ung-ing-papers-over-the-cracks-of-a-cabinet-which-is-already-divided-after-only-six-weeks-in-office

Pheu Thai’s coalition government struggles just six weeks in, as protests loom and tensions rise over key issues. At a friendly dinner, PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra seeks better communication but faces an Election Commission probe and a scandal over the Tak Bai massacre.

The coalition government attempted to cover over the cracks and differences within its ranks on Monday, beginning with a celebratory dinner at the Shinawatra-owned Rosewood Hotel in the capital. However, the reality of Thai politics will not allow for further charades, as the Pheu Thai-led government faces real threats, not least from an Election Commission probe against it, threatened street protests, and, at best, ambivalence from its coalition partners regarding plans to amend the 2017 Constitution and Political Parties Act. Nevertheless, on Monday night, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra or ‘Ung Ing’ emphasised that what was needed was better communication and dialogue within her cabinet, which has only been in power for six weeks or so.

On October 21, 2024, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra hosted a dinner for coalition party leaders and members. The event took place at the Rosewood Hotel, with the atmosphere relaxed but focused on addressing key issues.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn used the dinner to emphasise the need for better communication between coalition partners and ministries. She noted that improved dialogue is crucial for smooth governance.

The dinner served as a platform for coalition parties to discuss current and future challenges.

Coalition leaders encouraged to discuss sensitive topics for balanced dialogue and future planning

She invited coalition members to bring up issues requiring detailed analysis. The event balanced lighthearted conversation with serious talks on the government’s future direction.

Looking ahead, Ms. Paetongtarn revealed that next month’s coalition dinner will be hosted by the Bhumjaithai Party. This gathering will once again allow coalition members to assess their progress and discuss areas needing improvement.

After the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in November, ministry officials will join coalition leaders to address pressing issues. The Prime Minister believes these regular meetings are essential for efficient government operations.

Ms. Paetongtarn emphasised that each ministry will share its challenges and strategies. She views this approach as crucial for ensuring that all parties work toward common goals.

Closed-door discussions allowed for sensitive matters and deeper analysis among coalition members

During the dinner, the media was asked to leave early so private discussions could take place. Ms. Paetongtarn explained that this allowed coalition members to discuss delicate topics in depth.

The closed-door format provided space for detailed analysis of sensitive matters.

Ms. Paetongtarn afterwards noted that sensitive topics such as constitutional amendments and the political amnesty were raised.

Prime Minister highlights the need for cooperation and continuous communication within the coalition

The PM acknowledged that she had requested cooperation from coalition members on multiple fronts. She emphasised the importance of continuous communication, particularly between the cabinet and coalition parties. Given her recent appointment, she sees removing communication barriers as key to more effective governance.

Reporters asked whether any progress had been made on the amnesty and constitutional reform. Ms. Paetongtarn reiterated her stance that these issues should be left to parliament. She explained that the government and parliament operate separately, avoiding any conflicts of interest.

Coalition agreement reached to keep constitutional sections intact, avoiding conflict over sensitive issues

While the coalition discussed broad principles, there was an agreement not to amend Sections 1 and 2 of the Constitution. These sections deal with the country’s fundamental structure and the monarchy, and all coalition members support keeping them intact.

The specifics of any constitutional changes, Ms. Paetongtarn insisted, should remain under parliament’s jurisdiction. Prime Minister Paetongtarn was also questioned about Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code, the lèse-majesté law.

She firmly reiterated that her government would not seek to amend this section. “We are not touching Section 112,” she stated, echoing previous remarks on the matter. This position remains a consistent stance of her administration.

Significantly at the dinner, it was agreed that the Bhumjaithai Party would host a further event, At the same time it would coordinate discussion on the issue of constitutional change.

Certainly, this will be disappointing news for the opposition People’s Party which is calling on Pheu Thai to work with it on this issue. In particular, it exposes the cat’s paw approach being shown by PM Paetongtarn on constitutional change since she took up the job.

