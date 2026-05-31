Abhisit Vejjajiva calls for scrutiny of flagship AI project being pursued by Digital Economy ministry

Thailand’s TH-AI Passport, a plan to give 5 million people AI access, has sparked a political row. The government touts a low-cost digital upgrade, while Abhisit Vejjajiva and opposition MPs demand scrutiny of spending, procurement and tighter oversight.

Thailand’s TH-AI Passport programme, aimed at giving five million people access to Artificial Intelligence tools in Thai and accelerating the country’s digital shift, has sparked a sharp political clash in Bangkok. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society calls it a transparent, law-backed national upgrade to expand AI access and competitiveness. But opposition leaders led by former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva are pressing for deeper scrutiny of its multi-billion-baht cost, procurement process and oversight, with parliamentary committees moving toward formal inquiries into one of Thailand’s largest state AI rollouts.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society moved to clarify the TH-AI Passport programme in Thailand. The initiative is designed to provide Artificial Intelligence access to five million users nationwide.

It also focuses on Thai-language access to Generative AI systems. Moreover, officials described it as a large-scale digital capability expansion project. The government positioned it as a key national technology upgrade effort.

However, political scrutiny intensified as details of the programme came under review. The Democrat Party raised concerns over budget use and oversight mechanisms. The party is led by Abhisit Vejjajiva, a former prime minister and list MP. He called on the government to review the project in detail. Additionally, he urged stronger monitoring of implementation and spending.

Abhisit raises cost effectiveness concerns and calls for scrutiny of procurement irregularities

Abhisit questioned the cost effectiveness of the TH-AI Passport programme. Moreover, he cited public scrutiny surrounding procurement decisions. He also called for an investigation into possible irregularities. In addition, he linked concerns to broader government technology procurement practices. He said scrutiny should focus on how public funds are allocated.

Furthermore, he referenced internal monitoring tools used by the party. The system was described as a “Spying on the Government” platform. According to him, earlier monitoring identified high-risk indicators. However, he did not provide specific case details. Nevertheless, he said monitoring activities would continue.

At the same time, Abhisit confirmed continued parliamentary oversight. He said the Democrat Party would examine related technology projects. Moreover, he highlighted procurement design as a key concern area. He argued that certain procurement methods have structural limitations. In addition, he called for an investigation into the underlying causes of irregularities.

Subsequently, the party moved toward formal parliamentary action. MP Pitakdet Dechdecho is prepared to summon relevant agencies for clarification. He chairs the House Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and Narcotics Control. Therefore, the committee is expected to request explanations from government bodies. It will also review project implementation procedures.

Ministry defends legal compliance while stating AI access programme expands inclusion

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society defended the project. Ministry of Digital Economy and Society Thailand confirmed full compliance with procurement regulations. Additionally, it stated that the TH-AI Passport programme follows all legal requirements. It also said the project operates within established regulatory frameworks. Officials emphasised transparency throughout the process.

Moreover, the ministry said the project provides free AI access nationwide. It targets five million users across Thailand. It also aims to reduce digital inequality between population groups. Furthermore, it seeks to improve national competitiveness in Artificial Intelligence. The initiative was described as a major public digital transformation effort.

In addition, Minister Chaiyanok Chidchob addressed the programme on Friday, May 29, 2026. He stated that implementation would not be delayed. Moreover, he said the project remains open to scrutiny at every stage. He also warned that delays could reduce Thailand’s AI development opportunities. He emphasised continuity in execution.

Minister highlights cost efficiency and electronic bidding with transparency and staged disclosure

Furthermore, the minister highlighted cost efficiency as a central feature. He said the programme provides 5 million AI licences at low cost. He estimated the cost at around 27 baht per person per month. Additionally, he compared this with significantly higher international pricing. He said the package includes AI tools, training, and digital content.

