Hope lights up the Chatuchak rescue efforts with 1-3 survivors seen by rescue camera. Smartphone signal

A flicker of light beneath the rubble at Chatuchak has reignited hope, as rescuers detect possible signs of life from 1–3 survivors. A smartphone signal, shadows and fresh air feed suggest a miracle may be unfolding nearly three weeks after the collapse.

Rescuers at the Chatuchak site of the collapsed Auditor General’s building have recently come to live with the prospects yet again of a miracle. At 6 am on Friday morning, rescue workers with the Phetkasem Foundation made contact with what could be 1–3 survivors, 3 metres underground in Zone B. Firstly, rescuers heard a Samsung phone being switched on. After that, a USAR rescue camera confirmed light and shadows in a cavity. In addition, a signal to switch off and on the smartphone was communicated with. Significantly, this came nearly three hours after the possible survivors were discovered. Presently, a rescue plan is being prepared while air is being pumped into the cavity or targeted area.

On Friday evening, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed earlier reports of contact made with possible survivors beneath the rubble of the collapsed Auditors General building in Chatuchak. Previously, on March 28, the under-construction office of the Audit General collapsed like a deck of cards. In short, 30 floors of compressed concrete came tumbling down. After that, the work to retrieve bodies and potential survivors began.

Significantly, at this time, 27 people are confirmed dead in the disaster, while 67 are still accounted for. Last Friday, international rescue efforts left the site, while just days later, even the Thai K9 dog rescue team also pulled out.

Hope rekindled after smartphone light and movement detected beneath Zone C of the collapsed structure

Indeed, for most of this week, the work at the site has been more akin to a debris removal operation. Certainly, while hope was maintained, it was barely flickering.

Indeed, it is still so. However, something happened at approximately 6 am on Friday morning. Rescuers had been working on removing debris in Zone C when a noise was heard. Basically, it was the sound of a Samsung smartphone turning on.

Among the workers was Mr. Pakamol Metheepakdee, a rescue volunteer with the Phetkasem Foundation. After that, the rescuers moved over to an area where a new cavity had emerged. In addition, they noticed a light some 1 meter to 3 meters down.

Indeed, this is a sloped fall with a cavity that is being caused by a beam. Therefore, rescuers presently have to act with caution. Nevertheless, on Friday morning, excited workers used a USAR camera. In brief, this is a rescue life locator camera.

Sure enough, it confirmed a living presence. Indeed, the radar camera appeared to show the shadow of three figures in a cavity below.

Furthermore, and this means something to experienced rescuers, there was no foul odour. Over the last week, rescuers have often been subjected to the smell of death in many instances. Nonetheless, this time there were no odours.

Movement of mobile phone and flickering light spurs rescue focus on potential survivors in Zone B

Rescue workers had been drilling in Zone B for several days before they finally succeeded early Friday morning. At the same time, while inspecting the cavity, they detected a flickering light believed to be from a survivor’s mobile phone.

This signal was later confirmed to be coming from a Samsung device. After that, the rescuers asked the potential survivor to move the smartphone. This did not happen. However, later attempts to signal by restarting the smartphone were successful.

Meanwhile, rescuers are planning a concerted effort to rescue the people located at this target. On Friday, air was blasted into the cavity to help the survivors. According to volunteers, the response to requests to turn the phone light on and off came around 8:50 am—almost three hours after the initial discovery.

Rescuers, who had previously scanned the space, identified shadows resembling two or three people, at depths of approximately 1 to 3 metres.

Cavity location and clean air feed renew hopes for survival after rescue camera confirms living presence

Medical experts such as Associate Professor Dr. Weerasak Charuschaisri say survivors are possible. At the same time, key conditions must be met. For instance, the trapped people must have access to water.

They must also clearly have air and enough space to live. Initial rescue work suggests that the collapsed building has revealed many cavities in the ruins being excavated. This would be like the one detected in Zone B on Friday.

Following that, Professor Dr. explained that any potential survivors must not to be injured. This is because an injury while confined in a collapsed space will also inevitably lead to infection, weakness, and death over a long period.

The discovery has given rise to guarded hope. Bangkok Governor Chadchart said that if the trapped individuals had made it this far, they may still have the strength to survive a little longer.

He speculated that they might have had access to water—either from the site itself or brought along beforehand—and noted that air had already been blasted into the cavity for a while. When officers resume clearing efforts, the airflow will be paused for safety, but oxygen will continue to be supplied where possible.

Officials prepare for rescues while searchers focus on two sites and treat flickers of hope with caution

Basically, the signal for turning on and off the smartphone light came at 8:50 am, nearly three hours after the discovery. On Friday evening, nevertheless, Governor Chadchart cautioned about getting hopes raised.

At the same time, he confirmed that another body had been retrieved from Zone C. In the meantime, medical preparations are in place to deal with any survivors. Firstly, they will require safety, seclusion and liquid food with nutrition.

Afterwards, it could take up to 6 weeks to physically recover from such an ordeal. Search teams, including volunteers from the Phetkasem Foundation, are now working at two key locations. The first is where the mobile signal was detected.

The second, in Zone C, is where another body was found—referred to as a “black case” by authorities due to the condition of the remains. Despite the challenges, hopes remain buoyed by the absence of any foul smell at the Zone B site, as well as the signs of air and structural support created by fallen beams.

Survival after weeks beneath the rubble is possible as rescuers continue cautiously, hoping for a miracle

Experts say survival after such a period is not impossible. Dr. Weerasak pointed to historical cases where individuals survived up to 14 days under rubble. Especially if critical factors like breathable air, access to water, and the absence of injury were present. Of course, this rescue opertion has already exceeded that at 15 days.

As the rescue effort continues into its third week, teams are proceeding cautiously but urgently. Heavy machinery has been slowed by the need to cut through twisted steel frames, and progress is being made by hand in several areas.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s latest update, 27 people have died. However, 67 remain still unaccounted for, with nine reported injured.

Meanwhile, for exhausted but hopeful crews working amid the wreckage, the flicker of light on Friday morning beneath the rubble has resparked hope. In addition, it has fired up a renewed sense of determination.

