Koh Samui waterfall takes fifth life as French man falls to his death. Girlfriend saved by tree branch

French tourist Alexis Virgos, 22, dies at Koh Samui’s Na Muang 2 Waterfall after slipping from the fifth tier while taking photos. Girlfriend survives as rescue teams recover the body. The site has claimed multiple foreign lives since 2019.

Yesterday morning at Na Muang Waterfall on Koh Samui, a fifth foreign tourist died after falling from the cliff while taking photos with his girlfriend. Police confirmed the French national as Mr. Alexis Virgos. The scenic attraction has claimed lives since 2019, when a Spanish tourist fell to his death. Injuries have also been severe, including UK man Liam Gibson, hospitalised with critical injuries after his April 12 fall. Many accidents are linked to selfies, as tourists chase the perfect angle. Mr. Virgos’s girlfriend, Ms. Roman, also fell but caught a branch, narrowly escaping the jagged rocks below that have devastated and taken many lives.

Police on Koh Samui confirmed the death of a 22-year-old French tourist after a fall at Na Muang 2 Waterfall on January 5. Meanwhile, officers said they received the alert at 11:30 a.m. and moved to the scene with rescue teams and disaster prevention officials.

The man was identified as French national Alexis Virgos. He reportedly slipped from the fifth level of the waterfall while taking photographs and then fell into a pool at the fourth level.

When officers arrived, they found his girlfriend at the base of the waterfall. She told police the couple had left their hotel in Bo Phut that morning to visit the site. Subsequently, they climbed to the upper level to take photos.

Girlfriend describes how both slipped at the waterfall while boyfriend fell onto pool rocks during visit

According to her statement, both slipped on wet rocks. She managed to grab a tree branch. He fell into the strong current and was swept over the cliff. Afterwards, she ran down the trail to notify a nearby restaurant. Staff then contacted authorities. Police began an investigation at the scene.

Authorities said the location of the body made the operation difficult. Therefore, rescue workers used ropes to retrieve the deceased from the pool near the cliff face. The recovery took around two hours.

The body was secured to a stretcher and subsequently carried down the mountain path. A doctor from Koh Samui Hospital examined the remains. The man suffered a severe head injury with an open wound. Police recorded the case as an accidental fall.

A French interpreter, identified as Ms. Pimprabha Sakulpram, assisted officers in taking statements. She said the girlfriend, named as Ms. Roman, confirmed that both had been taking selfies at the fifth level when they slipped. Only she could hold onto the branch. Meanwhile, her boyfriend continued down the water course and disappeared over the drop.

Previous serious incidents at waterfall highlight risks with selfie falls and injuries to foreign tourists

This accident follows previous serious incidents at the same waterfall. For instance, a 21-year-old British tourist, Liam Gibson, suffered life-changing injuries there in April last year. He fell while taking a photograph with his girlfriend during a sightseeing visit.

Reports stated that he slid down smooth rock and over a ledge. He landed on a rock shelf and survived but sustained multiple fractures and heavy blood loss. He later underwent extensive surgery in Thailand. His family began fundraising to cover hospital costs and a medical evacuation flight to the United Kingdom.

The site has also seen several fatal accidents involving foreign tourists in recent years. Local records and rescue reports state that at least four visitors died there between 2019 and 2023. In July 2019, a 26-year-old Spanish man died after falling from the top of the waterfall.

Then, four months later, in November 2019, a 30-year-old French tourist also died at the site. In May 2022, a Romanian woman, aged 23, fell and was killed.

Body of French tourist found on third tier highlights dangers of restricted areas at site

In another fatal case, reported in late 2023, the body of 20-year-old French tourist Ryan Meghan was recovered from the third tier of the waterfall. Officials said he had visited the site with several friends, including his girlfriend.

He was believed to have entered a restricted area marked by warning signs and ropes. He then slipped and fell 10 to 15 metres. Eventually, his body was found wedged between rocks. The retrieval operation was described by authorities as difficult and dangerous due to the terrain and water flow.

Rescue teams on Koh Samui are frequently required to hike steep, slippery paths to reach injured or deceased tourists. Recoveries have often taken several hours because of distance and weather conditions.

Officials have repeatedly warned that the waterfall becomes more hazardous during the rainy season. Water levels rise, currents strengthen, and rock surfaces become more slippery.

Officials confirm body will undergo post-mortem after challenging recovery operation at waterfall site

Police said the body of Mr. Virgos will undergo a formal post-mortem examination. Investigators are compiling statements from witnesses and rescue personnel. Officers also examined the upper waterfall levels where the couple had been standing. There, they noted evidence of wet rock surfaces and fast-moving water in the chute.

Local authorities confirmed that disaster prevention and mitigation officers were again involved in this latest recovery. Ropes, climbing gear, and then stretchers were used to reach the pool where the body rested.

Officials described the location as difficult to access for emergency services. The operation concluded only after coordinated efforts by police, rescue volunteers, and subsequently, administrative officials.

Tourist deaths and injuries at Na Muang 2 Waterfall have been widely documented over recent years. The falls remain a well-known attraction on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province. Visitors frequently climb to higher levels of the cascade despite uneven paths and exposed rock edges.

Incidents show selfie-related falls continue to claim lives despite warnings at Na Muang 2 waterfall

In past incidents, several victims were reported to have slipped while taking photos or selfies. Additionally, authorities continue to record the incidents as accidental falls linked to slippery rocks and strong currents.

They have urged caution in previous statements and highlighted the natural risks in the area, particularly after rainfall. However, in the latest case, officials limited comment to the retrieval operation and identification process.

Police confirmed that the French embassy will be notified through normal channels. The deceased’s girlfriend remains the main eyewitness in the investigation. She had no reported physical injuries from the fall.

The death of Mr. Virgos adds to a documented pattern of serious accidents at the same waterfall over the past five years. Rescue personnel again faced hazardous conditions as they attempted to recover a body from steep rock formations and deep pools. Finally, investigators are now completing reports for submission to higher authorities.

Further reading:

UK tourist’s deadly Waterfall plunge leaves him with massive injuries. 4 others have already died there

Brit leaves hospital in Phuket. Family confronted with £10k a day hospital bill to treat him after crash

New Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system coming soon with a ฿300 tourist levy and insurance

Thailand finds itself downgraded by the World Economic Forum’s Tourism index in its latest wide ranging report

Time for dithering on tourist insurance to stop as PM orders universal coverage for all visitors to Thailand

Irish man’s family turn to media when confronted with a ฿6.6 million medical bill to save tourist’s life

Tragic death of a Taiwanese tourist is another wake-up call for the government on insurance cover

66-year-old Thai woman highlights Thailand’s official tiered pricing in hospitals for foreigners

Another black eye for Thai tourism with sick UK man’s ‘horrific’ plight in Phuket exposed on world’s media