Irish man viciously attacked with a folding knife in Pattaya early on Saturday morning near his condo

Irishman viciously attacked with knife outside Pattaya condo after motorbike ambush. Police launch urgent manhunt as victim battles critical injuries and Irish Embassy steps in to assist stricken man following the disturbing early morning assault .

An Irishman living in Pattaya was viciously attacked early on Saturday morning in the resort city. The victim, a 34-year-old Irish citizen identified as Mr. Scott, suffered multiple slash wounds from a folding knife outside his condominium complex. So serious were his injuries that rescuers had to treat him at the crime scene to provide immediate medical assistance before he was taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the Irish Embassy in Bangkok has been notified and officials are working to assist the stricken man. Reports suggest that the Irish man, riding a motorcycle, was attacked by another motorbike rider after returning from an errand.

An Irish man was seriously injured following a violent assault outside his condominium in Pattaya early this morning.

The attack took place in front of a building on Soi Thep Prasit 17, located in Pattaya City, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received an emergency call at 1:36 a.m. on April 26. According to the report, a foreign national had been attacked and was in urgent need of medical help.

Irish man left critically wounded in Pattaya assault as rescuers rush to scene following emergency alert

Therefore, police patrol officers from Pattaya City Police Station and rescue volunteers immediately rushed to the scene.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim, Mr. Scott, a 34-year-old Irish citizen, lying in a pool of blood. His motorcycle had fallen beside him. He had sustained serious slash wounds to his left arm, abdomen, and both legs. Consequently, rescue personnel provided immediate first aid while assessing the extent of his injuries.

However, due to his critical condition, they urgently transported him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. His condition remains serious, and doctors are closely monitoring his recovery.

Police recovered a folding knife at the scene. This weapon, believed to have been used in the attack, was collected as evidence. Additionally, investigators secured the area and began interviewing witnesses to piece together the sequence of events.

Eyewitness reports Irish victim was attacked by foreign motorcyclist in brutal stabbing outside condominium

A security guard from a nearby condominium provided a crucial eyewitness account. He reported that Mr. Scott was returning from a convenience store at the time.

While riding his motorcycle back to the condominium, another foreigner on a motorcycle pulled up beside him. Without warning, the attacker kicked Mr. Scott’s bike, causing him to lose control and fall to the ground.

The witness added that the attacker quickly got off his motorcycle and launched a vicious assault. Armed with a folding knife, he stabbed Mr. Scott multiple times before speeding away from the scene. The security guard, acting swiftly, immediately called for emergency assistance.

Thus, police believe the attacker is also a foreign national. However, his identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed.

Police launch urgent manhunt and appeal for public help as they review CCTV footage after Irishman’s attack

Following the attack, police officers launched a manhunt for the suspect. Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from buildings and shops along Soi Thep Prasit 17. They hope the video evidence will help identify the attacker and determine his escape route.

Moreover, authorities are interviewing other residents and business owners in the area. They are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect before or after the assault to come forward with information.

A senior officer from Pattaya City Police Station confirmed that this case is being treated as a high-priority investigation. He stated that officers are working around the clock to track down and apprehend the suspect.

At present, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Nonetheless, police have not ruled out any possibilities, including personal disputes, prior altercations, or business conflicts. Officers are also investigating if the victim and the attacker had any previous contact or arguments.

Irish embassy alerted as community expresses alarm over rare violent assault on foreigner in Pattaya

The Irish Embassy in Bangkok has been notified about the incident. Officials are preparing to provide consular support to Mr. Scott and his family.

Local residents expressed alarm at the violent attack. Although minor disputes among foreigners sometimes occur in Pattaya, such a brutal assault is considered rare. Many residents are now calling for stricter policing in areas where large numbers of foreigners gather.

In response, Pattaya police announced an increase in patrols around the city, particularly at night. They stated that officers would step up checks on foreign nationals residing and working in the area. The goal, they said, is to prevent further violent incidents and reassure the public.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to the public for assistance. They urged anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around Soi Thep Prasit 17 during the early morning hours to contact Pattaya City Police Station. Anonymous tips are also welcome, and a special hotline has been set up to receive urgent information.

Police warn suspect may flee as investigation intensifies and public urged to remain vigilant in Pattaya

Investigators stressed that public cooperation could be crucial to solving the case quickly. They also warned that the suspect is considered dangerous and may attempt to flee the region.

As the investigation progresses, police pledged to release updates to keep the public informed. Until then, residents and tourists in Pattaya are advised to remain alert and report any suspicious behaviour.

The assault on Mr. Scott highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining public safety in areas popular with foreign nationals. However, authorities insist that swift action is being taken to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Further developments are expected as police continue to pursue all leads and work towards a swift arrest.

