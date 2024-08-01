Belgian theft suspect gets rude awakening by Songkhla police raid, denies wrongdoing as officers find stolen items and cash in his luxury suite. Police investigate a theft spree linked to him across the South.

A 26-year-old Belgian man was arrested on Thursday morning when a police task force raided his luxury hotel suite in Songkhla. He was taken into custody after being found with five smartphones, two expensive watches, and ฿52,000 in cash. The investigation by officers started from a complaint filed by three Malaysians in Hat Yai. In short, they had stayed in the same hotel as the alleged Belgian thief. Indeed, police are now investigating a blitz of thefts throughout southern Thailand, including Krabi and Phuket, linked to the young man.

A 26-year-old Belgian national was awakened with a jolt on Thursday morning and found himself handcuffed while in bed. A task force from Songkhla Tourist Police, Immigration Bureau office, and police from Kohong Police Station were involved in the operation.

At length, Abdelali Chadlaoui was placed under arrest. The young man began crying and vehemently denied any wrongdoing as officers milled about his bed.

At a bedside table, police identified marijuana contained in a ฿1,000 note. The drug is presently legal in Thailand for personal use and indeed for resale.

Belgian suspect arrested in bed denies wrongdoing as police find legal marijuana at the scene

“I swear, I didn’t take anything,” he exclaimed in tears. After that, police led him into the living room of the luxury suite to confront the evidence.

On the table in that room, police showed him five smartphones and ฿52,000 in cash in addition to other valuables.

In particular, these included two expensive watches.

Furthermore, police found two credit cards issued in Malaysia. The young Belgian claimed the property, valued at approximately ฿200k, was his.

Officers then encouraged the suspect to calm down and sit as the questioning continued.

The police operation came after a complaint was filed by three Malaysian tourists. They reported they had been robbed at a hotel in the centre of Hat Yai, a popular Thai tourist hotspot. In turn, police learned that the Belgian suspect had stayed in the same hotel.

European insisted innocence despite police finding stolen items and cash in luxury suite living room

Staff at the hotel told police that the Belgian had left while failing to produce a passport. He said it had been stolen. They also explained that the young man could not speak Thai.

The arrested man has been identified as a Belgian passport holder. At the same time, the Immigration Bureau in Songkhla revealed that the European had overstayed his visa in Thailand by 63 days.

Afterwards, police sources suggested that the Belgian’s itinerary in Thailand coincided with a rash of thefts from hotels. Officers cited instances on Ko Lanta, Krabi, and Phuket.

Hotel staff report suspect’s missing passport and inability to speak Thai amid theft spree across Southern Thailand

Certainly, police in those areas are gathering further evidence. Firstly, they will confirm the suspect’s movements in Thailand and then check with associated police stations and agencies.

At this time, Mr. Chadlaoui appears to be an opportunistic thief funding his ongoing holiday in Thailand through his pernicious trade. This includes stays at luxury hotels paid for through the misfortune of others.

Initially, Mr. Chadlaoui is being detained as a visa overstayer. He will be prosecuted in this respect. However, charges will follow later relating to the theft blitz across Southern Thailand.

