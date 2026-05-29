NACC Director now confirms he was the driver after pickup collision that cost a delivery driver his life

A top anti-corruption official has admitted driving the pickup that killed a delivery rider after earlier denials triggered controversy and driver-switch allegations. Now facing criminal charges, he insists he acted alone as police probe the fatal crash.

A senior official at Thailand’s anti-corruption watchdog has admitted driving the pickup truck that killed a delivery rider in Nonthaburi, dramatically reversing earlier denials and deepening scrutiny of a case that has sparked national attention. Jarong Kohmoh, a senior National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) investigator, now faces multiple criminal charges after admitting he had been drinking before the fatal crash that left 43-year-old Sornarin Nakongsi dead with catastrophic injuries. His admission came amid allegations of a driver switch, questions over his actions after the collision, and claims he failed to stop and assist the victim. The controversy escalated further when he was reportedly assaulted at the dead man’s funeral. This ongoing story places one of the NACC’s own senior officials at the centre of an explosive criminal investigation.

A senior National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) official on Friday accepted responsibility for a fatal road crash that killed a delivery rider in Nonthaburi. The admission followed conflicting accounts that emerged after the collision.

On Thursday, reports indicated the official denied driving the vehicle involved. However, on Friday, he publicly confirmed he was behind the wheel. Jarong Kohmoh, 52, Director of the Investigation and Special Affairs Division of the NACC, admitted driving the black Mitsubishi pickup involved in the crash.

Meanwhile, police continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Fatal crash kills delivery rider as questions emerge over identity of pickup truck driver after collision

The victim was identified as Sornarin Nakongsi, a delivery rider. Information released on Friday said he was 43 years old. The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 27. It happened on the outbound section of Ratchaphruek Road.

Specifically, the collision took place on the overpass crossing Rattanathibet Road in Bang Rak Noi Subdistrict, Mueang Nonthaburi District. According to investigators, Mr. Jarong’s pickup rear-ended a grey electric motorcycle. The impact was severe. Mr. Sornarin suffered catastrophic injuries. His left arm was severed in the collision. In addition, he sustained a fractured skull. As a result, he died at the scene.

Meanwhile, questions quickly emerged about who had been driving the pickup. Earlier reports suggested a second man appeared after the crash. According to those reports, the man wore a black T-shirt. By contrast, Mr. Jarong was reportedly wearing a white shirt.

Consequently, speculation spread that a substitute driver had appeared at the scene. The reports drew widespread public attention because of Mr. Jarong’s senior position within the NACC.

Jarong rejects driver switch claims before lengthy police questioning and formal charges filed in the case

However, on Friday, he firmly rejected those claims. Instead, he insisted there had been no driver switch. Furthermore, he stated he was the only driver and had been alone in the vehicle.

On Friday afternoon, Mr. Jarong appeared at Bang Sri Muang Police Station in Nonthaburi. There, he met investigators handling the case. At approximately 12:45 p.m., he entered the station for questioning. He was then interrogated for more than three hours.

Afterwards, officers escorted him downstairs for fingerprinting procedures. Following the interview, police formally informed him of three criminal charges. The first charge was driving under the influence of alcohol, causing death.

The second was reckless driving causing death. The third was failing to stop, provide assistance, and identify himself after a collision. Mr. Jarong admitted the first charge. However, he denied the remaining two allegations. Subsequently, investigators recorded the statements in the police log before he left the station.

NACC official apologises to family, promises compensation and funeral attendance throughout rites

After the questioning, Mr. Jarong addressed reporters waiting outside. First, he expressed condolences to the victim’s family. He also apologised to the NACC, saying the incident had affected the organisation’s image.

Furthermore, he described the collision as a personal matter. He said no one wanted such an event to occur. Mr. Jarong also referred to the victim’s family circumstances. According to him, he was aware that the deceased had two children. Moreover, he noted that he is also a father. He said the death had deeply affected him. Consequently, he claimed he had been unable to sleep since the collision.

At the same time, Mr. Jarong rejected suggestions that he had avoided investigators or the media. Instead, he said he had only recently learned of the police summons. Therefore, he attended the station on Friday to provide a full statement. Furthermore, he said he intended to cooperate fully with authorities.

He also pledged to take responsibility for the victim’s family. Specifically, he promised compensation and other assistance to the best of his ability. In addition, he announced plans to attend the victim’s funeral. He said he would travel to the ceremony on Friday evening. Furthermore, he stated he would continue attending until the funeral rites were completed.

Official details drinking, heavy rain and passenger seat images after fatal collision scrutiny

Mr. Jarong also addressed the events leading up to the crash. According to his account, he finished work at approximately 4:30 p.m. Afterwards, he went to a restaurant. There, he consumed alcohol before driving home alone.

However, he claimed heavy rain affected conditions on the road. According to Mr. Jarong, rainfall was intense during the journey. He said he did not realise he had struck a motorcycle. Instead, he believed another vehicle had collided with his pickup. That claim is now part of the official investigative record.

Furthermore, Mr. Jarong sought to explain images recorded after the collision. Photographs and video appeared to show him sitting in the passenger seat of the pickup. Consequently, questions arose about who had been driving.

However, he said the images were taken after the crash. According to his explanation, he had moved to the passenger seat while making phone calls. Specifically, he said he was contacting relatives. Therefore, he insisted the images did not indicate the presence of another driver.

Jarong describes a chaotic scene as scrutiny intensifies over disputed driver identity after crash

Mr. Jarong also described confusion in the immediate aftermath of the collision. According to his account, people rapidly surrounded the pickup. He said some individuals pulled at the vehicle’s doors. Meanwhile, reporters also arrived at the scene.

He stated that bystanders and journalists crowded around the vehicle while he was attempting to make calls. As a result, he described the situation as chaotic.

Furthermore, he denied behaving aggressively. He also denied invoking his official position during the incident. Instead, he said he was confused by the events unfolding around him.

The case has attracted intense public scrutiny. Notably, it involves a senior official from Thailand’s anti-corruption agency. Moreover, questions surrounding the driver’s identity persisted for more than a day after the collision.

Friday’s admission therefore represented a significant development in the investigation. It directly addressed one of the most disputed issues arising from the crash. At the same time, police continued examining the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision and the events that followed.

Temple assault follows public statement as investigation and disciplinary review continue in case

Later on Friday, another incident occurred. After speaking publicly about the case and his plans to attend the funeral, Mr. Jarong was reportedly assaulted at a local temple.

According to reports, the alleged assailant was a fellow delivery rider who knew the deceased. However, few details were immediately released regarding the confrontation.

Meanwhile, potential disciplinary consequences remain under consideration. Mr. Jarong acknowledged that possibility when questioned by reporters. He said the NACC would proceed according to its established procedures. In turn, any administrative action would follow the organisation’s existing regulations.

As of Friday evening, the criminal investigation remained active. Police continued gathering evidence and reviewing witness accounts. Meanwhile, the death of Mr. Sornarin remained at the centre of a case that has drawn attention across Nonthaburi and beyond.

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