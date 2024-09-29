Paetongtarn Shinawatra tops the latest NIDA political poll as Thailand’s most popular leader following a challenging political week, as she prepares for her first foreign trip to Qatar amidst flooding and a controversial policy postponement relating to constitutional change.

A credible national opinion poll on Sunday was particularly good news for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. In short, the 37-year-old, Thailand’s youngest PM, has regained her popularity level last seen in the run-up to the 2023 General Election. Indeed, she is now far and away the country’s most popular politician and choice for government leader. It comes after a tough week for Ms. Paetongtarn ahead of her first foreign trip. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will address the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Leaders’ meeting in Doha, Qatar.

This has been a tough week in Thai politics for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Certainly, it started on Tuesday with her sidelining of plans to amend the increasingly controversial 2017 Constitution.

Meanwhile, there was the disbursement of the first tranche of ฿10,000 Digital Wallet payments, while the PM tried to keep tabs on the flooding crisis in the north. Critically, this also included a flying visit.

However, on Sunday, there was good news for Ms. Paetongtarn or Ung Ing. In short, she has shot to the top of the public’s hearts as the person favoured to be Prime Minister.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra sees poll boost in tough week marked by digital payments and flooding crisis

Significantly, the PM came in at 31.35% support, ahead of People’s Party leader Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut.

It certainly appears that Mr. Nattapong does not have the same charisma that the former leader of the Move Forward Party, Mr. Pita Limjaroenrat, had. This particular poll reflects public opinion in Thailand, which is presently impinged upon by the distortion caused by the country’s constitution, which intrudes on politics.

For instance, the same poll shows Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul at only 4%.

However, in the land of Thai power politics, it is Mr. Anutin, whose party controls key constituencies, that remain influential.

The poll also shows Palang Pracharat Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan at only 1.15%. Nonetheless, it would be a mistake to underestimate General Prawit when the realities of Thai politics are factored in.

National poll shows Paetongtarn leading over opposition but political realities still favour key rivals

The rocky start to 37-year-old Ms. Paetongtarn’s term as Prime Minister has subjected both her and her party to complaints from independent oversight agencies.

Certainly, it is widely believed that the Pheu Thai Party is in danger of being disbanded at some point. At the same time, Ms. Paetongtarn can also take comfort from a significant by-election win recently in Phitsanulok.

The message from that poll victory was that people are warming to the Pheu Thai Party again. However, in the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll on Sunday, Pheu Thai trailed behind the People’s Party.

The survey, with a large sample of 2,000 adult respondents, is bound to be accurate. It showed the People’s Party at 34.25% support, with the Pheu Thai Party at 27.15%.

Pheu Thai faces challenges despite local by-election victory as national poll shows rising support

Significantly, it shows the same core support for both parties as before the 2023 General Election. Certainly, Pheu Thai is recovering from the anger caused by its decision to ditch the Move Forward Party last year to form a cross-party government.

The polls in relation to the people’s choice for Prime Minister showed:

1st, 31.35%, Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra (Pheu Thai Party)

2nd, 22.90%, Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut (Prachachon Party)

3rd, 8.65%, Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party)

4th, 4.80%, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party)

5th, 4.00%, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party)

6th, 1.15%, General Prawit Wongsuwan (Palang Pracharath Party)

In relation to political party support, the quarterly political poll showed the following results:

1st, 34.25%, People’s Party

2nd, 27.15%, Pheu Thai Party

3rd, 9.95%, United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party

4th, 4.40%, Democrat Party

5th, 3.55%, Bhumjaithai Party

6th, 2.05%, Palang Pracharath Party

7th, 1.70%, Thai Sang Thai Party

On Sunday, a spokesman for the Prime Minister, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, expressed thanks to the public. He told reporters that the support for Ms. Paetongtarn signalled confidence in her government and ministers.

Certainly, it can be considered as one indicator that ministers are on the right track.

Poll results indicate confidence in Paetongtarn’s leadership as party support stabilises post-election

At the same time, the spokesman used the occasion to highlight Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s first foreign trip as leader. In short, she will head a delegation to Doha, Qatar, to attend the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Leaders’ Meeting.

This will run from Tuesday, October 2nd, to Wednesday, October 3rd. Thailand’s youngest Prime Minister will be a guest of the ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

It is understood that Ms. Paetongtarn will address the conference on Wednesday. The day’s proceedings will feature a discussion on sports diplomacy. Previously, Qatar gained worldwide recognition as the host of the 2022 World Cup.

Thailand will chair the 35-nation body in 2025.

The leaders will issue a declaration on sports diplomacy and the use of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue as a forum for discussing international affairs.

In addition to the Prime Minister, an economic ministerial team led by Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan will take part in the two-day event.

The two-day meeting is seen as a forum for fostering bilateral ties and furthering economic trade.

“The ACD meeting has been vacant for 8 years due to the pandemic. This time, the Islamic Republic of Iran will chair the meeting, and Qatar will host. Additionally, there will be a business meeting in parallel with the main event, involving ministers related to Economic Affairs, such as Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Thailand’s Minister of Commerce,” said Mr. Jirayu.

