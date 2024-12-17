swiss-man-badly-beaten-by-pattaya-teenagers-after-trying-to-stop-them-vandalising-his-car-on-sunday

A 66-year-old Swiss man was badly beaten by teenagers in Pattaya after trying to stop them from vandalizing his Toyota SUV with bricks. Police have issued an alert for the suspects, who attacked him after he intervened to prevent further damage.

A 66-year-old Swiss expat was badly beaten by a group of rabid teenagers in Pattaya on Sunday night. The group turned on the Swiss man after he intervened to stop them vandalising his Toyota SUV with bricks. The elderly Swiss man had just returned from dining in the resort town to his parked car. Pattaya Police promptly have an alert out for the arrests of the culprits.

A badly beaten Swiss national broke down in front of Pattaya police on Sunday night. It came after the 66-year-old visited the City Police Station to report a vandalism attack on his car and a sustained assault.

The suspects in the case appeared to be teenagers. Identified as Mr. Kamai, the victim told Police Lieutenant Sutheeraphan Thapsri that he had previously returned to his parked vehicle. At length, this was a new Toyota SUV.

In short, the vehicle was located on the South Pattaya Road near a local school in the area. The Swiss man, at length, observed a group of 4-6 teenagers surrounding the car.

Teenagers vandalize Swiss man’s car using bricks to smash the front and side windows

After that, they began to vandalize it using bricks to smash the front and side windows.

Despite his age, the elderly man tried to intervene to prevent further damage. However, he was subsequently set upon and thrown to the ground.

Following this, the teenagers proceeded to kick and beat him as he lay on the ground. In particular, Mr. Kamai said two of the youths started the assault, while the others subsequently joined in.

The Swiss national only avoided more serious injuries when a passerby intervened. Following this, the teenage group fled the scene.

Police escort the Swiss man back to his vehicle and begin investigating the assault and vandalism

Afterwards, Police Lieutenant Sutheeraphan escorted the foreigner back to his vehicle. The police officer took photos of the criminal damage at the scene.

In addition, back at the Police Station, the officer took photos of Mr. Kamai’s injuries.

The policeman noted the damage to the windows of the vehicle. He explained that police will next scour CCTV footage to identify and track down the culprits.

At the same time, he said police already had descriptions of those involved, and a police radio alert was sent out for their arrest.