Tensions within the coalition rise amid Election Commission investigations and voting disagreements

Monday’s dinner comes at a time of tension within the coalition. The Bhumjaithai Party recently failed to vote alongside the Pheu Thai Party opting instead to abstain. This vote was to reverse a Senate decision on requiring a double majority in any constitutional referenda.

In turn, this change was introduced by the Bhumjaithai Party-controlled upper house. Such a majority would demand that over half the electorate support a referendum for it to pass, making constitutional amendments more difficult.

Despite denials, the Senate remains closely linked to members of the Bhumjaithai Party. Adding to the pressure, the Election Commission recently decided to investigate the Pheu Thai Party under the Political Parties Act 2017.

While Pheu Thai politicians downplay the investigation’s seriousness, the Election Commission insists the evidence is clear.

At the same time, it is further being made clear that the dissolution of the governing political party is being sought.

Election Commission dismisses complaints against Palang Pracharat Party over donation scandal

In a separate case, the Election Commission in September dismissed long-standing complaints against the Palang Pracharat Party. The complaints related to donations from Chinese crime boss Du Hao, a notorious Chinese crime kingpin who is presently in prison awaiting trial.

Certainly, the Palang Pracharat Party admitted to receiving donations from Du Hao or Mr. Chaiyanat Kornchayanant. Nonetheless, the Election Commission held that it could find no proof the funds were of illicit origin.

The Bhumjaithai Party is also under scrutiny before the body. At length, these relate to financial donations from Buri-Charoen Construction.

The company is linked to former Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, who was retrospectively removed by the Constitutional Court earlier this year. He was previously suspended in March 2023. The company was also in receipt of significant government contracts through the ministry concerned.

Bhumjaithai Party maintains legal funding sources while awaiting the Election Commission’s decision

Lawyers for the Bhumjaithai Party, however, argue the funds came from legal sources. In brief, the Election Commission is expected to announce its decision in the coming months.

Significantly, it has made it clear that party dissolution is not being considered. Amid these investigations, reports surfaced in recent weeks of a private meeting between Thaksin Shinawatra and Newin Chidchob.

Mr. Newin is the patron of the Bhumjaithai Party. According to these reports, the Bhumjaithai Party is seeking assurances that Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will succeed Ms Paetongtarn as Prime Minister.

Additionally, the party is advocating for a rotating Prime Minister between the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai Party leaders. In short an arrangement similar to European coalitions.

In the meantime, Ms. Paetongtarn’s government is facing threatened street protests on a large scale in 2025. Certainly, it has already in recent weeks faced crowds outside the gates of Government House.

In addition, in the coming week, the scandal over the Tai Bai massacre is certain to be a topic as Ms. Paetongtarn and her party address it. One of the 14 accused, General Pisal Wattanawongkiri, was the commander of the 4th army in the South when the massacre occurred.

Indeed, up to August, General Pisal was a Pheu Thai Party list MP before resigning last week by letter.

Further reading:

Acute political instability ahead as Pheu Thai faces a dangerous test of survival as storm grows in force

Political instability raised and here to stay with legal torpedo aimed at sinking the Pheu Thai Party

Firebrand Jatuporn launches crusade against Thaksin Shinawatra and present government in Bangkok

Political storm brewing as the country’s leading parties struggle to reform the 2017 Constitution

Prime Minister Paetongtarn is the people’s favourite for the top job according to latest NIDA poll

Government is already divided as the PM shelves efforts at amending the 2017 Constitution on ethics

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state

Launch of the People’s Party with ‘Teng’ or Nattapong Ruangpanyawut as its new leader not Sirikanya Tansakul

Inward immigration may ultimately be the only thing that can halt Thailand’s fated economic decline

By 2074, Thailand’s population will fall to 30 million people even based on the current birth rate which is still falling

Thailand in crisis as population declined by over 500k over the last four years according to the latest data

Thailand’s days of GDP growth in excess of 5% may be a thing of the past as it has grown too old

Cabinet in pension move as the number of working Thais to over 60s is set to half in 20 years

Thailand- the first large country with a fertility problem yet without wealth to easily fund healthcare for the old