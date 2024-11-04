36-year-old-german-tourist-refuses-to-press-charges-against-transgender-pickpocket-thief-in-pattaya

A German tourist narrowly escapes pickpocketing in Pattaya, assisted by locals. Transgender thief caught, admits to crime but tourist declines to press charges, citing her need to pay overdue rent.

A 36-year-old German man had a narrow escape last Thursday when he avoided being pickpocketed by a transgender woman in the Nong Prue area of Pattaya. At the same time, the tourist was assisted by both a motorcycle taxi driver and a local news reporter at the scene. Afterwards, he declined to press charges against the thief, who claimed she was desperate to pay overdue rent.

A 36-year-old German tourist, who was the victim of a pickpocketing attempt in Pattaya, has declined to press charges. This followed an incident last Thursday on Soi 10 in the resort city, specifically in the Nong Prue area of Bang Lamung.

The tourist, identified as Mr Phillipe, was walking in the area when he was approached by a transgender woman. The enthusiastic woman subsequently attempted to hug the German. However, he noticed her hands behaving furtively and realised she was trying to steal his wallet.

At the same time, an eagle-eyed motorcycle taxi driver was passing by and quickly understood what was happening. Pratin Saengsuwardee, a 33-year-old, stopped at the scene to assist the German tourist. A local journalist was also present.

German tourist saved from pickpocketing attempt in Pattaya as alert locals intervene to prevent theft

After that, the woman dropped the tourist’s wallet on the ground. She ran from the scene but was subsequently chased down by the motorcycle taxi driver and reporter.

The suspect was brought back to the scene. She admitted to the crime and explained that she was desperate for money, as her rent was overdue. She acted out of desperation.

The wallet contained approximately ฿4,000.

Afterwards, the shocked German checked and confirmed that his money was intact.

Later, Pattaya City Police attended the scene and took the suspect to the city’s police station. Details of the woman were noted on her file. However, on this occasion, no legal proceedings were initiated.

Further reading:

Pattaya Motosai in fracas with Hong Kongers over ฿160 fare, refunds money after police are called

Russian man barrels his way into a Pattaya Seven-Eleven store smashing the glass door to pieces

Unemployed US Thai man arrested by Pattaya police for 7 Eleven armed robbery in Banglamung last week

Armed Pattaya police patrolling the resort city in force with fears of a spike in crime over virus shutdown

Fast turnaround at Bangkok Bank as armed robber walks out with ฿400,000 in Friday afternoon heist

Disabled German robbed by stealth in Pattaya by a thief that he took to be a kind hearted woman offering a hand

Pattaya’s Russian tourists targeted by motorcycle snatch gang as the city’s hotels struggle with lower occupancy

UK tourist just arrived in Pattaya for 2020 arrested for at least two thefts in five days by police on his trail

Pattaya police track Thai woman believed to have stolen a disabled Canadian’s wallet at the beach

Wiley UK man gets off by meeting the Thai woman he stole from and offering a tearful apology

Pattaya plagued by foreign thieves preying on Thai locals and tourists as French man is arrested for theft

Westerner arrested for bank exchange robbery in Sukhumvit area of Bangkok on Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>