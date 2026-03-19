Thailand and Ireland strengthen trade, investment, technology, education, and tourism ties as Irish Minister Charlie McConalogue visits Bangkok during St Patrick’s Day, marking 51 years of diplomatic relations and growing business and community links.

This week, St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Thailand were led by the Irish Embassy. The week included a visit by Irish Minister of State Charlie McConalogue. It also highlighted the expanding links between the kingdom and the Irish Republic. The two countries are forging thriving business and personal ties as Ireland becomes a hub for Thailand’s growing diaspora worldwide.

Thailand and Ireland are expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology and education. The direction was highlighted during St Patrick’s Day celebrations hosted by the Irish embassy in Bangkok this week. The event coincided with a visit by Irish Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Therefore, officials used the occasion to outline progress in bilateral relations. The gathering also marked more than five decades of engagement between the two countries. Thailand and Ireland established diplomatic relations on 27 January 1975. Consequently, this year represents 51 years of formal ties.

Over recent decades, links between the countries have steadily strengthened. Thousands of Irish citizens have moved to Thailand during that period. Many arrived for work, business and long-term residence.

This year, as has been the case for decades, St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated in Bangkok and throughout Thailand.

Thailand and Ireland strengthen links with growing business and social engagement across decades

As a result, commercial connections developed alongside social ties. Business relationships are formed across several sectors. Meanwhile, Irish residents built families and communities in Thailand. At the same time, the Irish embassy in Bangkok has supported these connections since opening in 2014. Since then, diplomatic engagement has broadened in scope.

Speaking during the Bangkok event, Mr McConalogue pointed to rising economic activity. He said bilateral trade now exceeds €4 billion annually. That equals about 149 billion baht. Consequently, both governments consider trade a central element of the relationship.

Furthermore, investment flows have increased in both directions. Thai companies have established a presence in Ireland in recent years. At the same time, Irish firms continue expanding operations in Thailand.

As a result, supply chains between the countries have become more integrated. Officials also say these investments support local employment and business partnerships.

Trade and investment between Thailand and Ireland expand strongly with integration across multiple sectors

Cooperation in food and beverages has also broadened in recent years. Irish beef, seafood and dairy products are increasingly available in Thailand. Therefore, import channels and retail distribution have expanded.

Hospitality businesses now carry a wider range of Irish goods. Moreover, another trade development was confirmed during the visit. Geographic indicator status has been secured in Thailand for Irish whiskey. Officials described the move as recognition of product identity. As a result, Irish whiskey now holds protected market status in the country.

Looking ahead, officials identified sectors with further growth potential. These include fintech, biopharmaceuticals and data centre development. In addition, medical technology and artificial intelligence were highlighted.

Both governments see opportunities in innovation-driven industries. Consequently, discussions have expanded beyond traditional trade areas. Industry contacts are also increasing in these sectors. Meanwhile, technology collaboration is receiving greater attention from officials and institutions.

Irish products gain protected market status while innovation-driven sectors offer expansion opportunities

Education continues to play a central role in the partnership. Ireland welcomes Thai students for higher education each year. Universities are promoting joint academic programmes and exchanges. In addition, research collaboration between institutions is expanding.

Recent agreements illustrate this direction. University College Dublin has entered into arrangements with Thai agencies. The aim is to advance cooperation in technology and innovation. Therefore, academic links are becoming more structured and formalised.

On the multilateral front, Ireland’s upcoming presidency of the European Union was also discussed. Ireland will assume the rotating presidency for a six-month period. Consequently, officials expect closer engagement with Thailand during that time.

At the same time, negotiations continue on a Thailand–European Union free trade agreement. The Thai government regards the pact as a critical objective. Talks had previously progressed before being disrupted. However, negotiations were stalled because of political instability in Thailand.

Thailand and Ireland to focus on free trade and educational cooperation during Ireland’s EU presidency

Now, both sides are working to advance the discussions again. Officials involved in the process say momentum has returned. Therefore, attention is focused on a possible conclusion in the coming period.

