Pheu Thai MPs throw support behind Paetongtarn for Prime Minister as Chaikasem’s nomination falters amid health concerns. The party now faces uncertainty heading into Friday’s vote, with leadership and policy decisions hanging in the balance.

An agreement to nominate former Attorney General Chaikasem Nitisiri as PM thrashed out on Wednesday evening between coalition partners and Pheu Thai Party bigwigs, was thrown into disarray on Thursday afternoon. At length, MPs at a parliamentary party meeting indicated support instead for Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the Prime Ministerial nominee. Afterwards, Mr. Chaikasem accepted that the party was not resolved. He told reporters he was willing to take on the role but would also support Ms. Paetongtarn if it was the wish of the party.

Following a parliamentary meeting of the Pheu Thai Party on Thursday, it emerged that a majority of MPs want Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra to be the party’s nominee on Friday when the House of Representatives meets to elect a new government leader.

Speaking to reporters at home about the situation, Mr. Chaikasem Nitisiri, who earlier this morning was the agreed candidate, admitted that the situation was not yet decided.

Certainly, at Thursday’s parliamentary party meeting, many MPs expressed concern about Mr. Chaikasem’s age and reports of ill health.

Afterwards, speaking with reporters, the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice said he had previously had a stroke.

However, he assured them that at this time, his health is good. Indeed, Mr. Chaikasem explained that he goes to the gym on a daily basis. At the same time, Mr. Chaikasem made it clear that he does not seek the role of Prime Minister.

At length, he had only indicated his agreement to serve the nation if required. The demand by MPs has shaken plans laid out on Wednesday evening at talks between Thaksin Shinawatra and top ministers within the coalition.

MPs at the party meeting cited Ms. Paetongtarn’s involvement with the party and her campaigning prior to the May 2023 General Election.

Afterwards, it was not clear what would happen. It has been reported that the matter will now go to a meeting of the Pheu Thai Party executive.

At the same time, party MPs insisted that the government must maintain the Digital Wallet giveaway project. On Thursday, the Council of State suggested that the current government hiatus be used to ditch the plan.

In short, it foresees inevitable problems with the scheme. On Thursday afternoon, therefore, the question as to who will emerge as Prime Minister on Friday was again thrown open.

Mr. Chaikasem appeared confident he could handle the role.

“My health is okay, no problems at all. I used to have a stroke, but now I’m fine. I’ve been physically strong for months. Now I go to the gym every day. When I have time, I play golf 1-2 times a week. Now I have nothing to worry about,” he said.

Certainly, he was confident the role would be no more arduous than being Attorney General. “No, I have been through a lot. Being the Attorney General may be more tiring than being the Prime Minister.”

Asked if he had talked to the coalition parties about the matter of nominating him as Prime Minister, Mr. Chaikasem replied that there were none yet.

“Because everything is still uncertain. If I go to talk to them tomorrow and they don’t nominate me, I’ll be embarrassed (laughs). In any case, we have to wait.”

Finally, Mr. Chaikasem concluded that presently the situation is uncertain. The final word must come from the Pheu Thai Party. He said either way he would accept the decision.

“I never thought I wanted to be in this position, but if I have to serve the country, I’m happy to do so. If it’s Ms. Ung Ing, she’s a capable person. If that’s the case, I’d like everyone to support her.”

