24 year old Thai woman lives with younger twin brothers as a trio. Nong Fah insists there is no jealousy

Thai woman Nong Fah, 24, sparks nationwide buzz after revealing she lives with 23-year-old twin brothers as partners, saying families approved, money is shared, jealousy is absent and she stays focused on work despite fierce online reaction.

A 24-year-old Thai woman became an international sensation after saying she lives with 23-year-old twin brothers as husbands. Reaction has been mixed in a country that is open yet strongly traditional. Nong Fah, a bachelor’s graduate, works in a Nakhon Pathom restaurant, while her shy twin lovers run an agricultural machinery business. She told reporters the trio began dating six months ago and insists the arrangement is open and free of jealousy.

A 24-year-old woman in Nakhon Phanom has described living with twin brothers as a trio. She said the relationship began casually and later became permanent. She added that criticism from strangers does not affect her. Instead, she focuses on work and daily routines.

The story spread across Thailand on Sunday, January 18, 2026. First, a TikTok video showed her with the twins. Then the caption read “Having two husbands.” After that, the clip was shared thousands of times. As a result, reporters travelled to meet her.

The woman is known locally as Nong Fah. She comes from the Kham Toei subdistrict in Mueang district. Previously, she had been single for about a year. Therefore, she said she was not rushing to find love. Later, the twins contacted her online.

Messages and meetings bring family approval. Trio move to dorm near Lom Choy with workplace routines

She believes fate brought the three together. At first, they exchanged messages on Line. Next, they met at the twins’ house. After several meetings, they agreed to date as a trio. Finally, they decided to live together.

Both families were informed about the plan. Moreover, the parents from each side gave approval. No objections were raised by relatives. Consequently, the three moved into a dormitory in Narach Kwai subdistrict. The building stands close to her workplace.

Reporters visited the Lom Choy restaurant in Ban Nong Yati. The restaurant sits in the Nong Yati subdistrict of the Mueang district. There, they met Fah during her shift. She introduced herself as Chonthicha. She was determined to address all questions openly and honestly. She spoke calmly and answered every enquiry squarely.

Fah graduated with a bachelor’s degree from a local university. At the restaurant, she handles many tasks. She serves food and assists in the kitchen. In addition, she helps clean tables and manage orders. Her regular salary is above ฿10,000 baht. Also, she earns tips and income from product reviews.

Dating the twins brings her attention. Money is managed by Fah. Claims no jealousy at home

She has dated the twins for about six months. The elder brother is called Sing. The younger brother is named Suea. Both men come from Nong Bua Nong Waeng village. They live with Fah in the same dormitory.

The sudden fame surprised her. However, she said she enjoys the attention. She reads positive comments with interest. Meanwhile, she ignores negative remarks. She believes anger would only disturb her peace.

Fah said the relationship is based on cooperation. All money earned by the twins is given to her. Then she manages rent, food, and daily expenses. The system was chosen by mutual agreement. Therefore, she insists it harms no one.

She stated that jealousy has not appeared. Before meeting the twins, she worked at the restaurant for over a year. Thus, the men are familiar with her colleagues. Trust has grown through daily contact. When problems arise, they talk directly.

Sleeping in one room, work fatigue and twins’ machinery business with shy habits is her daily life

Regarding private life, Fah spoke in simple terms. She said the three usually sleep in the same room. She lies in the middle of the bed. Intimacy happens in an ordinary adult way. There is no timetable or rotation.

Work often leaves everyone tired. Therefore, some nights nothing happens at all. If she feels exhausted, she tells both men to wait. After that, they simply rest and watch television. She described the approach as practical.

The twins are only one year younger than Fah. Both men own farm machinery. They have a tractor and a combine harvester. In addition, they drive a six-wheel truck. They also operate a backhoe for hire. As a result, they return home late each day.

Fah said the brothers are shy in public. They dislike facing cameras. Moreover, they do not care about fashion. They prefer old, comfortable clothes. Therefore, she often buys new outfits for them.

Hello on Line leads to shared girlfriend choice while visitors stare at the restaurant. Mixed reactions

The younger twin, Suea, explained the first contact. He greeted Fah with a short “Hello.” Later, he asked Sing to add her on Line. After that, the three chatted online for several days. A week later, they arranged a meeting.

According to Suea, both brothers agreed from the start. There was no rivalry between them. They decided to pursue the relationship together. Consequently, Fah became their shared girlfriend. The arrangement felt natural to them.

Fah noted that similar cases exist elsewhere. However, she said such stories rarely become public. Therefore, she felt nervous before posting the video. Once it went viral, she chose to speak openly. Her relatives already knew the situation.

The online reaction brought visitors to the restaurant. Customers asked for photos with the trio. Meanwhile, some people came only to stare. Fah said she continues to work as usual. She arrives early and leaves late.

Community views vary but it is legal. Plan to stay in Nakhon Phanom without a wedding for now

Local residents offered mixed opinions. Some praised her honesty and courage. Others questioned the lifestyle. Nevertheless, Fah repeated that she would not argue. She said happiness matters more than debate.

She emphasised that the arrangement breaks no law. All three are consenting adults. Moreover, they contribute to the community through work. None has caused disputes with neighbours. Therefore, she asked for simple understanding.

Daily life follows a clear pattern. The twins return from jobs after dark. Then the three eat dinner together. Household chores are shared. Fah handles shopping and bills. The brothers manage heavy lifting.

The trio plans to remain in Nakhon Phanom. Fah said she has no wish to move. Likewise, the twins want to stay near their parents. For now, they focus on saving income. No wedding plan has been announced.

Charged restaurant scene. Work is her priority, driven by the daily labour routine of the twins’ life

Reporters observed the atmosphere at the restaurant. Fah moved quickly between tables. Meanwhile, the twins waited outside, avoiding cameras. She joked with regular customers. The scene appeared ordinary.

Fah said the viral storm changed little. However, she admitted it increased pressure. She now receives messages from strangers every day. Some ask for advice on relationships. Others send harsh words.

She filters the messages carefully. Firstly, she reads those from friends. Then she deletes offensive notes. As a result, she keeps her mood steady. She said work remains her main priority.

The twins continue their labour schedule. At dawn, they drive machines to nearby fields. Later, they haul soil and construction materials. By evening, they return dusty and tired. Fah prepares simple meals.

Dormitory relations decision to live openly and a shared finances system. Stability supports routine

Neighbours in the dormitory recognise the trio. Some greet them warmly. Others keep a distance. Nevertheless, there have been no conflicts. The landlord confirmed rent is paid on time.

Fah reflected on the first months together. At first, she worried about gossip. Then she realised people would talk anyway. Therefore, she decided to live openly. The video was part of that decision.

She said the three support each other during illness. When one feels unwell, the others help. Bills are paid from shared income. Savings are kept in a single account. The system has continued without change.

Work reliability is her goal now, maybe a little house in the future. The twins collect her from work

The restaurant owner described Fah as reliable. She rarely misses a shift. In addition, she treats customers politely. The owner said the online fame has increased visitors. Business has become busier.

Fah plans to continue working there. She hopes to save enough for a small house. The twins support the goal. Meanwhile, they maintain their machinery business. The routine remains fixed.

As evening fell, the twins finished another job. They arrived at the restaurant to pick her up. After that, the three rode back to the dormitory. The day ended like many others.

Fah concluded that life feels calm. She expects the online excitement to fade. Until then, she will keep serving customers. She said she will face the future without fear.

