thaksin-pheu-thai-six-pronged-complaint-being-reviewed-by-the-office-of-the-attorney-general-oag

The Office of the Attorney-General is reviewing a six-pronged complaint against Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party. The investigation, sparked by lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn, explores claims of Thaksin’s influence, potentially destabilising Thailand’s government and constitutional democracy.

An Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) inquiry into its response to a 5,033-page complaint dossier submitted by activist lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn against Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party is presently gathering evidence. It means that presently the substantive complaint is understood to be under review by the Attorney General, Election Commission and the Constitutional Court. In truth, the six-pronged complaint is also playing out in an ongoing political crisis being stoked by the government’s opponents, particularly those aligned with the Palang Pracharat Party, led by former Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. For instance, the complaints are linked to the scandal over ex-Premier Thaksin’s prison regime in addition to the rising controversy over the Cambodia Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the island of Ko Kood.

The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) is investigating claims that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra wields undue influence over the Pheu Thai Party, Thailand’s ruling faction.

Lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn, leading recent legal actions, asserts that Thaksin’s influence threatens Thailand’s constitutional monarchy. This investigation is a test for both the OAG and Pheu Thai.

The investigation follows an October 22 Constitutional Court ruling. This mandate arose from Theerayut’s petition, which claims Thaksin’s influence undermines Thailand’s 2017 Constitution.

Thaksin’s alleged influence over Pheu Thai threatens constitutional governance, risking political instability

The Constitution prohibits any actions that threaten democratic governance under the monarchy. With a 5,000-page dossier, Theerayut argues Thaksin’s influence has led to political, legal and diplomatic violations.

Thaksin’s influence over Pheu Thai allegedly weakens the rule of law and destabilises Thailand. Central to the complaint is Thaksin’s prison sentence earlier this year, later reduced to house arrest. Many question if he received lenient treatment due to political connections.

Theerayut also claims Thaksin orchestrated recent coalition decisions, notably sidelining the Palang Pracharat Party to advance his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. According to him, Thaksin’s August policy speech to a business forum in Bangkok heavily influenced Pheu Thai’s direction, in particular the government’s policy speech on September 12. In short, it raises questions about both party and government independence.

In brief, there are six prongs to the detailed complaint, any one of which is upheld could torpedo the present government.

Allegations against Thaksin spark national debate and raise concerns over political stability and governance

These allegations have sparked nationwide debate. Some analysts warn that Thaksin’s influence could destabilise the government. Others suggest Pheu Thai’s public support may help it weather this challenge.

As the OAG gathers evidence, key Pheu Thai members, including Minister Chusak Sirinil, have been called to testify.

On November 7, Chusak defended Pheu Thai, asserting it operates within constitutional limits. However, the OAG has not yet questioned Thaksin directly and has asked the court for an extension to ensure thorough testimony.

OAG insiders suggest this case may fall under the Election Commission’s jurisdiction rather than the court’s. They also reportedly believe Theerayut’s complaints do not indicate attempts to overthrow the government.

Despite these challenges, Pheu Thai maintains strong public support, with Paetongtarn Shinawatra rising as a popular figure.

A recent NIDA poll showed 89.62% of respondents expect Paetongtarn’s government to last at least a year, while over half expect a full term. Paetongtarn also leads the popularity rankings, with 31.35% favouring her.

Public support for Pheu Thai remains strong despite challenges, while Palang Pracharat struggles

Public support for Pheu Thai and its coalition, the People’s Party, stands at over 61%. Meanwhile, Palang Pracharat’s support has dwindled to just 2.05%.

Significantly, Palang Pracharat leader Prawit Wongsuwan was removed from his role as head of Thailand’s Olympic Committee on Sunday. Certainly a move seen as a setback both for him and his party.

The political scene remains unpredictable, with Thaksin’s influence continuing to stir concern. Polling data suggests that several issues could destabilise the government.

Economic performance is the leading concern, with 34.43% citing it as a potential risk. This is according to a late October National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) opinion poll. Complaints against Thaksin and Pheu Thai followed. In short they were named by 32.52% of people. Administrative missteps are also cited by nearly 29% as possible threats.

For now, the administration is focused on its policy agenda, including economic and diplomatic efforts. Paetongtarn, however, avoids linking her policies to her father’s legacy, aiming instead to earn public trust.

The Election Commission has similarly opened an investigation into Theerayut’s complaints.

On November 7, Attorney General spokesperson Sakkasem Nitrayok confirmed progress in evidence collection and an expected submission to the court.

Election Commission investigates complaints, while OAG shows a cautious stance on influence claims

However, the OAG’s position remains cautious, with insiders suggesting the Election Commission is better suited to address issues of party interference.

Ms. Paetongtarn has defended her father’s involvement in recent political events, in particular, a campaign appearance in Udon Thani last weekend. She insists his activities are his right as a private citizen, not political interference.

Paetongtarn remains focused on expanding Pheu Thai’s influence. Recent surveys indicate continued public support for the party. She emphasizes her commitment to economic growth and anti-corruption.

The unfolding legal proceedings raise questions about Thailand’s political future. Some believe public support could shield Paetongtarn even if legal actions against Thaksin intensify. However, if the Constitutional Court, Election Commission, or OAG rules against Thaksin or Pheu Thai, the coalition could fall apart.

Public protests could also emerge, a pattern in Thailand’s political landscape. Paetongtarn is aware of this risk and is working to address government complaints while focusing on her leadership role.

