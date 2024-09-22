family-scion-wanted-on-a-court-arrest-warrant-for-jumping-bail-acquitted-of-the-original-charges

A businessman from a well-known family, wanted for breaking bail, acquitted of rape and assault charges. Mr. Aphidit Inthulak still faces an arrest warrant after failing to appear in July. Charges stemmed from an August 2022 rendezvous with a 21-year-old woman.

A 36-year-old businessman from a well-known family, the grandson of a former Foreign Minister, who jumped bail on the day of the Criminal Court verdict, was sensationally acquitted by the court of all the original charges last Friday. At this time, Mr. Aphidit Inthulak is the subject of an arrest warrant for failing to appear before the court in July. Previously, the court had seized ฿1 million in bail security. The case arose after an intimate rendezvous with a 21-year-old woman in August 2022. The entertainment industry boss faced charges of rape and indecent assault.

On Friday, the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road dismissed a prosecution for rape and sexual assault against a 36-year-old businessman. Previously, the defendant had fled to avoid appearing for a July 29th verdict in the case.

Afterwards, this led the court to issue an arrest warrant for Mr. Aphidit Inthulak. Furthermore, a ฿1 million surety was forfeited. After that, the police failed to apprehend the defendant. He is the grandson of former Foreign Minister Upadit Pachariyangkun, who served from 1976 to 1980.

The defendant was represented in court by his lawyer, while the co-plaintiff was present. She has been identified to the press as a Thai woman, 31 years old, Ms. Joy.

The case was simultaneously prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG). The 36-year-old runs a business with various interests, including the K-Pop industry.

Young woman claims she was drugged with Soju before alleged rape by the entertainment industry boss in 2022

The alleged sexual assault and rape took place on the night of August 8 and the morning of August 9, 2022. The young woman claims she spent time with the defendant. The young woman had a heated altercation with her sister previously. In addition, she was discussing the prospect of being involved in a video to be financed by the businessman.

Certainly, they bonded and listened to music. However, she claims that she was drugged by him. In particular, a drink called ‘Soju,’ a South Korean distilled liquor of rice, wheat, and a substance called nuruk which ferments.

The defendant had rented a room at a well-known resort in Bangkok for the rendezvous. The court judgement on Friday found that he had come to meet the woman expecting sexual contact. For instance, he brought a condom. Afterwards, he went to a pharmacy to purchase birth control pills for the woman.

Furthermore, in the course of the evidence, it emerged that the pair, while dancing to provocative music, had been interrupted. Indeed, police had been summoned by the woman’s older sister.

Co-plaintiff and sister’s suspicions led to the calling of police after the resort rendezvous between the pair

Following this, the co-plaintiff pretended she was not present. Subsequently, Ms. Joy left the room. However, she returned later at 3 am in the same clothes.

In short, she ended up asleep. It was after waking that she discovered what had happened.

At length, when she woke up that morning, she discovered evidence of sexual fluids while in the bathroom. In short, she summoned her older sister, who immediately took her to the hospital. Afterwards, it was confirmed that a sexual act took place. However, the woman’s hymen remained intact.

After that, a complaint was lodged with Chokchai Metropolitan Police Station. In turn, a further physical examination was ordered by investigators. Certainly, sexual activity was confirmed, but the medical tests showed no sign of a date rape drug or any such substance.

Sexual encounter with businessman was consensual claims defendant as court dismisses rape charge

The case was brought to court number A.2878/2022. At that time, in late August 2022, the defendant had some difficulty obtaining bail.

Firstly, an application for bail with a cash surety of ฿200,000 was refused. Subsequently, bail was granted for a higher amount.

At that time also, the co-plaintiff and her family tried to have other charges brought against the defendant. This came following claims by Mr. Aphidit that attempts had been made to blackmail or extort money from him.

Later, in the course of giving evidence in his defence, the court learned about five audio and video clips. In its judgement, the court noted that these had been recorded surreptitiously. In brief, without the co-plaintiff’s permission.

However, the court took the view that the case boiled down to a conflict of testimonies. At the same time, the clips represented good circumstantial evidence.

On one hand, the accused claims the meeting with the woman and the sex was consensual. For instance, the court noted that the co-plaintiff had paid for a ride-hailing app to deliver her to the resort room, including on the second occasion.

Court dismisses case against Mr Aphidit after determining woman was lucid and consented to sex

Furthermore, the video and audio clips showed the young woman attempting to deceive her older sister. In summary, it shows that the woman appeared lucid and capable of understanding what was happening.

On this basis, the court dismissed the case against Mr. Aphidit.

Certainly, at this time, the defendant is still the subject of an arrest warrant. Subsequently, he will have to answer for his non-appearance in court.

In July, the co-plaintiff or victim urged the accused to comply with the court’s order. She spoke at length to reporters. She explained that the defendant’s lawyers had contacted her on numerous occasions seeking talks.

“The arrest warrant issued should help expedite everything. I hope this ordeal comes to an end soon,” Ms. Joy told the press. “Stop running away, cooperate with the court proceedings, and admit your crime so this case will end.”

Nonetheless, on Friday, she appeared stunned by the court’s decision. While it was being read, she made no visible reaction. However, when the court’s verdict was concluded, the young woman appeared dejected. Afterwards, she walked out of the building without speaking or commenting to reporters.

