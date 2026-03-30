Immigration Bureau warns that rip-off entry TDAC sites stand to make up to $100 million from visitors.

Immigration warns travellers: TDAC entry registration for Thailand is free, yet 10% of foreign arrivals use rip-off websites charging $20–$90. Officials say fake platforms are offshore, not linked to the system, and may stand to take about $100 million from visitors.

Senior Immigration Bureau officers are warning travellers to Thailand not to be fooled by offshore sites offering the required QR code or clearance to enter the kingdom under the Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) system introduced in May 2025. They say they are baffled that 10% of visitors, amounting to millions, have paid fees of between $20 and $90 for a service that is in effect free. Officers say the success of these ‘rip-off’ services is striking and they could net up to $100 million or ฿3 billion from the scheme by May 2026.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has issued a firm warning to foreign travellers about the Thailand Digital Arrival Card system. Officials say the TDAC registration is completely free. However, some travellers have paid fees to unofficial websites.

The bureau delivered the warning through media statements on 29 March 2026. Moreover, officials confirmed the findings after monitoring traveller registrations.

Over the weekend, the bureau revealed that at least 10% of foreign arrivals used rip-off TDAC platforms. Meanwhile, authorities stressed that these websites are not connected to the government system.

Warning issued after bureau finds 10% of foreign arrivals using rip-off TDAC platforms charging fees

At this time, it is not clear if these sites are breaking the law or committing fraud. However, they are raising charges on travellers for a service that is essentially free. In addition, many users of such sites may not be aware of the fact that the service is free on the official website.

The TDAC system is mandatory for foreign nationals travelling to Thailand. Travellers must submit the digital form before arrival in the country. In addition, the system allows immigration officers to screen passengers before entry. Thailand implemented the platform on 1 May 2025. Since then, travellers have been required to register online in advance.

Similarly, several countries operate comparable pre-arrival systems. Examples include South Korea’s K-ETA, Japan’s Visit Japan system, and Singapore’s SG Arrival Card. Therefore, officials describe the TDAC as part of an international screening model used widely in modern border control.

Authorities recommend completing the registration at least three days before travel. This timing allows officials to verify traveller information in advance. As a result, confirmation is sent by email to the passenger.

TDAC registration required before travel as Thailand aligns with international pre-arrival screening systems

Consequently, travellers can present the confirmation during immigration processing. Officials say this approach reduces delays at checkpoints. Meanwhile, the Immigration Bureau repeated that the process does not require payment. Nevertheless, some travellers continue to use private websites offering TDAC processing for a fee.

According to immigration officials, many of these websites appeared after the system launched last year. Since then, monitoring has identified several platforms charging travellers for submissions. However, these sites are not affiliated with the Immigration Bureau. Pol. Maj. Gen. Choengron Rimpadee, deputy commissioner and bureau spokesperson, warned that some travellers mistakenly used these platforms.

He emphasised that travellers must use only the official website. Therefore, the bureau directs travellers to https://tdac.immigration.go.th. Alternatively, visitors can access the platform through www.immigration.go.th by using the provided link or QR code.

Officials say that at least 10% of foreign travellers entered Thailand after registering through fraudulent sites. This figure was confirmed during recent monitoring by the bureau. Moreover, authorities said such platforms often charge service fees despite offering no official connection.

Bureau warns data from fake TDAC sites not linked to immigration system and may be misused

As a result, travellers incur unnecessary costs. At the same time, officials warned that the submitted information does not enter the immigration system. In some cases, the data may also be misused. Therefore, the bureau repeated warnings against using unofficial services.

Immigration officials identified several websites offering these services. One example is tdac.info, which describes itself as an independent travel document assistance service. Monitoring sources indicated fees ranging from about $20 to $90 in some cases. However, the Immigration Bureau confirmed that such payments are not required.

Another example involves ivisa.com pages offering Thailand Digital Arrival Card submissions. Officials said the platform operates as a private service provider. In addition, monitoring sources indicated that fees can rise significantly at certain times.

Authorities also identified thailandarrivalcardtourist.com among the platforms offering TDAC services. The website states that it is not affiliated with the government. Meanwhile, thailandarrivalcard2025.com was also listed by officials.

