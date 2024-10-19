Pheu Thai Party and indeed the government are in turmoil as the Election Commission launches an investigation into its alleged links to Thaksin Shinawatra. Amid rising internal tensions, threatened protests and serial petitions, the ruling party faces political uncertainty that could push Thailand into a crisis by 2025.

A decision by the Election Commission on Friday to pursue an investigation into complaints about the Pheu Thai Party has further emphasised the uncertain political future the kingdom is facing. On Saturday, former Minister of Defence Sutin Klangsaeng argued that the events surrounding the formation of the new government in August show that former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra is not in control of the party. He was referring to the insistence by the Pheu Thai Party to nominate Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister at that time instead of the alternative Pheu Thai nominee, Chaikasem Nitisiri. However, ultimately, Thailand’s ruling party is in trouble, and if its leadership does not wake up and smell the coffee, the country will face another political abyss in 2025.

Thailand’s political stability is deepening. The Election Commission decided on Friday to investigate complaints about the Pheu Thai Party. This has emphasised the kingdom’s uncertain political future.

On Saturday, former Minister of Defence Sutin Klangsaeng argued that the new government formation in August 2024 shows former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra is not in control.

He referred to the Pheu Thai Party’s choice to nominate Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister instead of Chaikasem Nitisiri. Ultimately, Thailand’s ruling party is in trouble however. If its leadership does not respond, the country may face another political abyss by 2025.

Complaints against Pheu Thai Party raise questions about Thaksin’s potential influence on leadership

The decision announced by the Secretary-General of the Election Commission on Friday is both significant and alarming. It stated that it would open an investigation into the Pheu Thai Party under the Political Parties Act 2017.

Previously, on Thursday, Mr. Sawaeng Boonme announced a committee was being established. Mr. Sawaeng acted in his role as registrar under the Political Parties Act 2017. The committee is to report within 30 days.

There is room for only one extension of that deadline if needed. Under the law, if the committee finds grounds to uphold the complaint, it becomes a matter for the Election Commission to decide on.

If Mr. Thaksin holds sway or controls the party as an outsider, it is an offence under Section 29 of the Political Parties Act. The commission may then find the party guilty under Section 28 for accepting such a situation.

The body can recommend that the case be taken up by the Constitutional Court under Section 92(3). The court can then decide to dissolve the party. This would add to the case already presented by Mr. Therayut Suwankesorn just last week.

This follows a review of several petitions to the powerful independent state agency. These petitions have come from various sources, including an anonymous complaint. They all have the same theme: that the party is influenced, controlled, and directed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Pheu Thai faces numerous complaints, including from Royalist Thai Phakdee and Palang Pracharat figures

This has become an accepted matter in daily news reporting about the present government led by the Pheu Thai Party.

In addition to anonymous submissions, there have been petitions from Dr. Warong Dechgitvigrom, the leader of Royalist Thai Phakdee Party, and serial petitioner Mr. Ruangkrai Leekitwattana.

Certainly, Mr. Ruangkrai is an associate of the Palang Pracharat Party. Both are on the conservative side of Thai politics. They are joined by Mr. Noppharuj Worachitwuttikul, a former leader of the 2006 Pigeon Group.

He has also filed complaints detailing Mr. Thaksin’s influence over the ruling party. At length, the 5,000-page dossier prepared by esteemed lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn is another complaint. He additionally lodged his complaint under Section 49 directly with the Constitutional Court.

Complaint details six separate allegations about Thaksin’s influence on government and the Pheu Thai Party

This complaint details Mr. Thaksin’s influence over the Pheu Thai Party and the government. This is based on six separate grounds.

Many complaints focus on the night of August 14th 2024. There was a hastily convened meeting following the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin by the Constitutional Court the same day. That meeting took place at Chan Song La, Thaksin’s luxurious home in Thonburi, Bangkok.

At that time, Mr. Thaksin was still under the Corrections Department while on parole. However, it is believed that the formation of a new government was discussed and agreed upon that night.

On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed those claims. He described the meeting as a social one between acquaintances.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s concern grows amid Election Commission probe, as Mr. Sutin urges calm

Reports from Friday suggested that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was alarmed by the Election Commission’s move.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Defence Sutin Klangsaeng has urged calm. Mr. Sutin, a Pheu Thai stalwart who was dropped from Ms. Paetongtarn’s government, said he was not worried. He told reporters that given the complaints, the Election Commission had to examine them.

This explains the committee that must report within 30 days.

Certainly, the dissolution of the party would lead to a government collapse. It would also see Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra banned from politics for 10 years.

Mr. Sutin urged considered and rational thinking regarding this matter. He said it should be noted that the decision made at Chan Song La on August 14th was repudiated by Pheu Thai Party MPs in parliament.

Pheu Thai Party’s choice of Paetongtarn Shinawatra over Chaikasem Nitisiri showed MPs were in control

On Thursday morning, August 15th, the consensus was that Prime Ministerial nominee Mr. Chaikasem Nitisiri was to lead the government.

Up to mid-morning on Thursday, Mr. Chaikasem appeared enthusiastic about taking on the role. Nonetheless, Pheu Thai Party MPs rallied around Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s candidacy in parliament. This appeared to be a spontaneous display of political will by the MPs.

By Thursday afternoon, Ms. Paetongtarn was chosen as the new Pheu Thai Party candidate. After that, she was elected the next day by parliament.

The court will closely examine the dynamics involved. It will also consider other appointments and government decisions. The fact that the appointed Prime Minister is Mr. Thaksin’s daughter somewhat weakens Mr. Sutin’s defence claim.

Pheu Thai Party’s future in jeopardy as government faces looming controversies and political challenges

Certainly, this process weakens the stability of the government. At length, it will continue as the Election Commission processes the complaint. The Constitutional Court must next decide whether to take up lawyer Therayut Suwankesorn’s case.

Meanwhile, there is a rift between Mr. Thaksin and the leader of Palang Pracharat Party, General Prawit Wongsuwan. The political world is teeming with controversies, many centred on reported audio clips from both sides. There are additionally signs of cabinet tensions on various issues, including constitutional change and a potential amnesty bill.

Ultimately, the Pheu Thai Party must decide how to address its challenges. Tacking to the right and cooperating with right-leaning parties may not be enough.

The party faces street protests and ongoing controversies targeting the Shinawatra family. Without a decisive shift, its days may be numbered.

Thailand may face another political abyss sometime in 2025. Past experience shows that clinging to power and hoping for a reasonable hearing is not enough.

Further reading:

Political instability raised and here to stay with legal torpedo aimed at sinking the Pheu Thai Party

Firebrand Jatuporn launches crusade against Thaksin Shinawatra and present government in Bangkok

Political storm brewing as the country’s leading parties struggle to reform the 2017 Constitution

Prime Minister Paetongtarn is the people’s favourite for the top job according to latest NIDA poll

Government is already divided as the PM shelves efforts at amending the 2017 Constitution on ethics

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state

Launch of the People’s Party with ‘Teng’ or Nattapong Ruangpanyawut as its new leader not Sirikanya Tansakul

Inward immigration may ultimately be the only thing that can halt Thailand’s fated economic decline

By 2074, Thailand’s population will fall to 30 million people even based on the current birth rate which is still falling

Thailand in crisis as population declined by over 500k over the last four years according to the latest data

Thailand’s days of GDP growth in excess of 5% may be a thing of the past as it has grown too old

Cabinet in pension move as the number of working Thais to over 60s is set to half in 20 years

Thailand- the first large country with a fertility problem yet without wealth to easily fund healthcare for the old