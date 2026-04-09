Three Thai seamen were killed aboard the Mayuree Naree when Iran crippled the vessel on March 11th last

Three Thai crew members killed on cargo ship Mayuree Naree after a missile strike in the Strait of Hormuz. A fragile US-Iran ceasefire may now allow limited safe passage for stranded ships and vessels carrying essential Thai cargo.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of three crew members on board the Thai cargo vessel Mayuree Naree, hit by an Iranian naval force on March 11. The three engineers are believed to have died in the engine room, which was severely damaged by an Iranian missile. Minister Sihasak called the news ‘deeply saddening’ as he unveiled plans to visit the region and meet his Iranian and Omani counterparts. The announcement came hours after a US-Iran ceasefire and proposed outline deal, which by Friday appeared fragile.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew confirmed on Wednesday that three Thai crew members of the cargo ship Mayuree Naree have died. The vessel, flying the Thai flag, was struck by missiles while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on March 11, 2026.

The attack took place amid the blaze of the US-Iran war, which erupted on February 28th. All remaining 20 crew members had initially been rescued and returned safely to Thailand. However, three were reported missing. Following recovery operations, their deaths have only now been officially confirmed. Human remains were recovered from the affected area last week. Later, they were identified as the missing crew members. Condolences were subsequently extended to their families, who were initially told they may be alive.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, Mr. Sihasak said the loss is “deeply saddening.” He added that the government continues to monitor the situation closely. The three missing crew members were previously identified as Kiattisak Pawaphucha, Phanupong Muangtan, and Chawalit Chaiwong. One was a mechanic, while the other two were engineers.

Thailand outlines ongoing coordination with Oman and Iran to secure safe navigation through the Strait

Meanwhile, Thailand is following ongoing discussions between Oman and Iran, which jointly oversee navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. These talks aim to manage maritime traffic, ensure safety, and maintain peaceful passage. The minister emphasised that Thailand seeks coordinated measures to prevent further incidents in the strategic waterway.

The foreign minister is scheduled to visit Oman from April 15 to 16. During his visit, he will formally thank Omani authorities for their assistance in the rescue operation. Additionally, he will seek Omani and Iranian support to secure clearance for the remaining Thai vessels stranded in the strait.

Twenty crew members had been rescued by the Omani navy after the missile strike. However, three initially missing crew members were later confirmed dead. Identification of the recovered remains took several weeks, which delayed official confirmation.

Currently, nine Thai vessels are waiting to transit the Strait of Hormuz. Five of these carry essential fertiliser for Thailand. Meanwhile, one Thai vessel has already exited the strait during a reported two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Fragile ceasefire could allow limited safe passage for stranded Thai vessels and citizens abroad

Therefore, the fragile ceasefire may provide a limited window for the safe passage of stranded ships. The minister noted that he hopes the period will allow orderly movement of all Thai vessels. Financial support is available for Thai citizens abroad who need assistance with travel. Citizens are also instructed to contact Thai embassies for guidance.

Following the missile strike, the Mayuree Naree sustained significant damage. Initial reports confirmed that 20 crew members were rescued safely. However, three went missing. Human remains recovered weeks later confirmed their deaths.

Therefore, the fatalities were officially reported on April 8. The ministry described the loss as “extremely regrettable” and expressed condolences to the families. Meanwhile, the government continues to monitor maritime safety and is coordinating with Oman and Iran to prevent further casualties.

During the press briefing, Mr. Sihasak outlined the objectives of his Oman visit. First, he will thank Omani authorities for assisting the rescue. Second, he will follow up on discussions with Iranian officials regarding joint monitoring of the strait.

Thailand combines diplomatic and practical measures to secure vessels and protect citizens in conflict zones

Third, he will coordinate clearance for remaining Thai vessels, particularly those carrying fertiliser. Additionally, the ministry is tracking humanitarian concerns for Thai citizens in conflict zones. Therefore, Thailand is combining diplomatic efforts with practical measures to protect its citizens and commercial shipping.

The incident highlights the risks faced by seafarers in conflict zones. Moreover, ongoing discussions between Oman and Iran are crucial to maintaining safe navigation. The minister emphasised that communication with relevant authorities is continuous.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire between the United States and Iran has provided a narrow opportunity for vessels to pass through the strait safely. Officials are urging Thai citizens abroad to use this period to return home, while financial and embassy support remains available.

The Mayuree Naree incident highlights the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait is a key international shipping route for global trade and energy transport. Disruptions can have serious economic and logistical consequences, including delays to essential fertiliser imports for Thailand.

Thai government prioritises clearance of remaining vessels amid a fragile regional ceasefire

Therefore, the government is prioritising the clearance of the nine remaining Thai vessels. One ship has already departed, but coordination continues for the others. Meanwhile, officials remain in close contact with Omani and Iranian authorities to ensure safe transit.

Mr. Sihasak also welcomed the ceasefire, noting that both sides may achieve a sustainable halt to hostilities. Additionally, Thailand is urging coordination to prevent further incidents in the strait.

The government is offering financial and logistical support to citizens affected by the conflict. Embassies are available to assist with travel and other emergency needs. Meanwhile, the situation remains volatile, requiring constant monitoring of regional developments.

Upcoming Oman visit to reinforce Thailand’s maritime safety efforts and ensure vessel clearance

The upcoming visit to Oman is intended to reinforce Thailand’s commitment to maritime safety. Additionally, officials will follow up on the clearance of remaining vessels and continue coordination with Omani and Iranian authorities.

Thailand has confirmed that updates will be issued as the situation develops. Meanwhile, government officials remain focused on preventing further casualties and ensuring safe passage for Thai ships.

The deaths of the three crew members of the Mayuree Naree are a reminder of the dangers faced in conflict zones. Nevertheless, Thailand is actively coordinating with Oman and Iran to manage risks and facilitate the movement of its maritime fleet. All efforts are focused on safety, logistical support, and effective communication with international partners.

On Wednesday evening, the ceasefire appeared fragile as Iran moved again to block the Strait of Hormuz. This came in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon. Later sources suggested that the Israeli government was not enthusiastic about the ceasefire deal and was not briefed on it until the last minute.

Further reading:

Fears surface that the 3 missing crew members of the Thai cargo vessel Mayuree Naree died on March 11th

Navy and Foreign Affairs personnel working on a rescue mission for 3 stranded on stricken Thai vessel

Iranian war rages into its third week as the Royal Thai Navy reveals sailors are safe and urges caution

Ministers scramble to secure oil supplies due to Middle East War. Rationing at petrol stations starts

Thai vessel evacuated in the Strait of Hormuz after coming under fire and suffering engine room damage

Thailand advises all 77k nationals in the Middle East to evacuate the region as the US Iran war ratchets up

Naval war in focus Thursday as US Iranian war widens further leaving Thailand’s tourism sector reeling

US Ambassador Seán O’ Neill briefed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House on War

Prime Minister Anutin urges calm as real fears grow over a volatile and dangerous war in the Middle East

Visa waivers, discounted hotel stays and 2,000 baht a person per day for stranded tourists announced

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>