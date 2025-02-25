Iranian arrested for indecent assault of female moto taxi while riding pillion on her bike in Bangkok

Iranian arrested at Bangkok airport after allegedly groping a female moto-taxi driver while riding pillion. Victim sought police help after the suspect fled without paying. Top police officials prioritised the case, leading to his capture before fleeing Thailand.

A 40-year-old female moto-taxi driver was forced to seek police intervention on Sunday night in Bangkok. Earlier, she had been repeatedly assaulted by an Iranian customer, raising a commotion on her motorbike. Her harrowing ordeal sparked an order from the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s top brass to prioritize the case. On Monday night, police at Suvarnabhumi Airport detained the suspect. He was taken into custody by Lumpini Police Station on Tuesday morning based on a Criminal Court arrest warrant.

An Iranian man was arrested on Monday night at Suvarnabhumi Airport as he attempted to leave Thailand. The 31-year-old was detained by airport police after an all-points bulletin was earlier issued by investigating police at Lumpini Police Station.

The tourist, identified as Mr. Mohsen Teimourgalghour, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning by officers from Lumpini Police Station in central Bangkok.

This followed a criminal complaint filed on Sunday by a female moto-taxi driver.

Senior police officials order urgent action after motorbike taxi driver files sexual assault complaint

On Tuesday morning, Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief General Siam Boonsom ordered the case to be treated as a priority. In turn, Police Colonel Yingyot Suwanno, the Superintendent of Lumpini Police Station, responded.

On Sunday evening, a 40-year-old female motorbike taxi driver picked up the Iranian in the Khlong Toey area of the city. In particular, this was near the Tobacco Authority of Thailand building in the district.

The time of the incident was approximately 8 p.m.

The passenger, whom the woman took to be Middle Eastern, began to touch her body sexually as he rode a pillion on her motorbike. For instance, he fondled her breasts and even tried to grope her genitals. This happened despite her repeated attempts to move his hands away.

Woman attempted to seek police help but the Iranian suspect fled before any officers could intervene

Certainly, the woman was aghast at the behaviour. In turn, she turned her motorbike off course and headed towards a local police station.

However, the passenger apologized and pleaded. He promised he would cease his behaviour.

At length, this did not happen. Therefore, when the moto-taxi driver saw a police box in Lumpini, she stopped her vehicle and hopped off. Unfortunately, the police post was not manned, and her shouts for help were not heard. This location was in the upmarket Wireless Road area.

At the same time, her passenger took flight on foot. In addition, he had failed to pay her fare. At length, some passersby attended to the woman and advised her to report to Lumpini Police Station.

Victim refuses financial settlement offer and insists on full legal action against Iranian suspect

Afterwards, she arrived at the station and filed a detailed criminal complaint. In the meantime, she also notified the passenger using her smartphone about this. The woman requested that he attend the station to address the charges against him.

In turn, Mr. Mohsen, the perpetrator, replied that he would pay money to settle the matter. The moto taxi woman refused the proposition outright. She insisted to police that legal proceedings against the man be pursued according to the Criminal Code.

After that, police set about tracking the culprit. Later on Monday evening, at 9:30 p.m., they were informed by Suvarnabhumi Airport police that the Iranian was being held. He was arrested as he attempted to fly back to Iran.

The Iranian is facing charges of indecent acts on a person, not in a position to resist. On Monday, police had already obtained a Criminal Court warrant for his arrest on the charges. They are now proceeding with the case against him before the court.

It is reported that police are satisfied with the testimony of the victim, CCTV imagery and other evidence as they pursue the prosecution of the Iranian.

