Swiss-Thai Couple’s Highway Meltdown Ends in Arrest. High-speed chaos in Chumphon: Swiss man’s erratic driving, wife’s escape attempts, and a child aboard spark viral video and police chase. Both admit drug use as social services step in for the child’s safety. Underlying jealousy is understood to have fueled the fight.

A stormy fight between a Swiss man and his Thai wife turned into something far more dangerous on Friday. Ultimately, it led to the couple spending the night behind bars in Southern Chumphon province. Forty-two-year-old Mr. Sandro was seen by passengers in a car behind him threatening his wife with what looked like a gun. After that, the woman appeared to be trying to exit the black Ford pickup. Indeed, at one point, her legs were almost touching the ground while debris emitted from the car. Later, police intervened, only to be led on a car chase as the Swiss man attempted to evade capture.

An in-car relationship tiff or fracas between a Swiss man and his Thai wife became a viral video after it was released online last Friday. The Swiss man identified as 42-year-old Mr. Sandro and his 40-year-old wife Ms. Lamai had been travelling in Southern Chumphon province.

In particular, the couple were travelling on the Asian Highway in Lang Suan district, Chumphon, when a police patrol intercepted them. Previously, in footage recovered in Phato district, Chumphon province, the woman appeared to be in danger.

Briefly, she was attempting to exit the door of the black Ford Ranger while it was travelling. Furthermore, police were concerned by the threatening gestures from her husband.

Swiss man’s threatening gestures and wife’s escape attempts captured in viral video from Chumphon highway

Other travellers on the road had recorded the footage. Some reported that the woman appeared to be threatened with a firearm, although this was later unconfirmed. Nonetheless, personal items were being flung from the vehicle. Undeniably, the situation appeared alarming to other motorists.

At one point, the 40-year-old woman Ms Lamai was virtually outside the vehicle. In white pants, she was balancing herself with the door. It appeared she was looking for an opportunity to jump. However, the speed of the vehicle and the presence of metal guardrails on the roadside made this impossible.

Later, when these had disappeared, the woman appeared to be trying to jump onto the road. Indeed, once or twice her feet seemed to touch the ground while the vehicle was moving at speed.

At the same time, the Ford Ranger frequently moved across to the other lane on the busy regional road. Undeniably, the driver was under the influence of some substance or not well.

Dangerous high-speed pursuit as Swiss man drives erratically with wife and child aboard black Ford pickup

In particular, it is understood that the video footage was recorded by passengers of the vehicle behind the Ford pickup. In turn, they made an emergency report to police. The couple are understood to reside in the Si That district of Northeastern Udon Thani province.

Afterwards, the foreigner attempted to flee. At that point, the car behind noticed that the Ford truck was also carrying a child. Following this, the vehicle was later pursued by a Tourist Police patrol.

However, the Swiss man attempted to flee. Certainly, he was observed driving erratically and dangerously. Finally, the car was intercepted by another police unit in the vicinity of Ban Nohut Police Station in Chumphon.

Police quickly moved to rescue the child, a young boy. Furthermore, officers detected odours of both alcohol and illicit drugs in the vehicle. Consequently, the man and women were taken to Phato Police Station.

Swiss man and Thai wife admit to drug use after arrest; social welfare involved for young child’s safety

Certainly, Mr. Sandro was immediately arrested at the scene. Later, police questioned the pair on suspected illegal drug use. The Swiss man admitted to consuming methamphetamine, while his wife said she had taken the substance that morning for medical purposes. The Thai woman said she needed the substance for pain relief.

These admissions came after police performed urine tests on both suspects.

Afterwards, police said that they had reached out to the Department of Social Development and Welfare in relation to the welfare of the young boy. The minor had been brought to the police station with his parents.

At the police station, the Swiss man, sporting a green T-shirt and a bald head, appeared quiet and pensive. In the meantime, police officers chatted with his wife to gain a better understanding of the situation.

Jealousy suspected as the root cause of couple’s argument. Swiss man and his wife both charged with narcotics-related offences and detained by police

Police later deciphered that the explosive argument was linked to sexual jealousy. In brief, Mr. Sandro suspected his wife of being unfaithful to him.

Ultimately, the Swiss national was charged with driving under the influence of a Category 1 prohibited narcotic substance. Meanwhile, his wife was charged with illicit drug use.

Both were detained at Phato Police Station pending a court appearance.