However, he confirmed that full details would be released in stages. He said public disclosure would follow later in the process. Moreover, he stressed transparency as part of implementation. He added that procurement used electronic bidding systems. He also said oversight mechanisms were built into the structure.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary Pachara Anantasilsin outlined the policy framework. He said the TH-AI Passport project is part of a Quick Big Win strategy. The strategy aims to accelerate digital capability development. Additionally, it focuses on preparing citizens for AI-driven economic change. He said workforce readiness is a central objective.

Thailand’s digital economy exceeds 5.91 trillion baht. Therefore, he said accelerated infrastructure development is necessary. He also emphasised investment in human capital. Moreover, he said AI adoption must grow alongside economic expansion. The programme was positioned within this national development context.

Permanent secretary links digital economy scale with Quick Big Win strategy and national AI goals

In addition, he said the project reduces the digital divide. It ensures equal access to Artificial Intelligence tools. Moreover, it aligns with national upskilling and reskilling policies. He also said it supports long-term digital inclusion goals. The initiative was linked to broader competitiveness planning.

Implementation began after a policy directive was issued on September 30, 2025. Subsequently, the National Digital Economy and Society Commission prepared detailed plans. These plans were reviewed through sequential committee processes. Moreover, they were forwarded for formal approval stages. The process then moved into procurement preparation.

Procurement planning was announced on November 17, 2025. After that, public consultation on draft terms ran from December 15 to December 22, 2025. Subsequently, the bidding process opened to private companies. Additionally, proposals were submitted through electronic bidding systems. The process followed standard procurement procedures.

Three bidding groups competed before selection, with funding from the development fund

Three bidding groups participated in total. Ultimately, the TH joint venture was selected as the winning bidder. The contract value stood at 1,621 million baht. Moreover, this was about 1.76 per cent below the median estimate of 1,650 million baht. Officials said the selection followed evaluation criteria.

Funding comes from the Digital Economy and Society Development Fund. The fund operates as an off-budget mechanism. Therefore, Cabinet approval was not required. Moreover, the ministry said the structure complies with the Digital Economy and Society Development Act B.E. 2560 (2017). Legal compliance was repeatedly emphasised.

The project scope extends beyond AI licensing distribution. Furthermore, it includes system testing and technical validation work. It also includes public relations activities. Additionally, it incorporates AI competitions and structured learning programmes. Officials said these elements support long-term engagement.

Training programmes have already been deployed nationwide. Administrators at 2,222 community digital centres received instruction. Additionally, 4,000 participants attended boot camps across four regions. Moreover, AI competitions were organised to encourage continuous learning. These activities were designed to reinforce digital skills.

Thai LLM development adoption targets and expanded Generative AI access under AI programme

Furthermore, anonymised AI usage data is being collected under the project. The ministry said data is verified before processing. It will be used to develop ThaiLLM. ThaiLLM is a large-scale Thai-language AI model. It is intended to support future national AI infrastructure.

The programme also provides access to Generative AI services. It includes Pro and Premium tiers from 14 service providers. Moreover, it covers 24 AI models across platforms. These include Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, and Typhoon. Access is provided over a 12-month period.

The ministry said the package covers five million users nationwide. It is estimated to cost around 27.5 baht per person per month. Previously, similar services cost around 600 baht per month. Therefore, officials highlighted significant cost reduction. They described it as a major efficiency outcome.

Cost reduction in AI package and government sets adoption targets to expand usage to 2027 under the plan

In addition, the government set adoption targets for the future. It aims to increase AI adoption to 20 per cent by 2027. Current adoption stands at 10.7 per cent in 2025.

At the same time, opposition scrutiny continues alongside implementation. Abhisit reiterated the need for sustained oversight of procurement processes. Moreover, he said monitoring mechanisms must remain active throughout execution. He also confirmed continued parliamentary review. Related technology initiatives will also be examined.

Both sides maintain firm positions as the programme advances. The Ministry emphasises legal compliance and large-scale delivery. Meanwhile, opposition figures are focused on oversight and the procurement structure. Additionally, a number of parliamentary committees are preparing to move to further review the flagship project.

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