sheikh-hassan-nasrallah-dead-in-another-coup-for-israel-defence-forces-in-their-war-on-hezbollah

Israel has killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a dramatic airstrike on Beirut, marking a significant escalation in their conflict. Analysts speculate on a potential ground invasion, raising fears of further instability in Lebanon and the broader region.

After Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, on Saturday, security analysts are pondering the chances of a ground incursion into Lebanon by Israel. The stunning attack on Friday night came soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defiantly addressed the United Nations, capping off a week of military coups for the Israeli Defense Forces. Crucially, it has left the leadership of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in tatters.

In a major escalation of hostilities, Israeli forces killed Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a massive airstrike on Beirut. Indeed, the strike,occurring in a densely populated southern neighbourhood of the Lebanese capital, marks a significant blow to Hezbollah. The powerful 20,000 strong militant group supported by Iran has been a key force in Lebanon.

The strike on Friday night was part of an extensive bombardment carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). At length, it crowns Israel’s heightened efforts to weaken Hezbollah. The terror group has been engaged in increasing hostilities with Israel over the past year.

Nasrallah’s Death Confirmed by Hezbollah

Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah’s death in a statement on Saturday. In brief, it declared him a martyr in their fight against Israel. The group vowed to continue its operations. At the same time it held that its resistance was essential for defending Lebanon and supporting Palestine.

Hassan Nasrallah had led Hizbollah for decades. In effect, he became the face of the group and a key figure in Iran’s network of regional militias. His death is undoubtedly expected to have far-reaching consequences. Indeed not just for Hezbollah but for broader regional dynamics.

Netanyahu: “A Necessary Step”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation late on Saturday. Before that, he had returned swiftly from New York cutting short his visit. In short, he confirmed Nasrallah’s killing.

He described the assassination as a crucial step toward reshaping the balance of power in the region.

“Nasrallah’s killing was a necessary step toward achieving the goals we have set.” He added that Israel’s operations are far from over, warning Israelis of potential challenges ahead.

Netanyahu also sent a clear warning to Israel’s adversaries, particularly Iran. “There is nowhere in Iran or the Middle East beyond the reach of the long arm of Israel, and today you know how true that is,” he said, underlining Israel’s military capabilities.

Ongoing Military Operations

The strike that killed Nasrallah is part of Israel’s border military offensive against Hezbollah. For instance, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi emphasised that the strike does not mark the end of Israel’s operations. “This is not the end of our toolbox,” Halevi stated. At length, he warned that Israel remains committed to eliminating threats to its security.

Israel’s military also claimed responsibility for the deaths of other senior Hezbollah figures in the same attack. These include Ali Karaki, the head of Hezbollah’s southern front. Reports also emerged that Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, was killed in the strike. This development therefore raises concerns about potential retaliation from Iran.

U.S. and International Reactions

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for Israel’s action. The US President significantly described Nasrallah’s death as “a measure of justice for his many victims.” In a statement, Biden affirmed the United States’ full support for Israel’s right to defend itself. This included the ongoing battle against Hezbollah, Hamas and other Iranian-backed groups.

However, Biden also called for a de-escalation of conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon. He emphasised the importance of reaching diplomatic solutions to end the ongoing violence.

Rising Death Toll in Lebanon

The airstrike that killed Nasrallah also resulted in significant civilian casualties. Lebanon’s health ministry reported that at least 33 people were killed, and 195 were injured in the attack. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue in the heavily bombarded area.

Israeli strikes have been ongoing across Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah strongholds in the Bekaa Valley and southern Beirut. Notably, on Saturday, explosions could still be heard in Beirut as the Israeli military continued its campaign. Furthermore, the IDF has also issued warnings for civilians in southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut to evacuate.

Tensions Across the Region

Nasrallah’s death adds to mounting tensions in the Middle East. In short, there are fears of further destabilisation. Iran, Hezbollah’s key supporter, has vowed to stand by the group.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the Israeli strike. He urged Muslims to support Hezbollah against what he called “Zionist criminals.”

Hezbollah has long positioned itself as a key player in the resistance against Israel. However, it has suffered multiple blows in recent weeks. The death of its leader caps a devastating two-week period during which Israeli strikes have killed numerous senior Hezbollah commanders.

Indeed its reported only one of its top chain of commands presently remains alive.

Lebanese Leadership Calls for Unity

Nasrallah’s assassination has shaken Lebanon, a country already dealing with political and economic crises. Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s former prime minister, called for unity in the wake of Nasrallah’s death. At the same time, he acknowledged the deep divisions within the country. Nonetheless, he stressed that Lebanon must come together to prevent further instability.

“We differed a great deal with the deceased and his party,” Hariri said in a statement, “but Lebanon was a tent for all, and in this deeply difficult time, our unity and solidarity are fundamental.”

Fears of Retaliation

Nasrallah’s assassination is likely to provoke a response from Hezbollah and its allies, particularly Iran. The militant group has a long history of retaliatory attacks following strikes on its leadership.

Observers are concerned that the conflict could escalate further, dragging Lebanon into deeper violence and threatening broader regional stability.

Israel’s actions over the past two weeks have already displaced over 90,000 people in Lebanon and killed more than 600. The country now braces for potential further escalation. However, at this time,Hezbollah and its allies must assess how to respond to the loss of their leader. The groups is weakened and disorientated from this series of devastating blows

Preparing for Future Operations

In the meantime, the Israeli military remains on high alert. On Wednesday, the IDF called up two reserve brigades for possible ground operations in Lebanon.

Herzi Halevi urged the troops to be prepared for future offensives. Certainly, it signals that Israel may intensify its campaign.

For now, the region waits to see what Hezbollah’s response will be. The death of Hassan Nasrallah may be a turning point in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

