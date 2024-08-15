Chaikasem Nitisiri emerges as the top choice as Thailand’s new PM as ministers act swiftly after Srettha’s removal. A high-level meeting at Thaksin’s residence concluded with his selection. Parliament is set to vote on the Pheu Thai Party’s nominee Friday.

Thailand could elect its 31st Prime Minister on Friday afternoon. It follows broad agreement on Wednesday evening between key figures in the outgoing coalition government. The consensus was that the Pheu Thai Party had the right to put forward its nominee. Following a high-level meeting at Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra’s residence in Thonburi, Mr. Chaikasem Nitisiri was selected for the role. Ministers are anxious to quickly respond to Wednesday’s shock removal of the Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and shorten any power vacuum.

Hectic consultations and talks took place on Wednesday following the ousting of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in a shock Constitutional Court judgement. Afterwards, from 5 p.m. until 7:16 p.m., there were high-level meetings at Chan Song La, the home of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra in Thonburi.

Indeed, police from the Bang Phlat Police Station were called in to provide tighter security and regulate traffic.

Top party figures gather for High-level talks after Court’s removal of PM Srettha Thavisin from office

The meeting was attended by bigwigs of the Pheu Thai Party, including Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit.

They were joined by Prime Minister’s Office Secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej. Mr. Prommin had earlier represented dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at the Constitutional Court.

In addition, key leaders of the coalition government also attended. These included Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party, Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga of the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party. In addition to Thamanat Prompow, Secretary-general of the Palang Pracharat Party and Minister of Agriculture.

The meeting was also attended by Santi Prompat, Deputy Leader of the Palang Pracharat Party, Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Leader of the Chart Thai Pattana Party and Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Secretary-general of the Prachachart Party.

Pheu Thai leaders nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri as new PM candidate following the ouster of Srettha Thavisin

Certainly, the upshot of the conclave was that the Pheu Thai Party had the right to put forward a candidate for Prime Minister.

In short, the choice was 76-year-old former Minister of Justice and Attorney General Chaikasem Nitisiri. Despite reports of ill health, it has been confirmed that Mr. Chaikasem is ready to accept the role as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister.

A meeting of parliament has been called for 10 a.m. on Friday to elect a new Prime Minister. This was confirmed on Wednesday by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

On Thursday, Bhumjaithai Party Leader Anutin Charnvirakul was adamant that his party would support the Pheu Thai Party’s nominee for the role. He reiterated to reporters his party’s history of abiding by the rules.

Anutin reiterates support for Pheu Thai’s PM nominee but deflects questions about his own future ambition

He was pressed by reporters about his own ambitions. He said if the Bhumjaithai Party were to win the next election, there would be no debating his claim to the Prime Minister’s office.

However, for now, his party was the second player in the coalition government. In short, it would play its defined role.

Pressed further by reporters as to what would happen if Mr. Chaikasem’s nomination failed, he dismissed the question as too speculative.

“The issue has not happened yet. Don’t have too many ifs. Today, if we can form a new government quickly, the country will not lack governance,” Anutin replied.

Parliament to vote on Chaikasem as PM candidate on Friday as Pheu Thai prepares for a shaked up new cabinet

Meanwhile, the government whip also confirmed the vote on Friday for Prime Minister. The meeting will commence at 10 a.m., with a vote expected at 4 p.m.

Barring any unforeseen developments, Mr. Chaikasem should emerge as Prime Minister-elect. After that, the process of his appointment and the selection of a new cabinet will follow.

Certainly, there is a distinct probability that Mr. Thaksin, who is the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party, will use this opportunity to reset cabinet responsibilities. There are already reports of some ministers being eliminated and others elevated to the cabinet.

Chaikasem Nitisiri’s legal career and defiance of past coup make him a strong candidate for Thailand’s new PM

The prospective new Prime Minister has an extensive legal background. Having obtained a law degree at Chulalongkorn University, Mr. Chaikasem studied in the United States. There, he obtained a Master’s Degree or LLM from Columbia University.

Called to the bar, he began his career as an assistant prosecutor in Samut Sakhon.

Subsequently, he was a provincial prosecutor in Phuket before rising through the ranks. From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Chaikasem was Attorney General.

In that role, he made the decision not to prosecute Mr. Thaksin, then in exile. The case came following an investigation into the ex-premier’s wealth.

Defiance during the 2014 coup and legal experience bolster Chaikasem’s standing as PM nominee

Afterwards, in 2013, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra appointed him as Minister of Justice.

Significantly, he was one of the ministers who refused to resign or bow to pressure when massive street protests broke out.

In particular, he is noted for being the cabinet minister who defied General Prayut Chan-o-cha at a summit of political leaders at the Army Club on May 22, 2024.

At the time, in response, General Prayut banged the table and announced a coup d’état.

The mixture of legal training and a will of steel may make Mr. Chaikasem quite a suitable choice.

Certainly, no one before Wednesday would have predicted him as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister.