Officials identify multiple private domains charging fees to process the Thailand Digital Arrival Card

According to the bureau, the site commercially accepts TDAC applications through its own pages. Another domain cited is thailandonarrivalweb.com. Its terms and conditions describe the operator as a private provider without certification from the Thai government.

Officials also pointed to australiaasiagroup.com pages offering TDAC registration. These pages instruct travellers to pay using credit cards or PayPal. However, the bureau confirmed that this site is not an official government channel.

Another example is travelsmarttravelfast.com, which lists starting prices for TDAC processing. Monitoring sources indicated that the platform charges per traveller. Therefore, the bureau classified it among the fee-based services targeting visitors to Thailand.

In addition, authorities compiled a watchlist of related domains considered suspicious or fee-based. The list includes thailandarrivalform.com and several other sites previously identified.

Watchlist compiled as officials track suspicious TDAC-related domains charging foreign travellers

Meanwhile, immigration officials continue monitoring online activity linked to TDAC services. Officials said these platforms cause travellers to lose money unnecessarily.

Furthermore, information submitted through such sites is not connected to the official immigration database. Authorities also warned that the data could be used illegally, including in scams.

Officials noted that some fraudulent platforms request additional travel information. In certain cases, fake pages encourage users to submit details for electronic visa applications. Therefore, the Immigration Bureau is concerned about personal data handling. As a result, officials again instructed travellers to rely only on the official TDAC system. The bureau said accurate registration ensures proper screening before arrival.

The Immigration Bureau said it is coordinating with relevant agencies to address the issue. Authorities are working to track and shut down fraudulent websites. In addition, officials said legal action will be pursued where possible.

Enforcement complicated as many fraudulent TDAC websites operate offshore beyond Thai jurisdiction

However, enforcement remains complicated. Many of the identified websites are hosted overseas. Consequently, the bureau said jurisdictional limits make immediate action difficult. Nevertheless, monitoring and coordination with partners continue.

Officials also expanded public information campaigns to warn travellers. The bureau worked with the Department of Consular Affairs on outreach. Since before May 2025, authorities have issued guidance to foreign travellers in several countries. These announcements explained the correct TDAC registration process.

Recently, the Immigration Bureau also met airline representatives. During the meeting, officials requested cooperation from airlines carrying passengers to Thailand. In particular, airlines were asked to remind travellers to register through the official system before departure.

The bureau said this coordination aims to reduce confusion before arrival. Early registration allows screening to be completed more efficiently. Consequently, immigration processing can move faster when passengers reach Thai airports. Officials also believe that direct airline communication can reduce the use of unofficial websites. Therefore, authorities plan to continue engagement with airlines and other agencies.

Tourism levy review and airport departure fee increase form backdrop to TDAC warning campaign

The warning comes as Thailand reviews other travel-related charges affecting foreign visitors. Authorities are again considering a foreign tourism levy. The proposed charge would apply to incoming foreign tourists. Officials said the levy has been discussed repeatedly over the past decade. Indeed, each new Minister of Tourism and Sports has raised the proposal. However, the charge has never been implemented.

At the same time, airport charges for departing passengers are scheduled to rise from May. Authorities confirmed that the outgoing fee will increase from 730 baht to 1,120 baht. Consequently, the change represents a 53% increase.

In effect, travellers will pay an additional 390 baht on a return ticket leaving Thailand by air. Officials said the adjustment will apply to flyers departing the country.

Officials stress TDAC registration remains free despite charges and rising airport departure fees

Despite these developments, immigration authorities stressed that TDAC registration remains free. Officials repeated the point several times during the warning. Travellers do not need to pay any service fee to complete the process.

Therefore, the bureau urged visitors to avoid unofficial platforms. Instead, travellers should register only through the official government website.

Immigration officials said monitoring of fraudulent TDAC websites will continue. Authorities also plan to expand coordination with partner agencies. Meanwhile, public warnings will remain in place for foreign travellers.

The bureau said the goal is clear registration through the official system before arrival. Consequently, officials expect better compliance as awareness increases among passengers travelling to Thailand.

In the meantime, the offshore rip-off sites have already pocketed an estimated $100 million through the rip-off schemes. That is based on 10% of 33 million visitors at an average price of $33.

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