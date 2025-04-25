Brit on Koh Samui in hot water after a road traffic violation. Found with Cocaine and an expired visa

British man, 28, busted on Koh Samui after fleeing police stop—caught with cocaine in his bag and a visa that expired six months ago. Now facing jail, deportation and a blacklist, as Thai police crack down on drug offences and illegal overstayers.

A 28-year-old British man landed in hot water near Chaweng Beach on Koh Samui on Wednesday when police arrested him with cocaine. Indeed, the Brit’s bad luck began with a traffic violation while riding his motorbike. Subsequently, officers discovered that the man’s visa to stay in Thailand had also expired. Significantly, the overstay is well over a year, meaning he faces detention by the Immigration Bureau, deportation, and a blacklist from entering Thailand. However, first, he faces a possible term of imprisonment on a drug charge.

A British man has been arrested on Koh Samui after fleeing a police stop and being caught with cocaine and an expired visa.

The arrest happened late Wednesday afternoon in Surat Thani province. Police were patrolling near Chaweng Beach, a popular tourist zone. Around 5 pm, officers spotted a foreign motorcyclist violating traffic laws.

They signalled for him to stop. However, the rider accelerated and tried to flee. Police gave chase through local roads. The pursuit ended when officers intercepted the motorbike on Wat Phang Bua–Sanam Bin Road. The road runs between Tambon Bor Phud and the airport.

28-year-old Briton arrested for cocaine possession and overstaying his visa, with the drug bought for self use

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Michael Philip Martin, a British citizen. Police detained him without incident. Officers searched his shoulder bag.

Inside, they found three sachets of cocaine. The total weight was approximately 1.8 grammes. Mr Martin was then taken to Bor Phud Police Station for questioning.

He admitted to buying the drugs on Tuesday night. He told police he had purchased the cocaine from a Thai man outside a pub on Chaweng Beach.

Each sachet cost ฿4,000. Mr Martin said the drugs were for personal use only.

Police discover expired visa, charge British national with drug possession and overstay with enquiries ongoing

Police then examined Mr Martin’s travel documents. His British passport showed his visa had expired in October 2023. Therefore, Mr Martin had overstayed in Thailand for at least six months. He now faces multiple legal charges.

Police charged him with illegal possession of a Category 2 narcotic drug. They also charged him with overstaying his visa. According to Thai law, cocaine is listed as a Category 2 substance. Possession of any amount is a serious criminal offence.

Penalties can include prison terms, large fines, or deportation. The Narcotic Act is strictly enforced. In addition, Thailand’s immigration laws are firm. Overstaying for more than 90 days carries serious consequences.

These may include fines, blacklisting, or a ban on future entry into the country. Repeat violations face even harsher penalties.

Police confirm British embassy briefed amid crackdown on foreign lawbreakers in popular tourist zones

Police said Mr Martin’s case is under formal legal process. He remains in custody and awaits court proceedings. Moreover, officers are investigating the source of the drugs. They have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests.

Police confirmed that the British Embassy had been informed. Consular assistance is being provided. Meanwhile, police continue to increase patrols in tourist-heavy zones.

They say enforcement around Chaweng Beach is a top priority. This arrest is part of a wider crackdown on foreign lawbreakers. Officials have warned that tourists must obey local laws. Despite Thailand’s popularity with travellers, authorities say illegal conduct will not be tolerated.

This includes drug use and immigration offences. Notably, Koh Samui draws thousands of international visitors each week. However, police say that all guests must respect national regulations.

Authorities stress the importance of respecting local drug laws and visa rules after British man’s arrest

Authorities have urged tourists to remain aware of Thailand’s strict drug laws. Even small quantities of narcotics carry serious risks. They also reminded visitors to check their visa status. Unlawful stays can result in arrest and detention.

So far, police have not released further details on the suspected drug seller or Mr. Martin’s supplier. Investigations are ongoing. Until then, he remains behind bars. Police say updates will follow once the case moves through court.

The operation reflects ongoing efforts to ensure public safety. Officers say they will continue targeting criminal activity involving tourists. Ultimately, Thai police want to preserve the country’s reputation as a safe destination. Consequently, they have promised zero tolerance for drug crimes and visa violations.

Further reading:

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London targeted by opportunists

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to hear about plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

Dark web Xanax counterfeiting gang managed from Thailand smashed in the UK with 10 people convicted

Former World Champion British boxer flees cocaine charge. Police think he has flown out to sunny Thailand

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

Iconic 70s Bangkok comes to life again as the dark story of The Serpent wows world Netflix audiences

Calls for murdered Norwegian woman’s Japanese killer to be brought to justice if found in Thailand

Thai prison nightmare helped American copywriter Jesse Moskel put his life on a firm path

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>