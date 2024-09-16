Palang Pracharat official Paiboon Nititawan is suing top TV execs for ฿50M over leaked audio clips allegedly linked to General Prawit Wongsuwan. The clips, denied as fake AI by Prawit, have sparked calls for an Anti-Money Laundering probe.

Leaked audio clips purporting to show the behind-the-scenes machinations of Palang Pracharat Party leader Prawit Wongsuwan have led this week to calls for an Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) probe into the former Deputy Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the Palang Pracharat Party Secretary-General, Paiboon Nititawan, is expected to begin criminal defamation proceedings this week. Mr. Paiboon has threatened to sue both the acting Director-General of a top media network and popular TV show host Mr. Danai Ekmahasawat, who aired the clips last week. Sources within the former ruling party claim the clips are either fake or have an illegal origin.

The war between the Palang Pracharat Party, led by General Prawit Wongsuwan, and the Pheu Thai government, led by the Shinawatra family, is presently in full swing.

This week, the Secretary-General of the Palang Pracharat Party, Mr. Paiboon Nititawan, is expected to launch criminal defamation proceedings in court against key media figures. They include the host of the popular Thai TV news programme ‘Inside Thailand’ Mr. Danai Ekmahasawat and the acting Director-General of Channel 9 TV operated by MCOT.

MCOT is a highly respected Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) listed Thai media concern.

Paiboon Nititawan’s ฿50 million suit alleges media clips caused reputational damage and were illegally produced

It is understood that Mr. Paiboon’s suit will seek ฿50 million in damages. The complaint relates to explosive audio clips aired last week on the popular news programme.

In short, they purport to be audio clips in which a voice associated with former Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is heard speaking. Subsequently, General Prawit has issued a statement denying that the clips are genuine. He claims they are fake AI productions.

The release of the audio clips comes as a torrent of complaints against the government have either been filed or are being prepared. These are being presented to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Election Commission.

Last Friday, Mr. Paiboon claimed the clips had caused his name and reputation to be damaged. In addition, he claimed their origin may be illegal.

Audio clips suggest Palang Pracharat Party leader Prawit discussed ministry officials and Prime Minister bid

The clips relate to four different interactions. One of them is a call where a voice similar to General Prawit’s is heard discussing officials at the Ministry of the Interior.

Subsequently, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Suttiphong Julcharoen, has confirmed that his voice is heard in the recording.

In addition, he confirmed that the call was genuine. He says it occurred while General Prawit was Deputy Prime Minister with oversight of security matters and the Interior Ministry.

However, Police Lieutenant General Piya Tawichai, a spokesman for the Palang Pracharat Party, suggests otherwise.

In brief, he said he had spoken with both General Prawit and Deputy Party Leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

They have denied the clips were genuine, insisting they were deep fakes. Sources within the party point to AI-generated content circulating online, designed to parody the elderly political leader and former army chief.

In particular, one of the calls was between the pair. In it, a voice resembling General Prawit talked about becoming ‘Number One.’ This is thought to be a reference to becoming Prime Minister. In the clip, Mr. Chaiwut is heard urging him to communicate with the people.

“I’ve been a deputy and worked for the Prime Minister for a long time. I’ve made many accomplishments, and now I want the people to give me a chance to be the number one. I’ll ask them,” the voice associated with General Prawit is heard saying.

Money laundering investigation requested after call raised the question of money payments due to one party

“You should try to communicate with the people,” a voice similar to the former Digital Economy and Society Minister is heard saying.

The second call was between two men. One refused to step down as party leader while the conversation also touched on the payment of monies.

On Monday, this became the subject of a complaint to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) by former Pheu Thai Party spokesman Prompong Nopparit.

Mr. Prompong claims that one of the men was General Prawit. Therefore, he asked that the financial affairs of the former Deputy Prime Minister be investigated. He stated that as a party leader and former officeholder, General Prawit was subject to such oversight.

Furthermore, he suggested that it would also be advisable to investigate the source of the funds, particularly to see whether they were legal or illegal.

In addition, there is another clip in which a voice is heard discussing the dissolution of a political party. That speaker claimed to have played a part in bringing it about.

However, General Prawit and his associates insist the recordings are fake.

General Prawit’s party factions consider switching allegiances amid fallout from damaging leaked clips

The controversy and fallout linked with these clips have begun. It comes at a time when the Palang Pracharat Party, with just 20 MPs still loyal to General Prawit, has found itself in opposition.

However, there are already reports that significant factions within this group are considering moving to other parties. In particular, a faction led by former minister Santi Prompat. Mr. Santi is believed to be close to the Bhumjaithai Party. There are other groups linked with the Pheu Thai Party.

Certainly, there is some loyalty to General Prawit. For instance, the party’s deputy leader, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, is known to be close to him.

The 79-year-old is in poor health, but he is known to retain considerable power and influence. In short, he is a figure not to be underestimated. At the same time, he is still a party nominee for Prime Minister put forward before the 2023 General Election.

