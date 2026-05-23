Horror crash in southern Chumphon province leaves six dead on the road after head-on impact at speed

Six people, including a two-year-old girl, died after a speeding pickup carrying durian harvest workers lost control in heavy rain and smashed head-on into another truck in Chumphon. Bodies were thrown across the road and three others were seriously injured.

A pickup truck carrying relatives home from a durian harvest spun out during heavy rain in southern Chumphon province on Saturday and slammed head-on into an elderly couple’s vehicle, killing six people, including a two-year-old girl, in one of the region’s deadliest road crashes this year. The impact scattered bodies across the roadway, hurled one pickup into a roadside ditch and trapped survivors inside twisted metal as rescuers battled rain to cut them free. Police believe the speeding truck lost control on a dangerous curve before crossing into oncoming traffic on the Khao Peep-Khao Thalu road in Sawi district, leaving wreckage strewn across both lanes and multiple families destroyed within seconds.

Six people, including a two-year-old girl, died in a devastating head-on collision during heavy rain in Chumphon province on Saturday. Moreover, three other people suffered serious injuries in the crash on the Khao Peep-Khao Thalu road in Sawi district.

The collision happened at about 12.30pm on May 23 in Moo 13 of Na Sak subdistrict. According to police, a pickup truck carrying relatives returning from a durian harvest lost control on a curve before spinning into oncoming traffic. The impact destroyed both vehicles and scattered debris across the rain-soaked roadway.

Pol Lt Sanon Sittidamrong, deputy investigating officer at Na Sak Police Station, received reports of multiple fatalities and trapped victims. He immediately informed senior officers before travelling to the scene. Meanwhile, rescue teams from the Sai Chon Rescue Foundation, the Chumphon Charity Foundation and the Phutthaprateep Lang Suan Association rushed to the area.

Rescuers cut open wrecked pickup as injured survivors and four dead victims found near roadside

At the scene, officers found a bronze-grey Isuzu single-cab pickup truck with Bangkok licence plates heavily wrecked in the left lane. Its front left section had been crushed inward, while vehicle parts lay scattered across both lanes. The pickup faced outbound toward Khao Peep. However, two injured occupants remained trapped inside the cab.

Rescuers identified the driver as Yosawat Rodbunma, 22, from Hat Yai subdistrict in Lang Suan district. The passenger was Pimkanok Rueangkhong, 24, also from Hat Yai subdistrict. Both suffered severe injuries. Consequently, rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to tear through twisted metal and pull them from the wreckage.

Nearby, rescuers discovered another injured passenger lying outside the vehicle. He was identified as Sompongsak Ondee, 18, from Bang Maphrao subdistrict in Lang Suan district. He was rushed to Sawi Hospital. Meanwhile, police sealed off the crash site as rescue crews searched the surrounding area.

Four other passengers from the Isuzu pickup died at the scene. Their bodies were found scattered in different directions beside the road after the violent impact threw them from the vehicle.

Police identify four dead relatives as elderly couple die trapped inside a crushed Mitsubishi pickup

Police later identified the victims as Sumintra Rueangkhong, 23, from Khao Khai subdistrict in Sawi district, and Nalinnipa Rodbunma, the driver’s two-year-old daughter. The dead also included Paphawarin Nungtang, 18, from Khao Khai subdistrict, and Natthachai Rodbunma, 22, from Tha Maphla subdistrict in Lang Suan district. Police said all four victims suffered broken bones and broken necks.

The second vehicle involved was a green Mitsubishi half-cab pickup truck with Chumphon licence plates. The force of the collision pushed the vehicle off the roadway and into a roadside ditch on the lane heading toward Khao Thalu. Its front section was heavily crushed. Meanwhile, two occupants remained trapped inside the wreckage.

Rescue workers again used hydraulic cutting tools to recover the bodies. The victims were identified as driver Banjong Yuenan, 65, and passenger Jirawan Yuenan, 60. Both lived in Chong Mai Kaeo subdistrict in Thung Tako district, Chumphon province. Their bodies were later transported to Sawi Hospital. In total, the crash left six people dead and three injured.

Witness describes speeding pickup spinning across rain-soaked road before devastating head-on crash

Witnesses described heavy rain and dangerous road conditions before the collision. Pha Saenmuen, 43, told police he had been driving behind the elderly couple’s pickup truck with his father. They were travelling to the Khao Peep intersection to run errands. However, he suddenly saw the oncoming pickup lose control on the wet road.

According to his statement, the speeding vehicle spun across the centre line before smashing head-on into the Mitsubishi pickup. He said the impact was severe and left him shocked. Furthermore, rain continued falling as rescuers worked among the wrecked vehicles and scattered debris.

Investigators later questioned relatives of Mr Yosawat and other witnesses. Police said Mr Yosawat, his wife, daughter and four relatives had travelled earlier to the Khao Thalu area to help harvest durian for a relative.

Police believe speeding pickup lost control on curve before a deadly collision during heavy rain conditions

After finishing the work, the group left the orchard in the pickup truck. Mr Yosawat was driving, while his wife and daughter sat in the front passenger area. Meanwhile, the remaining four relatives travelled in the rear section of the pickup truck, with some sitting and others standing.

Police believe the pickup entered a right-hand curve at high speed during heavy rain. Consequently, the driver lost control on the slippery surface. Investigators said the vehicle then spun into the opposite lane before colliding head-on with the oncoming Mitsubishi pickup.

Officers photographed the scene and collected evidence from both vehicles. Meanwhile, investigators are waiting to question Mr Yosawat further once his condition improves. Police said legal proceedings will follow after the investigation is completed.

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