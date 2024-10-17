near-miss-as-tour-bus-in-nakhon-ratchasima-explodes-just-after-50-indonesian-tourists-evacuated-it

50 Indonesian tourists narrowly escaped a fiery bus explosion in Nakhon Ratchasima after one spotted flames. The incident happened just 15 days after the tragic Pathum Thani bus fire that claimed 23 lives, raising fresh safety concerns.

Fifty Indonesian tourists had a narrow escape on Wednesday night after one of them spotted flames behind their Bangkok-registered tour bus. The group was aboard the bus in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima as it was parking near a restaurant for dinner. At length, the bus exploded into flames even as the tourists were running from the vehicle. The incident comes just fifteen days after Thailand’s horrific school tour bus tragedy in Pathum Thani on October 1. Previously, 23 people were killed in that incident when illegal gas tanks exploded into a fiery inferno.

Just fifteen days after 23 people lost their lives in a horrific bus fire in Pathum Thani, another bus went up in flames in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday. Fortunately, the driver of this bus, carrying 50 or so Indonesian tourists, quickly evacuated the Bangkok-registered tour bus before the conflagration erupted.

Certainly, at 7:30 pm on Wednesday evening, police at Pak Chong Police Station were alerted about the dangerous situation that had developed. A bus was reported on fire on Mittraphap Road, opposite the Khao Khan Public Park.

Rescue services respond to bus fire in Pak Chong as 50 tourists narrowly escape a potentially fatal disaster

Deputy Inspector of Investigation, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suraphat Phadi, led the response, as well as volunteers from the Thammasathan Pak Chong Rescue Unit.

In addition, the Pak Chong Municipality Fire Service responded to the emergency. Police Colonel Wiraphon Rabiapho, Superintendent of Pak Chong Police Station was also in attendance at the scene. Police were briefed there by 46-year-old Mr. Aphichat Linda, the bus driver.

He explained to the police that he had just taken the party of 50 tourists to dinner at a restaurant near Mittraphap Road. However, while he was engaged in parking the bus, one of his passengers shouted that there was fire coming from the back of the vehicle. After that, everyone evacuated the bus helter-skelter.

Certainly, it was in the nick of time, as the bus burst into flames even as the tourists were running away from it. Afterwards, it took firefighters some twenty minutes to extinguish the inferno.

Investigation into the cause of the fire begins as authorities recall earlier gas-related bus tragedy

Notably, police revealed this bus was not powered by gas cylinders. Previously, it was determined that an illegal and overweight configuration of gas tanks was responsible for the disaster in October.

Back then, four teachers and 19 students from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani Province were killed. They were on a school trip to Nonthaburi when the incident developed on the motorway in Pathum Thani.

Nevertheless, police in Pak Chong have opened an investigation into the incident. In turn, the shell of the destroyed bus will be examined to try to understand what caused the fire.

Following the October 1st disaster, the Thai Department of Land Transport ordered a review. It extended to all tour buses fueled by CNG fuel systems. Previously, such systems were hailed as fuel-efficient and good for the environment, as they outperformed both diesel and gasoline-powered buses.

Widespread bus inspections follow a series of tragic accidents as tour buses continue to pose a major risk

Some 13,246 tour buses were ordered in for inspection in Thailand following the tragedy in Pathum Thani. The bus involved in the tragedy was found to be over 50 years old. Indeed, that horrific disaster was preceded by a series of near-miss incidents. Certainly, all of which were avoided by quick and decisive evacuations of the tour buses.

One such incident was in June 2023. In short, 15 Polish tourists were saved by a quick-thinking driver on a tour bus as it left the capital for Ayutthaya.

In the meantime, Thailand’s roads remain notorious for their danger. On Monday last, 12 Malaysian tourists were injured in another tour bus incident. It happened in the Sadao district in Songkhla as the bus was returning to Malaysia. In brief, it hit a trailer as it approached the border checkpoint.

Tour bus accidents continue to claim lives as driver fatigue and dangerous roads remain significant factors

Before that, again in early January 2024, driver fatigue on a tour bus left 14 dead and 35 injured, many in serious condition.

That accident happened in southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province after the bus overturned on a four-lane motorway.

In short, the driver lost control, and the bus veered into the central division of the road. Consequently, it overturned, leaving many passengers injured and trapped in the vehicle. The driver had fallen asleep.

Back in December 2023, another tour bus crash in Thap Sakae in Prachuap Khiri Khan claimed 15 lives.

