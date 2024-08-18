New PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra denies media claims of the Digital Wallet’s end and a cabinet shakeup at her first press conference. Speculation grew however as Deputy PM Pathcharawat Wongsuwan’s absence raised eyebrows amid reports of changes to the coalition.

At a colourful ceremony and event at the Shinawatra-owned Voice Space building in central Bangkok, Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra or ‘Ung Ing’ was proclaimed Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister. The royal command was read to assembled guests by the Secretary-General of the House of Representatives while Ms. Paetongtarn responded. Later, at a press conference, the new PM appeared to deny press reports about the demise of the Digital Wallet scheme and major changes in the new cabinet. However, the absence of Deputy Prime Minister Pathcharawat Wongsuwan, the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, was noted. It came amid strong speculation about a change in the makeup of Ms. Paetongtarn’s coalition government and persistent reports that the Digital Wallet plan will either be severely altered or simply scrapped.

At a well-attended and glittering reception held at the Voice Space building on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok on Sunday morning, Paetongtarn Shinawatra accepted her appointment by His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister.

Before that, the Secretary-General to the House of Representatives, Police Lieutenant Colonel Aphat Sukhanan, read the Royal Proclamation.

In short, under Section 158, it noted the dismissal of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the selection by parliament of Paetongtarn Shinawatra under Section 159 as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister. In turn, the King appointed Ms. Paetongtarn as Prime Minister.

Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivers passionate speech as Thailand’s second female and youngest Prime Minister

At length, the reception saw the attendance of the outgoing cabinet of Srettha Thavisin. Notably, Mr. Srettha himself attended. Afterwards, in a short but passionate speech, Ms. Paetongtarn described the moment as the greatest honour in her life.

The 37-year-old is Thailand’s second female Prime Minister. Her aunt, Yingluck Shinwatra, was the first, when appointed in 2011. Nonetheless, she is also the youngest to ascend to the role. In her response, she said that she would reach out and seek help from all capable people.

Ms. Paetongtarn promised to listen to all opinions in the three years remaining for the present parliament.

“I will promote the development of potential and skills of all Thai people and make every square inch of Thailand a space for Thai people to dare to dream, dare to create, and dare to determine their own future,” she declared. “I, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as the Prime Minister, will take on this responsibility to the best of my ability, making Thailand a country of opportunity, a country of happiness for all Thais equally. Thank you.”

Cabinet member’s absence raised speculation amidst traditional ceremony and Family photo call

Significantly, Deputy Prime Minister Pathcharawat Wongsuwan and his brother, the leader of the Palang Pracharat Party, General Prawit Wongsuwan, were absent from the event.

In keeping with tradition, the newly appointed Prime Minister knelt and paid her respects to a portrait of the Thai King. Afterwards, there was a photocall.

In particular, this included Ms. Paetongtarn’s family, including former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Ms. Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, her mother. They were joined by the Prime Minister’s two children, her husband, as well as her brother and sister and their families.

Following this, the Prime Minister retired and had a wardrobe change. When she reemerged after 11 a.m., she was wearing a chic trouser suit, and her hair had been let down. After that, she gave her first press conference as Prime Minister.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra addresses Digital Wallet scheme and cabinet changes at her first press conference

During this address, she appeared to refute suggestions that her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, had ordered the Digital Wallet scheme scrapped.

Furthermore, she appeared to counter suggestions of a rift between her and the Palang Pracharat Party, particularly Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. However, she emphasised that a new cabinet would now emerge and suggested that the new government would make a policy statement in September.

Despite this, it is still thought that the Digital Wallet scheme will either be minimised or abandoned altogether. The reason is that the Shinawatra family and the Pheu Thai team are anxious to avoid another complaint to the Constitutional Court.

Undoubtedly, the unwieldy nature of the Digital Wallet plan is bound to lead to controversy or legal jeopardy. Furthermore, the scheme has been openly questioned by the Bank of Thailand, the Council of State, and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Prime Minister suggests changes to controversial Digital Wallet scheme and promises economic stimulus

Crucially, in the course of her speech, Ms. Paetongtarn referred to strong economic stimulus measures. Certainly, these are likely, but they will be implemented in a more straightforward and perhaps more effective manner.

In the meantime, the Digital Wallet may be reduced to benefit the less well-off or vulnerable. In short, this would be in accordance with proposals from the Bank of Thailand. Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput has been consistently critical of the blanket nature of the scheme. In addition, of course, to its cost at ฿450 billion which will increase public debt.

She ended her press conference with a pledge to the country.

Ms. Paetongtarn was speaking from a Prime Ministerial rostrum with assembled guests to her right. In brief, she was addressing the Thai nation and repeated the line of having Thais determine their own future.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the most important force, the greatest force. Which is the power of the people, both those who elected me and those who did not. I promise to do this duty to the best of my ability, without discrimination of gender, age, or diversity. As the 31st Prime Minister, as a mother, as a child, as a friend, I am determined to make every square inch of Thailand an area of opportunity, an area where every Thai person dares to dream, dares to have creative ideas, and dares to determine their own future. Thank you.”

Paetongtarn wraps up an event charged with emotional reflections and memories of past political challenges

Following her press conference, the new Prime Minister was seen fist-bumping and joining with her predecessor, Mr. Srettha Thavisin. She also greeted Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Afterwards, she went to take her leave. Outside, she stood for photographs with her father, Thaksin Shinawatra. Mr. Thaksin was somewhat emotional. He recalled telling his daughter that 23 years ago, he had been in the front while she stood behind. On Sunday, they had reversed roles.

Mr. Thaksin faces a Criminal Court hearing on Monday, August 19th. However, he assured reporters that history will not repeat itself this time. He was referring, of course, to his removal in the 2006 coup d’état. Moreover, the subsequent court removal of his sister Yingluck Shinawatra as PM in 2014. This was just days before another military coup d’état that year.

Speaking with reporters, he particularly scotched any idea that he would become an advisor to the new government. In truth, he said that his daughter can phone her father anytime if she needs to talk. Furthermore, he said that at this time he was ‘old’ and presently unsuited to politics.

Significantly, Ms. Paetongtarn then announced that she was leaving to visit a friend. At the same time, she curtly informed the media and reporters that all interviews were over.

