America has its first pope. Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago becomes Pope Leo XIV, marking a historic shift in the Catholic Church. A known reformer with deep Latin American ties, he begins his papacy with a message of peace and global unity.

America has its first pope. On Thursday, the Papal Conclave elected 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost as the 267th pontiff. He will take the name Pope Leo XIV. A known reformer, he hails from Chicago, Illinois, and previously headed the Vatican’s powerful Office of Bishops. Before that, he served as Archbishop of Chiclayo in Peru, until Pope Francis brought him to Rome and elevated him to the rank of cardinal.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has made history. He is the first American ever elected pope. The 69-year-old prelate from Chicago will now lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics as Pope Leo XIV.

He was chosen by the College of Cardinals in a secret conclave. As tradition dictates, his election was announced from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. The crowd erupted in cheers as his name was read. Many waved flags, including those of the United States and Peru.

Moments before his appearance, a large red papal tapestry was unfurled over the balcony. Cardinals gathered on each side. Then, Prevost emerged in white vestments and waved to the square below. His face showed deep emotion. For a moment, he simply looked over the crowd, his hands clasped together.

Pope greets the world with message of peace and humility as he invokes the voice of the risen Christ in Rome

In his first words as pope, he said: “Peace be with you all.” That greeting was no accident. “This is the first greeting of the resurrected Christ,” he explained. “The good shepherd who has given up his life for God.” He continued, “And I should also like this greeting of peace to enter our hearts and our families.”

Prevost’s choice of words was simple but powerful. His calm tone and warm smile captured the moment. He gave no political message. Instead, he chose spiritual humility.

He will now be known as Pope Leo XIV. That name references Leo XIII, a reform-minded pope from the 19th century. Notably, Pope Leo XIII was the first pontiff to be photographed. He was the reigning pope from 1878 to 1903. The choice signals continuity with the legacy of Pope Francis, who appointed Prevost to Rome in 2023.

Although born in Chicago, Prevost has spent much of his life abroad. He is fluent in Spanish and deeply connected to Latin America. In fact, he holds dual citizenship and has been a Peruvian national since 2015.

A life shaped in Latin America signals continuity and connection beyond national and Vatican borders

Prevost’s missionary career began in Peru. He served in Trujillo for a decade, working with poor communities. Later, he was appointed bishop of Chiclayo in northern Peru. He held that position from 2014 to 2023.

Then, Pope Francis summoned him to the Vatican. He was placed in charge of the Dicastery for Bishops. That office oversees global bishop appointments and is a major centre of power in the Catholic Church.

Notably, many saw his Vatican appointment as a sign of trust. He became known as a steady and thoughtful leader. He rarely sought the spotlight, but he was always respected.

In a 2023 interview with Vatican News, Prevost described himself plainly. “I still consider myself a missionary,” he said. “My vocation, like that of every Christian, is to be a missionary, to proclaim the Gospel wherever one is.”

From bishop in Peru to Vatican official, Leo XIV brings deep pastoral experience to the papacy

That statement now defines his papacy. His life reflects a blend of pastoral commitment and global awareness.

Significantly, his election shows the Catholic Church is changing. For centuries, popes came from Europe—mostly Italy. Now, the Church’s centre of gravity is shifting. Latin America, Africa, and Asia represent the majority of Catholics today.

Leo XIV’s background reflects this trend. Though American by birth, his worldview was shaped by Peru. His pastoral style draws from the poor, not the palace.

Observers say his election may further Pope Francis’ vision of reform. Under Francis, the Church took steps toward decentralisation, transparency, and openness to dialogue. Leo XIV is expected to continue these efforts.

At the same time, he will face challenges. Declining church attendance, sexual abuse scandals, and growing secularism weigh heavily on the papacy. Moreover, tensions persist inside the Church. Some conservatives resist change, while others demand faster reforms.

First American pope inherits Francis’ reform agenda but faces deep internal and global Church tensions

Nonetheless, Leo XIV is seen as a unifier. His quiet authority and years in the field have earned him wide respect. Even critics praise his calm temperament and listening skills.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in St. Peter’s Square remained electric. Pilgrims from around the world held banners and sang hymns. Some knelt in prayer. Others simply cried with joy. Cameras flashed as Leo XIV gave his first blessing.

For Americans, this moment is certainly historic. No U.S. citizen has ever been elected to the papacy. While American cardinals have held key Vatican roles, none had ever ascended to the top office—until now.

Still, Leo XIV does not see himself as a national figure. Of course, he stands for the universal Church. His global identity and missionary heart are what define him.

As crowds rejoice in Rome, Leo XIV begins his papacy with humility and a message for all nations of the world

As night fell over Rome, church bells rang throughout the city. Crowds lingered in the square, unwilling to leave. A new pope had arrived. A new era had begun.

Soon, Leo XIV will begin forming his inner circle. He is expected to appoint trusted advisers from both Rome and the global South. He may also expand roles for women within the Church’s administrative structures. While nothing is confirmed, Vatican watchers believe change will come—slowly but steadily.

For now, the world watches. Significantly, Pope Leo XIV begins his journey with a simple message: peace. It is a word he hopes will echo beyond the Vatican walls.

