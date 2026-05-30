4 year manhunt for fraudster ends in Udon Thani with her arrest by the Highway Police over Swedish jobs

A woman accused of luring more than 20 victims with promises of lucrative fruit-picking jobs in Sweden has been arrested after years on the run. Police say nearly 500,000 baht was lost in the alleged scam before she vanished and evaded capture until now.

A years-long manhunt for a woman accused of a Swedish jobs scam ended with her arrest in Udon Thani. Police say she collected 20,000-baht deposits from more than 20 victims, then vanished, leaving losses of nearly 500,000 baht. Wanted since 2022, she allegedly moved repeatedly to evade capture before officers tracked her to a remote hideout. Following her arrest, police said she confessed and was returned to Bueng Kan to face prosecution on public fraud charges.

After years of evading authorities, a woman accused of operating a fraudulent overseas employment scheme has been arrested in Udon Thani Province. The case involved more than 20 victims who were promised fruit-picking jobs in Sweden.

Instead, police said, the victims lost their deposit payments and never received the jobs they had been promised. On May 28, 2026, highway police announced the arrest of Mrs. Suphanun, 56, under a warrant issued by the Bueng Kan Provincial Court on February 9, 2022.

The operation was carried out under orders from Pol. Maj. Gen. Pornsak Laorujiralai, Commander of the Highway Police Division. Accordingly, officers from Highway Police Division 4 and Highway Police Station 3 were assigned to locate and arrest the suspect.

Police track suspect to Udon Thani hideout as probe examines Sweden job scam targeting 20 victims

Police eventually tracked her to an unmarked hut in Dong Sarapang Village, Kud Sara Subdistrict, Mueang District, Udon Thani Province. There, officers moved in and took her into custody. As a result, a years-long effort to locate the suspect came to an end.

The arrest warrant stemmed from complaints filed in 2022 by more than 20 victims, most of them residents of Si Wilai District in Bueng Kan Province. At the time, they reported to Si Wilai Police Station that Mrs. Suphanun had offered them employment opportunities in Sweden.

Specifically, she allegedly claimed she could secure fruit-picking jobs that promised attractive earnings. To obtain those positions, however, each applicant was required to pay a deposit of 20,000 baht. Consequently, many of the victims handed over their money in anticipation of travelling overseas.

Initially, the arrangement appeared legitimate to those involved. Therefore, the victims paid the requested deposits and waited for further instructions. As departure dates approached, however, concerns began to emerge.

Victims lose contact with organiser as promised Sweden jobs, travel plans and departures fail

The victims attempted to contact the organiser to confirm travel arrangements and employment details. Instead, police said, they found themselves unable to reach her. Repeated attempts reportedly failed. Meanwhile, no travel plans materialised. No employment placements were arranged. Furthermore, no departures took place.

As communication ceased, anxiety among the victims increased. Eventually, many concluded that they had been deceived. They subsequently filed formal complaints with police, triggering a criminal investigation.

Investigators later estimated the combined losses at nearly 500,000 baht. Altogether, the reported damage reflected deposits collected from more than 20 people seeking work abroad.

Following the complaints, investigators gathered witness statements and reviewed available evidence. They then sought an arrest warrant from the Bueng Kan Provincial Court. Once the warrant was approved, efforts to locate the suspect intensified.

Arrest warrant issued as investigators build case and suspect allegedly moves to avoid capture

However, police said Mrs. Suphanun had already begun moving between locations. According to investigators, she deliberately relocated to avoid capture. As a consequence, authorities were unable to arrest her for an extended period.

Police further alleged that the suspect had engaged in similar fraudulent conduct on multiple occasions. Therefore, investigators treated the case as part of a broader pattern of deception.

After learning that a warrant had been issued, she allegedly fled and went into hiding in Thailand’s southern region. For years, authorities continued searching for her. Nevertheless, the suspect remained beyond their reach.

Investigators continued pursuing leads and monitoring information about her possible whereabouts. Gradually, new intelligence began to emerge.

Fresh intelligence points police to Udon Thani return, triggering surveillance and arrest

Eventually, police received information indicating that Mrs. Suphanun had returned to Udon Thani Province. Consequently, officers launched surveillance and verification efforts. Once the information was confirmed, plans were put in place for an arrest operation.

The breakthrough came when officers identified her location at the unmarked hut in Dong Sarapang Village. Thereafter, police moved in and executed the warrant. The operation concluded without incident. Moreover, it brought an end to a search that had stretched on for years after the court first authorised her arrest.

Following her apprehension, Mrs. Suphanun was taken in for questioning. During that process, police said she confessed to the offences. Authorities then completed the required legal procedures.

Confession follows arrest as suspect is returned to court over alleged overseas jobs fraud

Subsequently, she was transferred to Bueng Kan Province to face further action. Afterwards, officers escorted her to the Bueng Kan Provincial Court for prosecution according to the law.

The case began with promises of overseas employment and deposits of 20,000 baht from each applicant. However, investigators allege the promised jobs never existed. Instead, victims were left without employment, without travel arrangements, and without their money.

Consequently, what began as an opportunity for work abroad evolved into a criminal investigation involving public fraud allegations, dozens of complainants, and losses approaching half a million baht. Now, with the suspect in custody, the case returns to the judicial process more than four years after the arrest warrant was first issued.

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