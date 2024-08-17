Major cabinet changes loom as Paetongtarn Shinawatra takes power. Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and Defence Minister Sutin Klangsaeng are reportedly out. Digital Wallet scheme to be scrapped amidst growing speculation over the new cabinet.

Following last week’s upheaval in Thai politics, further developments are expected over the coming three weeks as a new cabinet and government emerge. Already, it is reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira is out, as well as Minister of Defence Sutin Klangsaeng and Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan. In addition, there are expected to be policy changes such as the cancellation of the controversial Digital Wallet scheme.

Following the election of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister on Friday, later that day at 5 pm, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha sent an official letter to the Palace informing the King of the decision.

In turn, the PM-elect must wait for the royal command to appoint her as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister. In the meantime, there is already tension and speculation over the appointments to a new cabinet.

Significantly, it was agreed between the coalition parties that things would stay the same as they were before Friday’s vote.

Coalition parties suggest unchanged quotas as speculation mounts over the new government’s shape

However, on Friday, acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai made it clear that the decision was one for the new Prime Minister.

In contrast, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul was certain that both the portfolios and the personnel in the Bhumjaithai Party lineup would remain as before.

“There is no original quota. When the old government ends, the new government depends on the new leader or prime minister who will come to talk and discuss with the leaders of all the parties that support her,” Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham explained.

Then when asked if there was about to be a purge of ministers, he urged patience. “Don’t say that yet because I personally don’t know what the new prime minister thinks. We have to wait for her to consider it.”

Bhumjaithai Party leadership insists on maintaining ministry roles as new Prime Minister Ung Ing deliberates

Previously, while congratulating the new Prime Minister, Ms. Paetongtarn, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin was adamant that all would remain the same.

“There will probably be no ministry swapping. The Bhumjaithai Party confirms that it will support Ms. Paetongtarn as Prime Minister. But at the same time, everyone is working in the right place and is familiar with the executives, ministers, civil servants, and the work. Not changing anything will allow the work to move forward and create the least obstacles,” Deputy Prime Minister Anutin said.

Nonetheless, at Chan Song La in Thonburi on Wednesday night, the home of Thaksin Shinawatra, there was a momentous change in Thai politics.

For instance, Mr. Thaksin is reported to have advised his daughter to ditch the controversial Digital Wallet plan. That initiative had been linked with the dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Thaksin advises Paetongtarn to abandon Digital Wallet plan as Bhumjaithai Party seeks stability and continuity

Certainly, its removal would be welcomed by many.

At the same time, it will not lose the Pheu Thai Party support, as opinion polls had shown the public as lukewarm at best toward the plan. In short, the Thai public is more sophisticated and responsible than given credit for.

Mr. Thaksin explained to his daughter that the Thai economy presently was too weak for such a scheme. At the same time, the perils associated with the plan were too great.

Significantly also, Ms. Paetongtarn on Friday said that she was on a plane flying back from China on Wednesday afternoon when the Constitutional Court dismissed the Prime Minister. At that point, she decided to go for the job.

Afterwards, when the dust settled on Wednesday night, most pundits believed it was veteran Pheu Thai Prime Ministerial nominee Chaikasem Nitisiri who was the agreed candidate.

However, the Pheu Thai Party parliamentary meeting made its views known, and by Thursday afternoon, it was Paetongtarn Shinawatra who emerged as the new Prime Minister.

Paetongtarn’s rise to PM amid dismissal of former Prime Minister caught political pundits entirely off guard

All eyes are now focused on the new cabinet which emerges.

In the meantime, there are already reports that the brother of General Prawit Wongsuwan, Police General Pathcharawat Wongsuwan may be in danger of being removed. Indeed, this report coincides with a suggestion that the new Shinawatra-led government may be trying to ditch the Palang Pracharat Party.

The sight of six Thai Sang Thai Party cobra MPs defying their party leadership on Friday was telling. The Palang Pracharat Party has only 36 MPs, including its leader General Prawit Wongsuwan.

At the same time, the Democrat Party has 25 MPs. In addition, it is widely known that the Palang Pracharat Party is split, with roughly half its MPs supporting Minister of Agriculture Thamanat Prompow and the others supporting General Prawit Wongsuwan.

Mr. Thamanat was at Chan Song La on Wednesday night and is known to be close to Pheu Thai.

In short, this is how Thai politics works. A lot happens beneath the surface until the last moment. Certainly, we saw this on Thursday when Ms. Paetongtarn emerged to grasp the Prime Ministerial role after a year of denying any interest.

Speculation grows over a major cabinet reshuffle and a potential split within the Palang Pracharat Party

It is strongly suggested there is a rift between Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra and Palang Pracharat Party leader General Prawit. Certainly, oblique comments from Thaksin publicly suggested that General Prawit was linked to the move by outgoing military-appointed senators to oust Mr. Srettha.

Reports suggest that General Prawit’s brother, Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, will be removed as Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment. His replacement is suggested as Santi Prompat of the same party but a different faction.

At the same time, Thaksin, was released from his prison sentence with a further pardon on Saturday. However, he still faces a lèse-majesté charge before the Criminal Court.

That charge was not revealed to the former PM before he arrived home on August 22, 2023. In short, a breach of faith. Indeed, that charge is presently the fly in the ointment for the 75-year-old whose daughter has just become Thailand’s youngest Prime Minister.

Tension escalates as reports suggest a deep rift between Thaksin and General Prawit over government control

Further revelations also suggest that 76-year-old Pichai Chunhavajira, only installed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance at the end of April, may be axed.

The name being mentioned as Finance Minister is Julapun Amornvivat.

At this time, Mr. Julapun is deputy minister responsible for the Digital Wallet. However, on Friday, he was tight-lipped when asked about the future of the scheme.

Another casualty in a cabinet purge may be the Minister of Defence, Sutin Klangsaeng. One report suggests that Ms. Paetongtarn may wish to take on the role herself. The 37-year-old Prime Minister also wishes to reward loyal Pheu Thai Party figures. These include party list MP Ms. Khattiya Sawasdiphol and Surawong Thienthong, the Secretary-General of the party.

In addition, Mr. Jakrapob Sangmanee, presently the Prime Minister’s Office Minister, is tipped for promotion. In short, he is to take on Mr. Julapun’s role as Deputy Minister of Finance.

Furthermore, there is also speculation that the Ministry of Energy may be in the sights of Pheu Thai planners.

However, over the weekend, sources within the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party were unaware of any move. Certainly, the party has been seeking to recover its missing cabinet place. This followed the resignation of Deputy Minister of Finance Kritsada Jinavijaran following April’s cabinet reshuffle.

A source said the matter would be dealt with by party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Paetongtarn tipped to take on Defence Ministry amid speculation over a new government and cabinet lineup

Finally, there are also some key policy issues to be ironed out. The Digital Wallet, we have heard, is to be dropped. After that, there is the Cannabis Act.

This saw former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin back down in July from his original May order to recriminalize the drug.

Furthermore, there is a call from the People’s Party to alter the 2017 Political Parties Act. In short, to make the dissolution of political parties more difficult.

The plan may find favour with both the Bhumjaithai Party and Pheu Thai. The second largest coalition partner is already facing a threat of dissolution.

At length, this is over the activities of former Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob. Certainly, it will appeal to the Pheu Thai Party. The party which which elected a third Shinawatra family member as Prime Minister will undeniably also be a target for future complaints.

