams spot tanker and lead car before uncovering a massive hidden drug haul

Investigators soon spotted two vehicles matching information gathered during the operation. One was a fuel tanker truck. The other was a bronze-coloured passenger vehicle travelling in support.

Notably, both vehicles were moving along the In Buri–Chiang Mai Road through Mueang Phitsanulok District. Officers believed they were operating together. Police then moved in and blocked their progress.

The search produced immediate results.

Inside the tanker, officers discovered a huge quantity of narcotics hidden within the vehicle. A detailed inspection revealed 1.737 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice. Separately, officers uncovered 50 kilograms of ketamine concealed in the same shipment.

The haul instantly transformed a routine roadside stop into a major narcotics seizure.

Police seize vehicles and phones as suspected mastermind admits role in transport from Chiang Rai

Alongside the drugs, police seized the tanker truck allegedly used for transport. Officers also impounded the bronze-coloured lead vehicle. In addition, five mobile phones were taken as evidence.

Wittaya identified himself as the tanker driver after the arrest. Meanwhile, Pongsak identified himself as the driver of the accompanying vehicle. Anucha identified himself as a passenger in that car.

According to investigators, the passenger vehicle acted as a scout car throughout the journey. Its role was to travel ahead of the tanker and monitor conditions along the route. Police said the vehicle supported the pickup and delivery operation.

Questioning began shortly after the suspects were detained.

Pongsak allegedly admitted to a leading role in the operation. Investigators described him as the mastermind behind the transport mission. He told officers he had travelled to Chiang Rai to collect the narcotics.

Suspects describe delivery payments and scouting roles after arrests on a major drug run

From there, the shipment was moved south toward the Police Region 1 area. According to police, the drugs were intended for a major dealer operating there. Pongsak allegedly agreed to make the delivery for 600,000 baht.

On another front, investigators questioned the occupants of the lead vehicle. Police said Pongsak and Anucha admitted acting as scouts during the trip. They allegedly monitored the route and travelled ahead of the tanker.

For that work, they expected to receive 250,000 baht in cash. The payment was tied directly to the trafficking operation, investigators said.

Further questioning revealed claims of earlier runs.

According to police, the suspects stated they had participated in four trafficking operations. Three shipments allegedly reached their destinations without detection. However, the fourth trip ended abruptly in Phitsanulok.

Fuel tanker concealment method examined as seizure triggers major narcotics charges

This time, investigators were waiting.

The interception prevented the shipment from reaching Bangkok-area storage locations. It also halted the movement of more than 1.7 tonnes of methamphetamine before distribution.

In parallel, investigators examined the method used to conceal the drugs. The use of a fuel tanker allowed the shipment to blend into normal highway traffic. Police believe the vehicle was selected specifically for long-distance transport.

The scale of the seizure underscored the size of the operation. More than 1.7 tonnes of methamphetamine filled the tanker. Another 50 kilograms of ketamine travelled with the load.

Authorities subsequently filed multiple narcotics charges against all three suspects.

They were charged with jointly selling a Category 1 narcotic by possessing methamphetamine for sale without permission. Police said the alleged conduct constituted a commercial operation. Authorities further alleged it contributed to wider distribution among the public.

Ketamine charge added as investigators secure evidence and pursue wider trafficking links nationwide

Separately, the suspects were charged with jointly selling a Category 2 psychoactive substance, namely ketamine, without permission. Investigators alleged that the offence also involved commercial distribution.

Following the arrests, all seized property was entered into evidence. The narcotics, vehicles, and mobile phones were secured for examination. Investigators then expanded efforts to identify other figures connected to the network.

The suspects were transferred to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for legal proceedings.

For now, no additional arrests have been announced. Nevertheless, investigators continue tracing links to the wider organisation.

The operation ended with three suspects in custody, two vehicles seized, and five mobile phones confiscated. Most significantly, police stopped a shipment carrying 1.737 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine and 50 kilograms of ketamine before it reached its intended destination.

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