Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee demands a probe after huge immigration queues spark outrage online. Tourists fear missing flights as claims emerge of a ฿200 fast track lane. Officials pressed for answers as disruptions and tourism concerns grow.

A People’s Party MP has raised concerns about abnormal queue lengths at Phuket International Airport. On Saturday, the public representative described the problem as ongoing. He was particularly concerned about reports that passengers were being offered fast-track clearance for ฿200 per person. Chalermpong Saengdee has called for an investigation. He warned that the situation risks damaging Thailand’s foreign tourism reputation abroad.

Member of Parliament Chalermpong Saengdee of the People’s Party in Phuket has called for an investigation into events at Phuket International Airport. He also demanded prompt action from relevant authorities.

The call followed reports on Saturday of large queues at the airport. Meanwhile, images and accounts spread rapidly online. As a result, the issue drew attention across Thailand.

According to the MP, both foreign tourists and local passengers raised the issue with him. In addition, travellers described long waits at immigration checkpoints. Furthermore, some passengers feared missing departing flights during the delays.

MP calls probe after reports of long flight queues and delays affecting tourists and locals at Phuket Airport

Consequently, airline ground staff intervened in several cases. Staff escorted certain passengers directly to their aircraft. Therefore, those travellers were able to depart on time.

At the same time, reporters in Phuket confirmed that images had circulated widely on social media. Specifically, the images came from the Facebook page Phuket Info Centre. The pictures showed dense lines of passengers at immigration for departures.

Moreover, the images focused on crowded checkpoints inside the terminal. As the posts spread, criticism from online users followed quickly.

According to the page, many tourists had to stand in long queues before clearing immigration. In addition, the post questioned reports of a so-called prepaid lane. The claim suggested some travellers could pay for faster processing. The reported fee was about 200 baht per person. However, the claim has not been officially confirmed. Therefore, it remains under investigation at this time.

Images of queues spread online as questions grow over alleged 200 baht prepaid fast track lane

Meanwhile, the congestion occurred during a busy weekend travel period. At that time, many passengers were travelling abroad from Phuket. As a result, immigration checkpoints experienced heavy demand. Consequently, waiting times increased as lines continued to grow. Reports stated that the queues stretched across the processing area.

Some passengers nearly missed their flights during the delays. Therefore, airline ground staff moved quickly to assist them. Staff escorted certain passengers through the process. In turn, those travellers reached their aircraft before departure. These actions occurred while large queues remained behind them.

Observers and local users also pointed to another problem inside the terminal. Despite the heavy passenger load, some service counters were not fully open. Consequently, passenger processing slowed further. Moreover, the reduced staffing appeared to worsen the bottleneck. As a result, waiting times extended during peak departures.

Complaints persist year after year as users say closed counters worsen queues and airport congestion

Chalermpong said these complaints were not new. According to him, both tourists and locals reported the same issue repeatedly. In addition, he said terminals and passenger desks sometimes remained closed during congestion. Furthermore, the complaints have continued year after year. Therefore, the MP said the matter now requires investigation.

He also warned that the situation could affect the image of the tourism industry. The comments came after the images spread widely online. Meanwhile, the discussion expanded across multiple social media platforms. Many users shared their reactions under the circulating posts.

After the images appeared, numerous netizens commented on the situation. For example, some said the issue had existed for a long time. Others said they had heard similar stories from tourists. In addition, several users stated the problem had not improved over the years. Meanwhile, other comments questioned who could be held accountable if the reports proved accurate.

One commenter suggested visiting the airport and speaking with workers directly. The comment referred to staff who regularly talk with tourists. Another user claimed those workers would give the same explanation. As a result, the online discussion continued to grow after the images spread.

Citizens urge MP to raise airport queue issue in Parliament and Tourism Committee for urgent review

Recently, citizens also contacted the MP to request assistance. They asked him to raise the matter in parliament. Specifically, they requested a discussion in the House of Representatives. In addition, they asked for a review by the Parliamentary Tourism Committee. The purpose was to investigate the facts and seek urgent solutions.

Chalermpong said he is now pressing airport officials to respond publicly. He wants clarification regarding the long queues reported at immigration. He also asked authorities to address the alleged fast-track payment claim. Furthermore, he is demanding accountability for daily operations at the airport.

Meanwhile, the airport situation unfolded during wider disruption affecting international travel. In recent days, the war in the Middle East caused additional flight cancellations. As a result, several routes and schedules were affected. Moreover, the outlook for the conflict has grown more uncertain.

Indeed, reports have increased about a possible United States ground invasion of Iran. Consequently, uncertainty has expanded across aviation and tourism. The development comes as Thailand monitors travel demand closely.

Tourism ministry warns disruptions could cut foreign arrivals as global tensions hit travel outlook

Last week, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports confirmed negative impacts on the tourism sector. According to the ministry, the kingdom is suffering from chaos and disruption. Officials linked the situation to the February 29 incursion. As a result, authorities are assessing potential effects on visitor numbers.

At present, officials warn of a possible worst case scenario. In that scenario, foreign tourist numbers could fall by 15 per cent. The comparison uses 2015 as the reference point. Meanwhile, the assessment continues as global conditions develop.

Against this backdrop, the reports from Phuket airport have drawn sharper scrutiny. Images of crowded immigration lines continue circulating online. In addition, travellers continue discussing the alleged paid fast track lane. However, officials have not confirmed the claim so far.

For now, the MP continues to seek answers from responsible agencies. He said airport authorities should address the reports directly. Moreover, he wants clear explanations about operational procedures. The request focuses on daily management at the international airport. Meanwhile, public attention remains fixed on the queues, the counters, and the reported fee.

Last year, Phuket International Airport welcomed 17 million visitors, in contrast to 62.9 million for Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The numbers for the island’s airways hub are still below the pre-COVID-19 era, when it managed to process 18 million visitors.

Further reading:

Bungling French drug dealer arrested at Phuket Airport after cocaine sachets found on concourse

Phuket Airport Immigration Chief rebuts UK tabloid coverage linked with the arrest of a UK tourist

UK mum certainly in denial. Insists 29-year-old son was set up after being arrested in Thailand for cocaine use

24 year old New Zealand tourist arrested. Cocaine found inside his passport clearing Phuket Airport

British man’s holiday nightmare as cocaine is found between the pages of his passport following arrival in Phuket

UK drug trafficker arrested in swoop by heavily armed police after being on the run for 5 years in Thailand

Fugitive German drug cartel chiefs arrested following Immigration Bureau dual swoops on Phuket and Ko Phangan

Drug violence and death now a daily part of life in Thailand, drug dealer dies in firefight with police

Golden Triangle drugs threat aired in parliament, claims of senior police officers being involved in trafficking

UK man on a tourist visa arrested for offshore gun terror and serious drug charges on Ko Samui following day out

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction