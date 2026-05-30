NACC director Jarong Kroemoh left with a split lip after funeral attack by a rider friend of the dead victim. Charged over crash killing Sornarin Nakongsi. He admitted to driving over three times the alcohol limit. Mr Jarong now accepts full responsibility as the police probe into the fatal investigation continues.

A senior National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) director was left with a split lip after a violent assault at a delivery rider’s funeral, where tensions over a fatal crash erupted into chaos at Wat Thung Khru. Mr. Jarong Kroemoh, charged over a collision that killed rider Sornarin Nakongsi in Nonthaburi, was attacked while attending rites with his wife and lawyer, carrying incense and a wreath. The punch came from a fellow rider and friend of the deceased, triggering disorder inside the temple before order was restored. It unfolded as Mr. Jarong admitted he was driving the pickup, was over three times the legal alcohol limit, and accepted full responsibility, placing a senior anti-corruption official at the centre of a widening criminal case and one avidly watched by the public.

A senior National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) official charged over a fatal collision was left with a split lip after a violent assault on Friday. The incident occurred at Wat Thung Khru during the funeral of a deceased delivery rider. It is understood that the attacker was a fellow delivery rider and friend of the deceased. As a result, the ceremony briefly descended into chaos.

The official is Mr Jarong Kroemoh, Director of the NACC’s Special Investigation Division. He is facing criminal charges over a fatal collision in Nonthaburi on Wednesday night. The crash killed a delivery rider on a main highway.

In addition, the victim suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene. Therefore, the case has drawn national attention due to his senior position.

Senior Nacc official attacked at Wat Thung Khru funeral and suffers a split lip after a punch was thrown

Police charged Mr. Jarong after he returned for questioning for a second day. Subsequently, he admitted to being the driver of the vehicle involved. He told reporters he accepted full responsibility for the crash. Meanwhile, police testing indicated he was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit. As a result, scrutiny over the incident intensified significantly.

On May 29, 2026, at 4:35 PM, Mr. Jarong arrived at Wat Thung Khru. He was accompanied by his wife and lawyer. In addition, they brought a wreath to offer apologies and pay respects. The funeral was attended by relatives and fellow delivery riders. Therefore, the atmosphere was already tense before the assault.

During the ceremony, Mr. Jarong carried incense and candles. Then, he moved forward to present them at the funeral rites. However, he was suddenly struck by a fellow delivery rider. It is understood the attacker was a friend of the deceased. As a result, Mr. Jarong suffered a split lip and heavy bleeding.

Immediately, chaos erupted inside the temple grounds. Relatives rushed in to intervene. Likewise, Mr. Jarong’s lawyer moved quickly to stop the confrontation. Consequently, several people became involved in restraining the attacker. After that, the situation was brought under partial control.

Mr. Jarong was later seen with a severe cut to his mouth. Despite the violence, the funeral ceremony continued after a brief pause. Then, he resumed the rites inside the temple. He presented incense and candles to the deceased rider. Furthermore, he proceeded with the formal apology during the ceremony.

Jarong says no grudge after assault and promises compensation and support for delivery rider’s family

He stated he held no grudge over the assault. Instead, he said he understood the emotions involved in the case. He also said he would provide compensation to the family. In addition, he confirmed assistance would be arranged through police procedures. Therefore, he agreed to a formal recording of support for both families.

Mr. Jarong also said he would invite the children of both parties to the police station. There, details of assistance would be recorded in front of officers. Meanwhile, he stated that disciplinary proceedings would follow NACC regulations. As a result, the employment process would continue separately from the criminal case.

Earlier, Mr. Jarong spoke with the deceased rider’s son. The son requested assistance with land payments in Suphan Buri province. The land was reportedly being paid off by the deceased. Accordingly, the son asked for help fulfilling his father’s plan. In response, Mr. Jarong promised assistance and compensation.

In addition, he provided initial compensation to the deceased’s sister. He also apologised directly to the deceased’s two children. Furthermore, he assured them of financial support for their education. Consequently, he stated support would continue until they graduated.

Relatives confirm attacker’s identity as friend and lawyer seeks video but spoke of forgiveness

Relatives of the deceased later confirmed the identity of the attacker. They said the man who punched Mr. Jarong was a friend of the victim. However, they stated they had previously discussed preventing violence. Still, they confirmed the agreement was not followed. Therefore, they later apologised for the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jarong’s lawyer requested video footage from media present at the scene. He stated the footage would be kept as evidence.

At the same time, he said Mr. Jarong had expressed forgiveness. However, he emphasised that legal responsibility remains separate from reconciliation. As a result, he described it as a distinct legal matter.

Hearing ends with lawyer seeking video evidence as tensions rise after temple shouting and legal fallout

Before leaving the temple, another disturbance occurred. A young friend of the deceased shouted at Mr. Jarong. He asked, “What do you want?” Immediately, relatives intervened to restrain him. Then, they instructed him to leave the area. Subsequently, relatives again apologised to Mr. Jarong.

After that, Mr. Jarong left the funeral ceremony. He stated he would attend another event at a later time. Meanwhile, the funeral proceedings continued after the disruptions. Therefore, the ceremony resumed under tighter control.

Earlier reports stated Mr. Jarong admitted to driving the pickup truck involved in the crash. Initially, there were conflicting accounts surrounding the incident. However, he later reversed his earlier positions and accepted responsibility. In addition, police testing confirmed he was well over the legal alcohol limit.

Finally, the collision killed 43-year-old delivery rider Sornarin Nakongsi. The crash occurred on a main highway in Nonthaburi. As a result, Mr. Jarong now faces multiple criminal charges. The investigation remains ongoing as proceedings continue.

Further reading:

NACC Director now confirms he was the driver after pickup collision that cost a delivery driver his life

Top anti-corruption official denies culpability for horror crash. Insists he was not driving the pickup

Thailand stunned as top anti corruption official mows down delivery driver while four times over drink driving limit

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