Both parties to the talks are hoping a pact can be finalised in 2026. Mr McConalogue said such an agreement would significantly affect trade and investment. In addition, it could expand market access between Thailand and Europe.

Tourism remains another important link between the countries. Thailand receives tens of thousands of Irish visitors each year. Currently, the number can reach up to 70,000 annually. Consequently, Irish travellers form a consistent segment of Thailand’s tourism market.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel sharply. In 2021, arrivals from Ireland dropped to 2,756. Before the pandemic, the figure stood near 65,000 annually. Therefore, the decline reflected global travel restrictions and border controls.

Tourism rebounds with Ireland sending tens of thousands of visitors as restrictions ease globally

Since then, tourism has recovered steadily. In 2023, Thailand welcomed 67,638 Irish travellers. Officials expect further growth in the coming years. As a result, visitor numbers are approaching earlier levels again. Tourism flows continue to support broader people-to-people connections. Meanwhile, expatriate communities also reflect the long-term relationship.

An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 Irish citizens now live in Thailand. Many maintain businesses, employment or family ties in the country.

In addition, some are married to Thai spouses. Movement has also occurred in the opposite direction. Thailand has an established community living in Ireland. According to available figures, about 3,818 Thais reside there. Many live in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Community organisations support these residents. The Thai Association of Ireland helps organise activities and provide assistance. Therefore, networks remain active across major Irish cities. Religious institutions have also been established by the community.

Thai communities in Ireland maintain cultural and religious networks while fostering family and social ties

Three Buddhist temples now operate in Ireland. Wat Buddhamahadhatu is located in Cork. Meanwhile, Wat Thai Ireland is based in Dublin. In addition, the Sunyata Buddhist Centre operates in Limerick.

Officials note that family connections often shape migration patterns. Many Thai residents in Ireland have married Irish nationals. Consequently, families have settled across the island of Ireland. Similar patterns exist among Irish residents in Thailand. Therefore, social links continue alongside official diplomatic ties.

Historical connections between the countries extend back even earlier. One lesser-known example involves Irish businessman Tony Ryan. He founded Guinness Peat Aviation, known as GPA. Later, he founded Ryanair, which became one of the world’s largest airlines.

Mr Ryan lived in Bangkok with his family between 1973 and 1974. This occurred before formal diplomatic relations were established. Therefore, Irish business presence in Thailand dates back further than often noted.

Historical business links show Irish entrepreneurs present in Thailand before formal diplomatic relations

Recent trade data also indicates strong momentum. Thai officials reported that bilateral trade in goods rose more than 30% last year compared with 2024. The increase was driven by high-value sectors. Pharmaceuticals were among the main contributors.

Medical technology also recorded growth. In addition, digital services expanded during the same period. Consequently, technology-driven trade is playing a larger role in the relationship.

Scholarship programmes have also strengthened academic exchange. Ireland has supported Thai postgraduate students through specific initiatives. Some programmes operate under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Therefore, education links continue to develop through institutional cooperation. These initiatives complement wider trade and diplomatic engagement.

Diplomatic, trade, and education initiatives to grow as Ireland and Thailand mark their sixth decade of ties

As diplomatic relations move further into their sixth decade, officials from both countries continue to emphasise practical cooperation. Trade, investment and education remain central themes. Meanwhile, tourism and community ties continue to support the relationship.

The St Patrick’s Day event in Bangkok reflected these developments. Consequently, officials highlighted economic growth, rising exchanges and ongoing negotiations shaping the partnership.

On Wednesday, Minister McConalogue and Irish ambassador Pat Bourne paid a visit to the Good Shepherd Sisters in the capital. They were welcomed by Sister Louise Horgan, who has dedicated her life to working with the vulnerable in the capital since 1965.

Sister Louise arrived in Thailand when she was twenty years old. She is both highly respected and loved both in Thailand and back at home, where her work in Thailand has been recognised and praised.

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