Pheu Thai united behind Paetongtarn Shinawatra, or Ung Ing, as the sole PM candidate after the parliamentary party rallied behind her. If elected, she will be the third Shinawatra family member to lead Thailand, following her father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck.

After hours of uncertainty on Thursday afternoon, the Pheu Thai Party united behind its leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the coalition government’s candidate for Prime Minister. Ms. Paetongtarn, or Ung Ing, is expected to be nominated on Friday morning and elected on Friday afternoon. The 37-year-old will be the third Shinawatra family member to assume the role after her father Thaksin Shinawatra and aunt Yingluck Shinawatra. The selection of Ms. Paetongtarn, rather than former Attorney General Chaikasem Nitisiri, came about on Thursday morning after parliamentary party MPs rallied behind Ms. Paetongtarn.

Finally, on Thursday afternoon, coalition acting ministers emerged to confirm that Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra would be the agreed candidate for Prime Minister on Friday. The media briefing came from Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit. He, along with Pheu Thai MPs, he explained, recognised the dedication shown by the party leader.

At the same time, he made reference to a lawyer joining the cabinet as well. Mr. Suriya confirmed that the decision of the Pheu Thai MPs would not be overridden by the party’s executive.

In short, the party was united behind Ms. Paetongtarn or Ung Ing. Furthermore, the candidate had been agreed upon with all parties in the coalition government.

Suriya confirms Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the sole PM candidate and assures party unity behind its leader

“All going well,” said Mr. Suriya, “the vote should proceed on Friday.”

The vote is expected at 4 p.m., while the parliamentary meeting and debate will begin at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Mr. Suriya, who is acting Minister of Transport, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. He lauded his efforts to boost the economy and drive ambitious projects.

In particular, he singled out the permanent visa-free regime between Thailand and China. Basically, this has helped to boost Chinese tourism by over 30%. In addition, the minister said the Landbridge project is now the subject of intense interest from overseas investors.

Mr. Suriya praised Mr. Srettha’s unstinting efforts to promote Thailand abroad and boost inward investment. The veteran minister said he shed tears on Wednesday when he saw the Prime Minister struck down by the Constitutional Court’s judgement.

Minister Suriya honours Srettha’s legacy and highlights the former PM’s impact on tourism and investment

In the meantime, the Deputy Prime Minister praised the devotion shown by Ms. Paetongtarn to the country so far.

In particular, he noted that the job may mean the young woman sacrificing valuable time with her baby son, who was born just weeks before the May 2023 General Election.

If elected on Friday, Ms. Paetongtarn will become the third member of the Shinawatra family to become Prime Minister. Previously, her father Thaksin Shinawatra and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, led governments that were ultimately ousted by military coup d’état.

