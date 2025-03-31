A police source claims senior Australian and Thai officials covered up key details of Shane Warne’s 2022 death on Ko Samui, allegedly concealing an unlicensed sex drug found in his suite. UK tabloids suggest the move aimed to prevent embarrassment to his family.

UK tabloids over the weekend published a story claiming that there was a high-level cover-up in March 2022 following the death of Australian cricket star Shane Warne. The claims from an anonymous police source suggest that both senior Australian officials and Thai officials at the very top conspired to avoid embarrassment to the cricketer’s family and fans in Australia. Basically, the story suggests that Mr Warne may have suffered side effects from the sex drug Kamagra. At the same time, his death occurred on the same day he was visited by two women from a local massage centre on the island.

The sudden death of Australian cricket star Shane Warne on Ko Samui in March 2022 was raised last weekend in international media. At length, it came as a retired police officer in Thailand has claimed he was ordered to conceal a sex drug found in the cricketer’s room at the time.

Previously Shane Warne was found dead in his luxury resort hotel suite on March 4th, 2022. In short, he was 52 years old and his death was ruled as a heart attack. Before his death, local police at Bo Phut Police Station said he had complained of chest pains.

Police reported chest pains and a massage before Warne’s sudden death on Koh Samui in March 2022

Indeed, the local police chief had additionally told reporters that the sports star had received a massage just hours before he passed away.

Nevertheless, at the time the police officer insisted to reporters that this was simply a massage. Basically, it was not a sexual service. After that, Australian consular officials flew to Ko Samui to remove the body of the sporting hero as it was repatriated back to Australia for burial.

However, this week a Mail Online investigation had some twists. Certainly, reporters were told that a bottle of an Indian-produced sex drug was found in Mr Warne’s suite. In particular, that drug was Kamagra. This is an alternative, although unregulated, version of the powerful Pfizer drug Viagra.

For instance, Kamagra also is reported to contain sildenafil citrate which is the active ingredient in the better-known prescribed drug. In both, the key compound either cures erectile dysfunction or boosts sexual performance. That is achieved as the substance relaxes blood vessels in the penis. In turn, more blood flows freely.

Kamagra drug found in Warne’s suite causes suspicion about his death after reported side effects

Nonetheless, there are reported to be significant side effects from Kamagra. Significantly, no one quite knows what is in the drug as it has not been properly tested or approved by regulatory agencies.

For instance, the drug reportedly can cause nausea, dizziness and vomiting. Indeed, this is why Viagra and alternatives in countries such as the United Kingdom are subject to prescription.

In the meantime, the Indian-produced Kamagra is available throughout Thailand. It sells particularly well in foreign tourist hotspots such as Ko Samui.

The UK tabloid news reports this weekend suggest a cover-up. Certainly, it involved senior Australian officials in Canberra and those at the top of the Thai government. In brief, a bottle of Kamagra was removed from the scene and excluded from the police investigation.

Indeed, the suggestion is that the death of the Australian sports star after a sexual encounter was hushed up. At length, a senior police officer has now revealed that a puddle of vomit was found at the scene. That would certainly support the death as being caused by the drug. Nausea, in particular, is a key side effect.

Alleged cover-up and a senior police officer’s revelation about vomit suggest foul play in Warne’s death

At the same time, a number of women from a massage parlour were at the luxury resorts on March 4th, 2022. Afterwards, Mr Warne’s body was found on March 5th.

Notably, this massage parlour was subsequently closed down and it was reported the women working there were told to leave Ko Samui. The cricketer had been given a massage by two women from the well-known massage centre on Ko Samui on the day of his death.

“These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this,” said the anonymous police source in the UK reports. “So, the official report came out as that he suffered a heart attack and no other details as to what could have caused it. No one will come out to confirm the Kamagra because it remains a sensitive subject. There were lots of powerful invisible hands behind all this.”

The officer further confirmed that the sex drug found was Kamagra. “It was a bottle, but we don’t know how much he took. There was also a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene, but we cleared the Kamagra as we were told to.”

Senior police officer confirms Kamagra was cleared and suspicious circumstances around Warne’s death

Indeed, the police officer left no doubt about how clear his instructions were. “We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle,” he said.

Previously, back on March 4th, 2022, friends of Mr Warne on the lads’ excursion to Thailand posted a video. Indeed, it was the last in which the famous cricketer was seen.

Before Mr Warne’s death, he had been making news because of his weight and a series of extreme diets. Certainly, after his death, his manager James Erskine appeared to blame this aspect of his lifestyle.

‘It was a bit all or nothing. It was either white buns with butter and lasagne stuffed in the middle or he would be having black and green juices. I don’t know. Of course, he obviously smoked most of his life. I don’t know, I think it was just a massive heart attack. That’s what I think happened.’

Warne’s extreme diet and lifestyle blamed by manager as the cause of his heart attack and sudden death

At the same time, on Ko Samui a local police officer back in 2022 ruled out sex play. Nonetheless, he confirmed the massage the sports star had hours before he passed away.

‘He called the girl to get a massage. It was just a massage,’ he confirmed. ‘He didn’t die because of the massage. Undoubtedly, he wasn’t well. He had asthma and had seen a doctor about his heart. We learned from his family that he had experienced chest pains when he was back home.’

Undoubtedly this could well be true. For instance, the cover-up now revealed may have been simply a way to avoid undue embarrassment to the cricketer’s family in Australia.

Certainly, this has coincided with a marked reduction in news being fed to media sources relating to foreign tourists suffering misadventure in Thailand. Indeed, foreign embassies in Thailand appear to be in the vanguard of this campaign.

Cover-up protected Warne’s family from embarrassment in Australia and reduced sex tourism media coverage

Mr Warne’s body was found by his friend Andrew Neophitou, a TV producer, on March 5th, 2022. Later an autopsy conducted by Surat Thani Hospital concluded that his death was due to ‘natural causes’.

In addition to being a highly loved cricket star, Mr Warne afterwards went on to become an accomplished sports pundit. Meanwhile, between 2010 and 2013, the sports star was engaged to sex siren and actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Indeed, after he died in 2022, Ms Hurley issued an emotional statement. In it, she referred to Warne as her ‘lionheart’.

‘I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,’ she declared.

Further reading:

Australian sporting hero died from natural causes on the first day of his luxury holiday on Ko Samui

Top brass in Bangkok order a deeper probe into deaths of a business tycoon and his wife on Ko Tao

Tragic deaths of Thai Indian tycoon and his wife after checking into luxurious Ko Tao island resort

Remains of Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand who died on Ko Lipe on Sunday sent to Bangkok

Dutch national identified from CCTV using police biometric system after Ko Tao theft and arrested

Koh Tao claims by UK teenager questioned by Thai police – arrest warrants indicated for some media

Myanmar men who murdered two UK backpackers on Ko Tao have their death sentences commuted to life

Mobile phone of Ukrainian woman key to the puzzle as police decide between murder or suicide

Ko Samui police probe the death of a Ukrainian woman found in a forested area last Sunday by a local man