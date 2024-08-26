Lawyers Council President demands investigation after vagrant dies in Bangkok court; concerns raised over rights and police negligence. Autopsy ordered as bruises were found on the suspect’s body. The suspect collapsed following a violent robbery and his arrest.

A vagrant charged with a violent robbery on Thursday night died on Friday last within the precincts of Bangkok South Municipal Court. Afterwards, the President of the Lawyers Council called for a full investigation into the case. Dr. Wichian Chupthaisong questioned whether the arrested suspect had been afforded his proper rights. He also raised concerns about possible police negligence in the case.

On Saturday, the President of the Lawyers Council called for an urgent investigation into the death of a suspect in custody. The middle-aged suspect collapsed and died at a Bangkok court precinct on Friday morning before he was handed over to the Corrections Department.

The 52-year-old suspect was one of two defendants brought to Bangkok South Municipal Court on Friday by police at Wat Phraya Krai Police Station.

Officers sought the continued detention for 12 days of Mr. Likit Chetchu, a native of Ubon Ratchathani who was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning. The suspect had been involved on Thursday night in a violent robbery at a noodle shop.

Police sought continued detention of suspect involved in violent Noodle shop robbery before his collapse

He was brought to court by Police Lieutenant Colonel Saranpong Thongpan, the Investigation Officer at Wat Phraya Krai Police Station. The suspect was one of two people charged before the court; the other was a suspect in a drug-related case.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saranpong told reporters that a judge at the court had ordered the detention of Mr. Likit. Therefore, he was escorting the defendant to the Corrections Department detention unit on the first floor of the building. After that, a prison car would take him to be held in prison.

However, while walking to the location, the 52-year-old man stumbled and collapsed. In short, he fell to the floor unconscious. After that, court officers attempted to revive the man. They tried to perform CPR, and at the same time, an ambulance was summoned from the Por Tek Tung Foundation to assist in giving the prisoner first aid.

In brief, after one hour of desperate efforts, the prisoner did not respond and died.

Suspect collapses within Court precincts. Fails to respond to CPR efforts, and eventually dies after one hour

Afterwards, the death was reported to the Yan Nawa Police Station, as it had jurisdiction. In addition, doctors from the Police General Hospital were called, as well as the prosecutor’s office and administrative officials, to survey the situation.

Certainly, an examination of the prisoner’s body was conducted. It showed signs of multiple bruises and a swollen face. However, there were no serious wounds on the body that may have caused death.

Nonetheless, a full autopsy has been ordered on the remains, as the deceased man died in police custody. The Police General Hospital will conduct the forensic medical procedure. They will be looking to pinpoint the cause of death.

On Saturday, Police Colonel Ratthanon Ekthitikulphat, the Superintendent of Yan Nawa Police Station, commented on the case. In brief, he confirmed that surveillance of Mr. Likit within the court precincts confirms that he was not assaulted.

Police order a full autopsy on the suspect’s body. Initially showing bruises, face swelling, no serious wounds

In the meantime, Police Lieutenant Colonel Saranpong gave the background to the case. Mr. Likit was accused of assault and robbery on Thursday, August 22. The location was at a property on Rama 3 in Bangkok. A 56-year-old victim identified as Mr. Konchit Songsiangchai was eating noodles on the premises.

Afterwards, the accused Mr. Likit, known to be a vagrant, attacked him. The now-deceased man approached Mr. Konchit from behind and punched him in the face repeatedly. The victim, stunned, fell to the ground.

The attack caused a commotion among customers at the noodle shop. Meanwhile, Mr. Likit grabbed the victim’s bag and began rummaging through it. However, the owner of the noodle shop summoned help from passersby.

In short, they entered the shop, pounced on Mr. Likit, and beat the attacker up. The middle-aged man was left in a severely battered state before he was handed over to police from Wat Phraya Krai Police Station. After that, he was taken into custody. Later, the case was handed over to Police Lieutenant Colonel Saranpong for legal prosecution.

Background reveals suspect violently attacked Noodle shop patron and was later badly beaten by passersby

However, on Saturday, Dr. Wichian Chupthaisong of the Lawyers Council raised serious concerns about the case. Significantly, he questioned whether the accused had been made aware of his right to have a lawyer. In short, this should have happened after he was arrested.

Certainly, it has been established that Mr. Likit was a vagrant. However, it has also been shown that he did not have a criminal record.

On Saturday, Mr. Wichian indicated that the injuries to the arrested man need to be investigated. Even if they did not occur while he was in police custody, his condition should have been treated. In particular, he should have had access to a doctor.

The senior lawyer also questioned whether there was a case for negligence on behalf of the police for the death of the prisoner. Undoubtedly, he suggested that there was a basis for a civil action against the Royal Thai Police. This would be under the Tort Liability of State Officials Act.

Mr. Wichian acknowledged that on this basis, no individual officer could be held responsible.

