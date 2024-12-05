Italian “ cheap Charlie ” on the run in Pattaya! Caught on CCTV stealing ฿4,000, he also refused to pay a woman for her time. Police are hunting the smooth-talking thief, fluent in Thai, who fled after leaving his key behind. Authorities believe he’s still in town.

Police in Pattaya are scouring the holiday city for an Italian man suspected of theft. Previously, on Monday, the owner of an apartment centre reported to police that CCTV footage showed the young man, known as Mr. Andrea, removing ฿4,000 from the front desk. In addition, she reported the guest reduced a lady of the night to distress when he refused to pay for her services after an hour in his room.

Pattaya Police Station is investigating an Italian tourist on suspicion of theft. It follows a complaint lodged on Monday morning by a business proprietor in the resort city.

The Italian, identified as Andrea, appeared to be in his twenties. He stayed at her apartment house from November 29th until Sunday, December 1st.

On Monday, December 2nd, a sum of ฿4,000 was found missing from reception. It was kept in a pink pouch in the office area. Later, when the owner, 36-year-old Ms. Darinraya Kongsuk, checked, she was shocked.

CCTV footage shows Italian tourist stealing ฿4,000 after ringing the service bell repeatedly in the early hours

CCTV footage showed the suspect arriving at the desk in the early hours of the morning. He rang the bell for service several times. Then, knowing there was no one to stop him, he proceeded to search the office area. Finding the cash, he took it before placing his key on the desk.

The woman told police that they had also encountered other red flags with this tourist in particular.

A Thai woman who visited the Italian in his room emerged downstairs after an hour, visibly upset. She told the staff that the Italian had refused to pay for her services. The European man brazenly asked her to leave.

“This is the first time something like this has happened here. His behaviour shows a complete lack of respect for Thai people,” explained Ms. Darinraya on Tuesday.

Police release CCTV images, urge public to help find suspect who speaks fluent Thai and dodged payment

In addition, she told police that staff at her apartment complex had noted the man spoke particularly fluent Thai.

Later, Police Colonel Ittikorn Saikrothok released CCTV images and urged the public to help catch the thieving “cheap Charlie.” The senior officer especially wanted other accommodation providers to be on the lookout for Mr. Andrea.

In the meantime, Pattaya police will make every effort to track him down and arrest him before he leaves the kingdom. Police are confident of finding the man, believing he has not yet left Pattaya.

