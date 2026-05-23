Bangkok train-bus crash sparks sweeping legal action across agencies after fire, deaths and 30 injuries. Police charge driver, signal man and bus driver as State Railway and regulators widen prosecutions to road users and vehicles on tracks. Investigations to probe timing, obstruction and liability under new rail law.

Last Saturday’s deadly train and bus collision in Bangkok that killed multiple people, injured 30, and sparked a major fire has escalated into a sweeping legal crackdown across Thailand’s transport agencies, with charges already filed against the train driver, signal staff, and bus driver, while the State Railway of Thailand and the Department of Rail Transport move to prosecute additional road users and vehicles obstructing the tracks. Investigators are dissecting the crash timeline to the second, including a vehicle stranded at 3:33 PM, as newly enacted rail laws are tested for the first time and liability is examined across drivers, crossings, and transport operations in one of the country’s most extensive rail investigations.

Following last Saturday’s train and bus collision in Bangkok, authorities have widened legal action across multiple agencies. The crash involved a bus and a train at a railway crossing. It resulted in fire and destruction. It also left fatalities and 30 injured.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok has brought charges. These charges target the train driver, the line signal man, and the bus driver. The case relates directly to the collision and resulting fire. Investigations continue across multiple units.

However, on Friday, the State Railway of Thailand State Railway of Thailand expanded legal pressure. It moved to bring charges against additional drivers and road users. These individuals were linked to the crash zone. They were present at the railway junction during the incident.

Authority expands scrutiny on crossing conduct assigning liability by timing and location case by case

Additionally, the authority focused on conduct within the crossing area. It examined actions taken near the train line and road junction. Simultaneously, it stated that responsibility depends on location and timing. It also confirmed that each case will be assessed separately.

Meanwhile, the Department of Rail Transport escalated its own legal action. It confirmed charges against all vehicles parked across the railway tracks. These vehicles were present on the day of the collision. The action covers obstruction of the rail corridor.

Furthermore, officials submitted a police report on May 22, 2026. The filing took place at Makkasan Police Station Makkasan Police Station. The report targeted road users who stopped vehicles on the tracks. It specifically referenced the collision timeline.

On that day, Mr. Raksit Waitee led the filing. He serves as Director of the Legal Division of the Department of Rail Transport. He acted under authorisation from senior departmental leadership. Consequently, the complaint moved forward under the national rail law.

Legal filing targets vehicle straddling tracks at 3:33 pm under the Rail Transport Act offences

Moreover, the filing cited a vehicle that straddled the tracks at 3:33 PM on May 16. It remained in position until the collision occurred. Authorities linked this timeline directly to the incident. The case falls under the Rail Transport Act B.E. 2568 (2025).

In addition, Mr. Raksit confirmed parallel legal grounds. He referenced other criminal offences alongside the rail statute. He stated that investigators will determine final charges. Evidence gathering now rests with investigating officers.

However, he also stressed that the number of offences remains undetermined. Each case must be examined individually. He compared the process to land traffic law assessments. Therefore, no blanket charges have been fixed.

Furthermore, he confirmed that obstruction is a key legal issue. The law covers damage to rail systems and blocked operations. It also includes interference with train movement. Consequently, parked vehicles on tracks are under scrutiny.

Investigators assess intent, avoidance and unintentional breaches under new rail law of evolving thresholds

Meanwhile, investigators will examine intent and avoidance. They will assess whether drivers could have moved vehicles. They will also review how vehicles entered the track area. This will shape liability decisions.

Additionally, Mr. Raksit addressed unintentional violations. Some vehicles may have stopped without the intent to break rules. Therefore, each case requires separate evaluation. Circumstances and timing will be reviewed in detail.

On the other hand, he noted that the Rail Transport Act is newly enforced. It came into effect on March 27. This incident is among the first major applications of the law. As a result, interpretation remains under development.

Furthermore, he outlined legal thresholds for liability. Investigators must confirm the act, damage, and responsible party. If damage is absent, cases may become attempted offences. Consequently, legal classification may shift during review.

Licencing review continues as investigators examine operations, multiple causes and transitional licences

In addition, he warned that classification affects insurance evaluation. The outcome may influence compensation considerations. However, final determinations are still pending. Investigators will decide after the evidence review.

Meanwhile, the department also launched internal checks. These include investigations into staff conduct. Drug use among personnel is under review. The order applies to all staff involved in the incident.

However, Mr. Raksit emphasised that drug use is unacceptable in transport roles. He stated this applies across all transport systems. Nevertheless, he said legal culpability must meet statutory elements. Therefore, each case requires legal verification.

Additionally, authorities are examining broader causes. Mr. Raksit said parked vehicles were only one factor. He also pointed to possible concurrent negligence. Multiple parties may be involved in the chain of events.

Consequently, investigators are reviewing train operations and staff actions. They are also reviewing railway personnel conduct. Each timeline element is being examined. No single cause has been confirmed.

Department clarifies role overseeing safety systems, not assigning fault, and preventing repeat incidents

Meanwhile, the department clarified its role. It does not determine fault directly. Instead, it supervises safety systems. It also focuses on preventing repeat incidents. Therefore, findings will feed into wider safety oversight.

Furthermore, licensing issues have been raised. The Rail Transport Act has only recently been implemented. Licensing procedures are still in progress. Approximately 300 to 400 applications have been reviewed.

The train driver, it is understood, was one of these applicants.

In contrast, more than 900 applications remain under consideration. However, personnel are still allowed to work during the transition. This ensures national rail operations continue. Authorities aim to avoid service disruption.

Proposal for volunteer traffic police discussed with Bangkok command alongside ongoing investigations

Additionally, Mr. Raksit rejected claims of retaliation. He stated the filings were not targeted. Instead, they reflect regulatory duty. He said the focus remains on public safety and system integrity.

Meanwhile, he addressed a proposal involving volunteer traffic police. The idea concerns railway crossing management. He learned of it during a meeting with the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Command Bangkok Metropolitan Police Command.

Consequently, he said the proposal could improve crossing safety. It would apply across Bangkok and other regions. However, he noted it remains under discussion. No implementation decision has been confirmed.

Finally, authorities continue parallel investigations. Police, rail operators, and regulators remain involved. Evidence collection continues across agencies. The incident remains under active legal scrutiny across multiple fronts.

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