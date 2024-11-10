Ko Kood remains at the centre of a political storm, drawing high-profile government visits amid escalating political tensions. Allegations over the legality of a 2001 MOU with Cambodia spur mixed reactions, with tourism seeing both gains and setbacks. Opposition seizes on the dispute as a way to target Mr Thaksin.

The idyllic island of Ko Kood remains at the centre of a growing political storm. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai visited on Saturday. Another visit is planned for Monday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul. Despite this attention, the island is unlikely to fade from the public spotlight. Some say negative publicity is hurting tourism. Others dispute this claim. One tourism operator reported a 60% rise in sales compared to last year. However, the ongoing controversy over the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Cambodia and Thailand is sure to keep making headlines. Meanwhile, the increasingly radical Palang Pracharat Party, the former ruling party, asserts the MOU is illegal and remains determined to challenge it both in the legal courts and those of public opinion.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrived on Ko Kood on Saturday. His visit followed last week’s inspection by Royal Thai Navy Chief Admiral Jirapol Wongwit. Another visit is set for November 11 by the Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

This series of visits reflects the government’s increased focus on Ko Kood, a strategic location amid rising political and territorial tensions.

Ko Kood, located in Trat province, is at the heart of a political storm tied to Thailand’s maritime border with Cambodia.

Deputy Prime Minister’s visit highlights Ko Kood’s key role amid growing Thai-Cambodian border issue

The visits by senior officials highlight the island’s significance. The 162-square-kilometre island is home to 3,000 residents and is a prized destination for international tourists. Recently, it has become embroiled in a dispute over a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Cambodia in 2001, during former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s administration.

The MOU addresses the division of energy resources in an overlapping maritime area with reserves valued at around $300 billion.

Thailand’s opposition party, the Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP), has brought the MOU under scrutiny. Led by former Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan, the PPRP claims the agreement is illegal. They argue it was never ratified by parliament, as the 2017 Constitution requires.

The party also suggests potential risks to Thai sovereignty over Ko Kood. Ironically, General Prawit, now critical of the MOU, was once instrumental in its creation as head of an oversight committee for the 2001 agreement.

Amid MOU dispute, tourism concerns report mixed impact on bookings due to media news coverage

The growing controversy over the MOU has raised concerns among tourism operators. Some report a decline in bookings, attributing this to the ongoing debate and “fake news.”

In October and November, hotel reservations reportedly dropped by 30%, a significant impact as the island enters its peak season. Ko Kood is popular among European and Scandinavian tourists for its natural beauty and peaceful ambience.

However, Boonsiri Speedboat Co., a major tourism operator, reports robust growth in arrivals. They note a daily influx of 1,000 visitors, marking a 60% increase from last year. These conflicting reports show the mixed impact of the MOU debate on the island’s tourism industry.

The scrutiny of Ko Kood coincides with a renewed focus on the Shinawatra family’s links to Cambodia’s leadership. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, faces criticism over her father’s advisory role in Cambodia.

PPRP raises concerns over potential conflicts of interest tied to the Shinawatra family’s links with Cambodia

He previously served as an economic advisor to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, in particular while a fugitive from justice in Thailand after jumping bail in 2008.

The longstanding friendship between Thaksin and Hun Sen, as well as between their respective children—Hun Sen’s son, Hun Manet, is Cambodia’s current prime minister—fuels opposition claims of possible conflicts of interest.

This relationship has amplified PPRP calls to reassess Thailand’s maritime agreements with Cambodia.

During his visit, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham reaffirmed Ko Kood’s status as Thai territory. Addressing Thai Navy personnel on the island, he emphasized that current Thai-Cambodian talks remain within the MOU’s framework.

The Navy’s presence on Ko Kood dates back to the 1970s, with special units stationed to protect Thai fishing vessels and ensure regional security.

Anutin Charnvirakul’s visit on November 11 will focus on local infrastructure, tourism, and public confidence. His schedule includes inspections of water projects at Ban Khlong Chao School and discussions on land ownership and water shortages.

Government aims to reassure businesses and residents of Ko Kood with a focus on infrastructure and tourism

This visit also aims to reassure local businesses and residents, emphasising the government’s commitment to tourism stability amid reports of misinformation unsettling potential visitors.

The PPRP’s push to reconsider the MOU suggests broader political motives. Thailand and Cambodia’s overlapping claims date back to the 1960s.

The PPRP’s opposition to the MOU implies they see an opportunity to challenge the current government, using the maritime issue to weaken the Shinawatra administration. Analysts speculate that the MOU could become a focal point for opposition, potentially leading to instability in 2025.

Beyond the politics, the economic stakes tied to the MOU are substantial. The contested maritime zone likely holds resources worth roughly ฿20 trillion (about $300 billion).

Opposition to the MOU could stir nationalist sentiment, especially among former Yellow Shirt supporters who historically opposed Thaksin’s government. How the current Pheu Thai-led government handles this challenge will be crucial in navigating the high-stakes political landscape ahead.

Tourism and residents express both optimism and anxiety amid potential economic impacts of the politically charged and unresolved maritime issue

As the situation develops, local tourism operators and residents hope for stability. Despite concerns, local leaders remain optimistic about Ko Kood’s resilience. They highlight the steady influx of European and Scandinavian tourists.

However, concerns persist about the economic future if the dispute remains unresolved.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is reportedly planning her own visit to Ko Kood, though the date is unconfirmed.

Her visit would further demonstrate the government’s commitment to Ko Kood’s security and economic stability. Meanwhile, the Palang Pracharat Party continues to challenge the MOU’s legality, and this debate over the island’s status is unlikely to subside soon.

Indeed, the politically generated controversy could shape Thailand’s immediate future, with Ko Kood as a central symbol in this ongoing saga.

