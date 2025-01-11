King Power family to launch biggest fatal accident action in English legal history. Inguest on Monday

King Power family to launch £2.15 billion lawsuit over 2018 helicopter crash that killed Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The legal action, believed to be the largest fatal accident claim in UK history, comes as an inquest prepares to determine the cause of his death.

The family of former Thai tycoon Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha are ready to launch what will be the biggest fatal accident lawsuit in English legal history. Details of the £2.15 billion action have just emerged ahead of an inquest on Monday. Those legal proceedings will attempt to determine the cause of death of the Chairman and owner of Leicester City Football Club in 2018.

The Italian aerospace group Leonardo is facing a £2.15 billion lawsuit over a 2018 helicopter crash. The crash claimed the life of Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the former owner of Leicester City Football Club, who was leaving the club on match day along with four others. After that, tragedy struck.

The case, filed by Vichai’s family in the High Court in London, is believed to be the largest fatal accident claim in English legal history.

The tragedy occurred shortly after take-off outside Leicester City’s home ground, the King Power Stadium. The Leonardo AW169 helicopter spiraled out of control, crashing onto a concrete surface and bursting into flames. All onboard, including Vichai, the pilot, and three other passengers, were killed.

Vichai’s family seeks compensation, claiming defects in helicopter caused crash and loss of life

Vichai’s family is demanding compensation for loss of earnings and other damages. The family argues that defects in the helicopter caused the crash, citing findings from the UK’s Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).

A report published by the AAIB in 2023 highlighted critical mechanical failures, particularly a “seizure of the tail rotor duplex bearing.” This defect, according to the report, led to an “unrecoverable loss of control” of the aircraft.

Vichai’s son, Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who now chairs Leicester City, expressed deep anger and sadness. “My father trusted Leonardo when he bought that helicopter,” he said in a statement. “The conclusions of the report into his death show that his trust was fatally misplaced. I hold them wholly responsible for his death.”

Leonardo acknowledges lawsuit, denies liability, and affirms commitment to rigorous safety standards

At length, Leonardo has acknowledged the lawsuit but denies liability. In a statement released on Friday, the company offered condolences to the victims’ families. “Leonardo has the deepest sympathy for those who lost their lives in the accident,” the statement read.

“The AAIB Final Report, released in September 2023, has not directed any Recommended Actions to Leonardo. The report concluded that Leonardo complied with all regulatory requirements in both the design and manufacture of the AW169.”

Furthermore, the company further emphasized its commitment to safety, stating that it adheres to the most rigorous certification and safety standards in the aerospace sector.

Certainly, the lawsuit marks a significant moment in aviation and legal history. Lawyers for Vichai’s family argue that the AAIB’s findings are damning. They say this is despite the body’s focus on safety rather than assigning blame. Peter Neenan, a partner at Stewarts law firm representing the family, called the report “one of the most damning” he had encountered.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s legacy in business and sports remains strong despite tragic death

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was a highly respected figure in both business and sports. Previously, he rose to prominence as the owner and chairman of King Power, Thailand’s leading duty-free retail chain. In 2010, he acquired Leicester City, a struggling football club at the time. Afterwards, under his leadership, Leicester achieved a historic Premier League victory in 2016. Back then the team came from nowhere to defy 5,000-to-1 odds.

The football community mourned Vichai’s death deeply. Known for his generosity, he was beloved by Leicester City fans and the broader community. Floral tributes and messages of support flooded the stadium in the aftermath of the crash.

The inquest into the deaths of those onboard is set to begin on Monday. It aims to provide further clarity on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Meanwhile, the legal battle is expected to test the liability of aerospace manufacturers in cases of catastrophic mechanical failure.

Lawsuit could set legal precedent in aviation industry and highlight accountability for catastrophic failures

The lawsuit, if successful, could set a precedent for future claims of this magnitude. It underscores the high stakes involved in ensuring the safety and reliability of aviation technology. As legal proceedings unfold, both the aviation industry and legal experts will closely monitor the outcome.

Vichai’s family remains resolute in seeking justice. Their claim highlights the devastating personal and financial impact of the crash. “This is about more than money,” said a family spokesperson. “It’s about accountability and preventing such tragedies in the future.”

