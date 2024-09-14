Elderly Bangkok labourer arrested as a director of a delisted SET firm. He claims identity misuse and ignorance of the company’s affairs. The company failed to file financial reports since 2022, leading to his arrest amid ongoing financial scandal investigations.

A director of a former Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) firm was arrested in the Bang Khae district of Bangkok on Saturday. The firm had failed, as required by the 1992 Securities and Exchange Act, to file accounts since 2022. However, the elderly man told police, who had a warrant to take him into custody, that he knew nothing about the affairs. In short, he claimed that he had previously worked for the firm as a construction labourer. In addition, he claimed that his identity had been misused to appoint him to the board. The 57-year-old was nevertheless taken into custody.

A listed director of a company previously licensed by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to sell and trade shares was arrested this week in Bangkok. The operation was carried out by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), led by Police Colonel Thirapas Yangyuen, director of the third division of the force.

In short, he was executing an arrest warrant obtained by oversight agencies from the Criminal Court. However, the police did not name the company, except to confirm that its licence to sell and trade shares had been revoked by the stock exchange. Furthermore, at this time, there were 1,124 shareholders.

Arrest warrant issued after failure to submit financial reports for 2022 under Securities and Exchange law

The arrest warrant was applied for against two named directors of the company. One man was identified as Mr. Songrit and the other was 57-year-old Mr. Paiwan. The company is overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It had filed the case in the absence of the company directors after it failed to submit financial statements for the year 2022. Under Section 56 of the Securities and Exchange Act 1992, a company must provide audited quarterly accounts. Additionally, annual financial statements must be submitted to the relevant government authorities.

The warrant was issued on August 14 by the Criminal Court No 3777-79/2567.

Certainly, this public company had its shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). This listing was subsequently revoked.

Recent stock market scandals continue to undermine investor confidence despite modest market recovery

Thailand’s stock exchange is just recovering from a disastrous year. In recent months, it has benefited from a 9.32% rise as US financial markets changed sentiment. However, it is still down by 7.63%.

Part of the problem is undoubtedly shaken confidence in the bourse. Scandals, such as the massive fraud in the Stark Corporation, have dented investor confidence. That affair led to a loss of ฿15 billion in investors’ money. Following this, former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urged tough action.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) officers finally located Mr. Paiwan. He was found in the village of Bang Khae Nuea in the Bang Khae District of Bangkok.

The elderly man insisted that he was never a director of the company. However, he admitted to knowing of it. Certainly, he told arresting officers that he had been employed by the company as a labourer. It appears that the company was engaged in the construction sector.

Suspect claims identity misuse. Denies company directorship amid suspicions of larger financial scandal

Mr. Paiwan insisted that his identification card, shown to him by police, was misused. In short, he claimed that this was a case of impersonation.

The situation looks suspicious, as the public limited company has only two directors listed, and the other director, Mr. Songrit, cannot be found according to officers. The accused man claimed he had been employed at a wage of ฿400 a day by the firm.

Despite this, he was taken into custody as directed by the court order. Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) officers are proceeding with the case against him.

Ultimately, it will be for a court of law to decide on Mr. Paiwan’s disturbing representations. His claims hint at a wider scandal that might start with the release of the delisted firm’s name by officials.

Further reading:

Former Stark Chairman lands in Bangkok to face the music with nearly ฿15 billion in fraud losses

PM Srettha blames stock market fall on politics but the trend is linked to fundamental economic decline

Political maelstrom may be unleashed in June with potential crises brewing and coming to a climax

Wissanu is back in government service as the aura of political instability returned to Thailand this week

PM survives Constitutional Court’s call in a close run thing raising real questions over his future

PM Srettha Thavisin could be temporarily toppled from power on Thursday by the Constitutional Court

Cabinet reshuffle sees Pheu Thai tighten ship as it readies to drive the economy and digital wallet at full steam

Thaksin’s real influence hinted at with a lunchtime meeting at his daughter’s central Bangkok hotel in Ploenchit

Big cabinet reshuffle talks confirmed by the PM after Songkran visit to Thonburi to meet Thaksin at home

Jail time to return for Cannabis players as Srettha describes the trade as a threat to the country and economic negative

Bank of Thailand holding strong against a strident push by the PM for more populist economics as debt levels rise

Property market glut sees minister’s call for supports in the face of the central bank’s ongoing credit crunch