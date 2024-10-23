PM Paetongtarn faces intense scrutiny as the Constitutional Court seeks the Attorney General’s explanation on why a massive complaint, pushing for her removal, was not pursued. Pressure mounts following asset declaration concerns and ongoing protests.

The political storm around Prime Minister Paetongtarn went up a notch again on Tuesday. It followed the Prime Minister being forced to switch entrances into Government House as she arrived for the weekly cabinet meeting. Afterwards, flanked by ministers, she faced a grilling from reporters on her assets declaration due next month with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). Certainly, this will be scrutinised by critics, particularly those seeking further complaints over a controversial land purchase in Prachuap Khiri Khan by her mother in 1997. After that came a further bombshell when the Constitutional Court while reviewing a massive 5,088-page complaint seeking her removal from office, a ban from politics and the dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party. It issued an order to the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG). That order sought an explanation from the Attorney General on why it had decided not to take action on the complaint submitted.

The day after a government dinner at the Rosewood Hotel in Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was at Government House for the weekly cabinet meeting. However, the 37-year-old PM, Thailand’s youngest, faces pressure on all fronts.

On Tuesday, before the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister was forced to enter the Government House complex by another gate.

In short, this was on the fountain side near the Makkhawan Rangsan Bridge. Previously, protesters encamped outside the seat of government for weeks had moved position. Makkhawan Rangsan Bridge.

People’s Movement protest forces PM to enter Government House through alternative gate for meeting

At length, they had moved to the Orathai Bridge entrance normally used by the Prime Minister. Before that, they had been located at the Makkhawan Rangsan Bridge.

Significantly, this protest, calling itself People’s Movement for a Just Society (P-Move), appears to be an orchestrated street protest similar to others which targeted Shinawatra-led governments in 2006 and 2013/2014.

Following the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister, flanked by her ministers, faced a determined press corps.

Firstly, she was questioned by reporters on her asset declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, which is due in November. This comes following her appointment by the King in mid-August.

At length, she explained to reporters that she was nervous about ensuring all the details were factually accurate. Certainly, the situation is a minefield for any officeholder given the nature, complexity, and demands of the 2017 Constitution and its cohort of independent agencies, which can be activated by any citizen’s complaint.

PM faces press questions on asset declaration amid growing concerns of anti-corruption watchdog

Indeed, the PM is already facing a range of complaints, particularly about her holding of shares in the Alpine Golf and Sports Club Co., Ltd. This firm is linked at length to a controversial acquisition of land from a local monastery in Prachuap Khiri Khan. In short, it relates to the sale of 934 rai of land from a monastery to the company in 1990. Later, transformed into a golf course, it was sold to the Prime Minister’s mother in 1997 for ฿500 million.

Afterwards, a 2-year prison sentence was handed down to a Ministry of the Interior official linked with the transfer. In turn, this followed a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) investigation.

At this time, it is reported that Ms. Paetongtarn had disposed of her shares in the firm in addition to another company. The transfer was to her sister, Ms. Pinthongtha Shinawatra Kunakornwong. Notably, Ms. Pinthongtha is the owner of the Rosewood Hotel in Bangkok, where Monday night’s government dinner took place.

PM faces allegations over shares in golf company linked to controversial land purchase by her mother

At the same time, despite repeated denials of any concern, the Prime Minister and her government have been shaken by the decision of the Election Commission last Friday to accept a petition from lawyer Therayut Suwankesorn, which calls for the dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party and indeed other government parties.

In short, this massive 5,088-page petition outlined in detail six grounds of complaint. In summary, issue one concerns the treatment received by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as a prisoner after being sentenced by the Criminal Court in August 2023.

Certainly, the PM’s father did not spend a single night in prison after he was moved to the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital. After that, issue two questions the relationship between Mr. Thaksin, his daughter, the Prime Minister, and the de facto leader of Cambodia, former Premier Hun Sen.

The complaint in particular highlights the resumption of talks linked to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This was signed between the two countries in 2001.

Election Commission accepts petition seeking dissolution of Pheu Thai Party on six key complaints

After that, issue three questions the cooperation between the Pheu Thai Party and the People’s Party. In particular, parliamentary efforts to amend the 2017 Constitution.

Indeed, that process itself has become extremely controversial, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn becoming extremely cautious about the process.

At length, issue four deals with the night of August 22, 2023. That was the night following the removal of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin by the Constitutional Court.

A meeting of key party figures took place at Chan Song La, Mr. Thaksin’s residence in Thonburi. It agreed on Pheu Thai Party nominee Chaikasem Nitisiri as the next government leader.

However, the next day the Pheu Thai Party MPs rallied around Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the role. Nonetheless, Mr. Therayut alleges that the meeting shows Mr. Thaksin directing the country’s affairs. Significantly, at the same time, the ex-premier was still serving out his parole.

Controversy deepens as petition cites secret meeting allegedly led by Thaksin while on parole

Issue five is perhaps the weakest. Certainly, it may even indicate where the present campaign against the sitting government originates.

However, the respected lawyer who had the Move Forward Party dissolved this year feels differently. At length, he wants the court to examine the expulsion of the Palang Pracharat Party from the present government.

Particularly, he is concerned with what happened after the Chan Song La summit. In short, Mr. Thaksin’s role in the formation of the current government.

Issue number six alleges that the policy statement given by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on September 12th was a replica of an outline vision delivered by her father in August.

Before that, on August 22, Mr. Thaksin gave his first significant public address. At length, this was to an elite audience of business leaders where he presented his vision for a rejuvenated Thailand.

At this time, many legal scholars and analysts have found fault with Mr. Therayut’s massive complaint. However, it is reported that it is supported and backed up by witnesses, including witness statements.

Furthermore, some legal scholars have already questioned that the scope and powers exercised previously by the Constitutional Court. To many its decions and those of other oversight bodies have come as a surprise.

PM’s policy speech under fire for alleged similarity to father’s vision in a complaint linked to Thaksin’s role

In short, these bodies have taken a wide scope when it comes to interpretations of constitutional provisions and laws.

Significantly, on Tuesday there was another jolt for Prime Minister Paetongtarn and her government. The Constitutional Court has begun its review of lawyer Therayut’s submission. In short, he lodged it directly with them as provided for under Section 49 of the Constitution.

Nonetheless, before this, he had, as required by law, submitted the complaint to the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) for action. He did this on September 24, 2024.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court judges made an order asking the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) to forward its evidence on the matter and its consideration of the complaint. The order suggested that this would assist the court in its review of the submission.

In brief, the court has asked the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) to explain why it did not decide to act on the complaint as submitted.

Further reading:

Ung Ing papers over the cracks of a cabinet which is already divided after only six weeks in office

Acute political instability ahead as Pheu Thai faces a dangerous test of survival as storm grows in force

Political instability raised and here to stay with legal torpedo aimed at sinking the Pheu Thai Party

Firebrand Jatuporn launches crusade against Thaksin Shinawatra and present government in Bangkok

Political storm brewing as the country’s leading parties struggle to reform the 2017 Constitution

Prime Minister Paetongtarn is the people’s favourite for the top job according to latest NIDA poll

Government is already divided as the PM shelves efforts at amending the 2017 Constitution on ethics

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state

Launch of the People’s Party with ‘Teng’ or Nattapong Ruangpanyawut as its new leader not Sirikanya Tansakul

Inward immigration may ultimately be the only thing that can halt Thailand’s fated economic decline

By 2074, Thailand’s population will fall to 30 million people even based on the current birth rate which is still falling